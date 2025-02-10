When does WWE 2K25 come out? Release date & everything we know

The gaming fans of the WWE Universe are excited as WWE 2K25 is all set to release on March 14, 2025. The game would arrive in three editions this time, namely - the Standard Edition, the Deadman Edition, and The Bloodline Edition.

The standard edition of the game will cost USD 69.99, the Deadman edition at USD 99.99, and the Bloodline edition coming at USD 129.99. The Bloodline edition and the Deadman edition will be released on March 7, 2025, seven days before the standard edition. Further, players who pre-order any of the three editions will receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game's digital version.

The game will be released across PlayStation 4 and 5, XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One, and PCs via Steam on March 14.

Trending

During the announcement, it was revealed that Roman Reigns would be on the cover of the Standard Edition while The Bloodline, both OG and New Bloodline, would be on the cover of the Bloodline Edition, and The Undertaker would grace the cover of the Deadman Edition.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Moreover, the fans are particularly excited about the Bloodline Edition because it allows wrestling fans also to have some of their biggest fantasy feuds come alive on television. It will be hosted by Paul Heyman and will feature Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and several other members of the Anoa'i family.

Expand Tweet

Further, dream matches between Bloodline members and other WWE legends offer a "what if" fantasy element to settle fan debates and start fresh storylines.

Confirmed matches in WWE 2K25 The Bloodline's Dynasty so far

The fans are extremely excited about the Bloodline Edition in WWE 2K25 as it allows them to take a stroll down memory lane and relive iconic moments and matches. While the details about potential matchups are kept under wraps, here are some confirmed matches so far.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins: The rivalry between two of the biggest names in WWE today will unfold in The Bloodline's Dynasty Showcase in WWE 2K25, and the fans will dictate how it ends.

Nia Jax and Lyra Valkyria: Nia Jax edged Lyra Valkyria in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, but the fans in the Bloodline Edition can flip the story and give Valkyria a chance this time in WWE 2K25.

The Wild Samoans vs. The Dudley Boys: This will be another fantasy feud that many gamers will be vying to play. Four icons of the wrestling industry will battle it out in the all-new showcase mode.

The WWE 2K25 iteration has kept the fans on the edge for some time, especially the Bloodline Edition. It now remains to be seen how the fans would respond to the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback