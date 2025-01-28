  • home icon
  • Paul Heyman makes major announcement about Roman Reigns' future and WWE ; reveals his new nickname

Paul Heyman makes major announcement about Roman Reigns' future and WWE ; reveals his new nickname

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 28, 2025 03:14 GMT
The star made an announcement (Credit: WWE RAW)

Paul Heyman appeared on WWE RAW and made an announcement about what was next for Roman Reigns, as well as making a massive revelation. He then went on to reveal his new nickname.

Paul Heyman revealed his new nickname, saying. "I am the one behind the one." He repeated the name several times, making sure everyone knew that was who he was.

He then went on to reveal that Roman Reigns was the one on the cover of the WWE 2K25 game, as the cover rolled down to show what it looked like. He said that Heyman was the one behind him, repeating the nickname again.

Heyman said that being on the cover was a huge responsibility, and Reigns could and would always live up to that. He would be in the Royal Rumble and defeat everyone, throwing 29 other stars out of the ring, according to the Hall of Famer. Heyman went on to say that everyone backstage on RAW had one prayer at night: to pray and become more like Roman Reigns. That was all they craved.

Paul Heyman finally declared that Reigns would be the champion once again, and no one could deny that going forward. He would be champion after winning the Rumble.

With his announcement about Reigns' future done, he was about to leave but was interrupted by Drew McIntyre who chose to threaten Reigns.

Edited by Debottam Saha
