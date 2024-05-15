$5,000,000 deal closed after major WWE announcement: Details, Timeline, Reasons and more - Reports

The new era of WWE is underway. The Stamford-based company has significant momentum coming out of WrestleMania XL and the 2024 Draft as they go into a busy summer that includes four big international premium live events and the biggest show of the season: SummerSlam. To add to that momentum, new details have just been reported on another massive happening for the global wrestling juggernaut.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently announced that WrestleMania 41 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scheduled for April 19 and 20, 2025, The Show of Shows will air live from Allegiant Stadium. It was also confirmed that RAW, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 ceremony, and the WWE World convention will take place, in addition to Community events.

Officials from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) held a meeting on WrestleMania 41 this week, according to a report from CBS Las Vegas. The government organization approved a $5 million payment to WWE for sponsorship of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was announced at the meeting that WrestleMania 41 will host more than 300 media outlets from 12 different countries, according to a report from CBS Las Vegas. They are also expecting more than 180,000 fans.

"The dates of the event will occur over Easter weekend, which is a typically slow time for Las Vegas. We anticipate more than 180,000 WrestleMania fans will occupy 144,000 incremental room nights over that time period," LVCVA VP of Sports & Special Events Lisa Motley said.

The World convention was confirmed to take place over 5 days at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Regarding RAW and SmackDown for that week, Motley said they will be held "at an MGM Resorts venue" to be announced. NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 will also be held at the same arena.

Triple H hyped up WWE WrestleMania 41

Triple H recently announced that WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Game took to X/Twitter to share how successful the company is right now and asked if the WWE Universe is ready. He included a promo for the big event.

"In case you haven’t heard: @WWE is on fire right now. There’s only one place that can handle what we’re bringing to #WrestleMania 41… Las Vegas. @AllegiantStadm. April 19 & 20. Are you ready?" Triple H shared.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania 41 had been previously rumored to be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but officials recently decided to hold the mega event in Sin City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback