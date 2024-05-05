Top WWE star seemingly suffers injury in Tag Team Title match at Backlash 2024

There was a possible injury that took place at Backlash 2024 when a WWE star appeared to be concussed, although there isn't any concrete proof that this is the case.

At Backlash 2024, the co-main event saw The Kabuki Warriors defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. For Cargill, it was only her sixth televised match and third Premium Live Event bout. While she has had quick singles matches and had Naomi, Bayley, and Bianca Belair as partners, this was possibly her biggest showcase yet.

While the referee seemed to throw off the momentum of the match by telling Kairi Sane that she wasn't legally tagged in, Jade Cargill appeared to be concussed or injured or simply knackered out for a few moments before regaining her composure.

Watch the clip below as Cargill loses momentum and appears to collapse momentarily:

Again, we should emphasize that there isn't any confirmation whatsoever that an injury occurred, but it was noticed by some watching on social media that Jade Cargill appeared to be knackered out. A slam she performed after that looked sloppy before she fell back.

However, Cargill regained composure and had an overall impressive performance at Backlash 2024. Both she and Bianca Belair are now the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Jade Cargill's performance as a whole was praised.

The duo of Belair and Cargill could become the most dominant Women's Tag Team Champions yet.