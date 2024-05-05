Triple H breaks silence after WWE announces major change for WrestleMania 41

Triple H has finally spoken about WWE's massive announcement about WrestleMania 41. Not only has the location been revealed, but the dates have confirmed a massive change.

Next year's Show of Shows will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20, making it the latest date for a 'Mania in history. WWE discussing a changed date had been rumored for weeks, as was the decision to move the event from Minnesota to the Sin City.

The Game took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news with a message for the fans. Triple H claimed WWE is on fire right now, which is hard to argue against, making Las Vegas the perfect venue for WrestleMania 41.

"In case you haven’t heard: @WWE is on fire right now. There’s only one place that can handle what we’re bringing to #WrestleMania 41… Las Vegas. @AllegiantStadm. April 19 & 20. Are you ready?" wrote Triple H

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This announcement comes shortly after a successful Backlash in Lyon, France. The event hosted several exciting matches, all of which delivered thanks to the passionate crowd. Among the highlights of the event were The Bloodline's newest member returning to WWE and a huge title change. Triple H even reacted to it with a special message on X.