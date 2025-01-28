3 reasons why Roman Reigns is the cover star of WWE 2K25

Roman Reigns has been officially revealed as the cover star of WWE 2K25, generating a massive reaction from fans. This announcement was made during RAW Netflix this week, where Paul Heyman unveiled the official cover image in an enthusiastic promo segment. The WWE Universe is thrilled to see Roman as the cover star, with many believing he truly deserves the honor.

In this article, we will take a look at three reasons why the Original Tribal Chief was chosen as the cover star of this year's WWE 2K video game.

#3. Due to his immense popularity

One of the biggest reasons why Reigns was chosen as the cover star of WWE 2K25 is his immense popularity. Since transitioning into a villainous role, Reigns' growth has been phenomenal, as he continues to be loved by fans despite being a heel.

Now, with his character slowly evolving into a babyface, his popularity remains unwavering. This widespread admiration for the former Undisputed WWE Champion is undoubtedly a major factor in his selection as the cover star of WWE 2K25.

Even during Paul Heyman’s promo segment, he emphasized Roman Reigns' unparalleled popularity across the globe. The Wiseman didn’t hesitate to make a bold statement, claiming that even if Elon Musk colonizes Mars, the OTC would remain one of the biggest stars on the planet.

#2. Due to his historic Undisputed WWE title reign

Another rationale behind Roman Reigns being chosen as the cover star of WWE 2K25 could be his historic Undisputed WWE Championship reign, which ended last year at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

Featuring Roman on the cover serves as a fitting tribute to his record-breaking and iconic title run. This decision highlights the significance of Reigns' monumental reign and its impact on WWE's legacy, making him the ideal choice as the face of this year’s video game.

#1. Roman Reigns deserves the spot

Roman Reigns has been a driving force behind WWE's traffic and viewership over the past few years, a feat that undoubtedly deserves recognition. Every time the Original Tribal Chief appears on television, it significantly boosts the ratings for the Stamford-based promotion.

This consistent impact highlights why the Head of the Table truly deserves his spot as the cover star of WWE 2K25. Last year's honor went to Cody Rhodes for his iconic 'Finish the Story' moment.

However, this year rightfully belongs to Roman Reigns, cementing his legacy as one of WWE's most influential superstars.

