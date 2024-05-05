Triple H breaks silence after title change in botch-filled match at Backlash 2024

Backlash 2024 featured only one title change, with Triple H reacting to it shortly after it happened. WWE's Chief Content Officer sent a message to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill after they defeated The Kabuki Warriors to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The match featured quite a few botches, including when Kairi Sane tried to pin Cargill despite not being legal and continuing as if nothing happened. Despite the issues, Belair helped recover the bout and it ended successfully for her team.

Triple H took to X ( formerly Twitter) to congratulate Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, coupled with a backstage photo with the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"Quite possibly the biggEST storm to ever hit this division. Congratulations to @BiancaBelairWWE & @Jade_Cargill, your NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions," tweeted Triple H.

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

It remains to be seen what's next for Belair and Cargill, who seems to have suffered an injury at Backlash 2024. As long as The Storm is good to go, she and The EST of WWE should go on a dominant run as Women's Tag Team Champions. While both stars are drafted to SmackDown, they can now appear on RAW also, as tag team champions.

This team will be expected to beat every female duo on the main roster. There doesn't seem to be a viable way for Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to lose after their big title win at Backlash 2024.