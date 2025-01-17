Roman Reigns tops John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk on internal WWE list - Reports

Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes are among WWE's best, and will arguably go down as four all-time greats. The multi-time champions draw big for WWE when it comes to ticket sales, engagement, and other metrics, and now internal details on a certain benchmark have been revealed.

The Original Tribal Chief is marching to WrestleMania 41 after dominating Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, his first singles bout since being dethroned by Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and Cody is looking to return on The Grandest Stage of Them All as Undisputed Champion. Punk is rumored to face Gunther or Roman. The Cenation leader will work his final 'Mania in Vegas as he's retiring this year.

Regardless of the match-up, Reigns, Rhodes, Cena, and Punk will have big roles at the big event in just over three months. The American Nightmare, Cena, Reigns, and Punk have kicked off 2025 with momentum, but the group also ended last year on a high note, according to The Wrestling Observer. For the month of December, including the Christmas holiday, Roman's OTC t-shirt was the best-selling t-shirt on WWEShop.

Cena ranked second with his new Farewell Tour t-shirt, according to internal WWE estimates. Reigns also took the third spot with his OTC hoodie. Punk ranked fourth with his Best In the World t-shirt, while Rhodes wrapped the top five with his American Nightmare hoodie.

Top WWE Superstars set for Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its 38th annual Royal Rumble PLE in two weeks, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, and 29 participants TBA

Nia Jax, and 29 participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 23 other participants TBA

Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 23 other participants TBA Ladder Match for the Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

The Royal Rumble match listings are expected to be updated on tonight's SmackDown. Cena has confirmed that this will be his final 'Rumble as he is retiring this year.

