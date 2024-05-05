WWE star botches during title match at Backlash France

Four WWE championships were defended at Backlash France. While the company knocked it out of the proverbial park with an enthralling show thanks to a hot crowd in the LDLC Arena, a particular moment nearly killed the momentum during the show.

The Women's Tag Team Championship bout was the penultimate contest on the card. All the women involved did their best to put on the best performance of the night as it appeared each star was looking to one-up the other.

During the aforementioned tag bout, Kairi Sane hit a backbreaker on Jade Cargill and attempted a pinfall. The referee reminded Sane that she was not the legal woman, which caught the attention of the crowd, who called out the awkward moment.

There was also concern that Jade got injured, but Cargill managed to get back in the ring and hit an eye-catching sequence of moves on Kairi Sane, with The EST subsequently hitting Asuka with the KOD for the win. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are now the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The powerhouse duo have shown incredible chemistry, incorporating several new tag team moves into their arsenal. They will continue their reign on WWE SmackDown as the new champions, while RAW this week will feature the debut of Damage CTRL on the red brand.