WWE 2K25 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

2K Games has released WWE 2K25's system requirements ahead of its release on March 14, 2025. This allows PC players to evaluate whether their system specs are compatible with the game before they purchase it. Since the system requirements are on the lower side, most PCs can run WWE 2K25.
In this article, you will find the full system requirements and additional notes you need to know about WWE 2K25.
WWE 2K25 system requirements for PC: Minimum 12GB RAM, 103GB storage space, and more
2K Games published the WWE 2K25 system requirements on its website on February 22, 2025. The same was also posted on the game's Steam page. Compared to 2024's version, the CPU requirements are higher, but most PCs will easily have that.
Here are all the system requirements for WWE 2K25:
Minimum system requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 | AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon RX 480
- VRAM: 3GB memory
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or higher
- DirectX Version: Version 12
- Storage: 103 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
Recommended system requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 | AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
- VRAM: 6GB memory
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or higher
- DirectX Version: Version 12
- Storage: 103 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
Additional requirements for WWE 2K25
2K Games has also listed a few additional requirements for compatibility with WWE 2K25. Here they are:
- Your GPU must be DirectX 12 compatible. DirectX 11 and below cards are incompatible.
- Your CPU must support AVX2 & F16C. Intel Core i5-4460 and AMD Ryzen 5 1400 and above support these instruction sets.
- 2K Games also recommends using SSD for smoother and faster loading times.
These additional requirements are not extraordinary. Most PCs launched after 2015 support these requirements, so your PC is probably compatible.
Also read: Will WWE 2K25 have microtransactions?