WWE 2K25 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

2K Games has released WWE 2K25's system requirements ahead of its release on March 14, 2025. This allows PC players to evaluate whether their system specs are compatible with the game before they purchase it. Since the system requirements are on the lower side, most PCs can run WWE 2K25.

In this article, you will find the full system requirements and additional notes you need to know about WWE 2K25.

WWE 2K25 system requirements for PC: Minimum 12GB RAM, 103GB storage space, and more

WWE 2K25 pre-order bonus (Image via 2K Games)

2K Games published the WWE 2K25 system requirements on its website on February 22, 2025. The same was also posted on the game's Steam page. Compared to 2024's version, the CPU requirements are higher, but most PCs will easily have that.

Here are all the system requirements for WWE 2K25:

Minimum system requirements

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core i5-4460 | AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon RX 480

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon RX 480 VRAM : 3GB memory

: 3GB memory OS : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher DirectX Version : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 103 GB available space

: 103 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Recommended system requirements

CPU : Intel Core i7-4790 | AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i7-4790 | AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT VRAM : 6GB memory

: 6GB memory OS : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher DirectX Version : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 103 GB available space

: 103 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional requirements for WWE 2K25

2K Games has also listed a few additional requirements for compatibility with WWE 2K25. Here they are:

Your GPU must be DirectX 12 compatible. DirectX 11 and below cards are incompatible.

Your CPU must support AVX2 & F16C. Intel Core i5-4460 and AMD Ryzen 5 1400 and above support these instruction sets.

2K Games also recommends using SSD for smoother and faster loading times.

These additional requirements are not extraordinary. Most PCs launched after 2015 support these requirements, so your PC is probably compatible.

