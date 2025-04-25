Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Applying the best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings is necessary to play the game smoothly at the best graphical settings possible. This game isn’t very demanding at 1080p, since the developers recommend the RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU to play it at High settings above 60 FPS. As such, we are certain that the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti would fare much better.

Ad

This article will feature our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for a PC with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards.

Note: These Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings will help you play this game at 1440p resolution and maintain a consistent frame rate above 60 FPS.

Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3070

You can play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at Medium settings at 1440p (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RTX 3070 might be an older graphics card, but it can smoothly run this game at its highest settings at 1080p resolution. While you can play this game at 4K, you must lower the settings to medium to do so. You can turn up all the settings to Epic at 1080p for the best performance and quality.

Ad

Trending

Our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3070 are:

General

Quick Preset : Custom

: Custom Scaling Type : DLSS

: DLSS Scaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Max FPS : Unlimited

: Unlimited VSync : Enabled

: Enabled Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Active Monitor : As per preference

: As per preference Screen Resolution: 2560x1440 (2K)

Image

Gamma : 1

: 1 Contrast : 1

: 1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur : Disabled

: Disabled Film Grain : Disabled

: Disabled Chromatic Aberration : Disable

: Disable Vignette: Disabled

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing : Medium

: Medium Shadows : Medium

: Medium Global Illumination : Medium

: Medium Reflection : Medium

: Medium Post Processing : Medium

: Medium Textures : Medium

: Medium Visual Effects : Medium

: Medium Foliage : Medium

: Medium Shading: Medium

Also read — The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Ad

Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3070 Ti

You can play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with Epic settings at 1080p (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Since the RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the RTX 3070, the settings remain the same. The only difference is that you can now crank up DLSS to Native, which removes some blurriness. However, you can turn up all the settings to Epic at 1080p for the best performance and quality.

Ad

Our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3070 Ti are:

General

Quick Preset : Custom

: Custom Scaling Type : DLSS

: DLSS Scaling Mode : Native

: Native Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Max FPS : Unlimited

: Unlimited VSync : Enabled

: Enabled Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Active Monitor : As per preference

: As per preference Screen Resolution: 2560x1440 (2K)

Image

Gamma : 1

: 1 Contrast : 1

: 1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur : Disabled

: Disabled Film Grain : Disabled

: Disabled Chromatic Aberration : Disable

: Disable Vignette: Disabled

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing : Medium

: Medium Shadows : Medium

: Medium Global Illumination : Medium

: Medium Reflection : Medium

: Medium Post Processing : Medium

: Medium Textures : Medium

: Medium Visual Effects : Medium

: Medium Foliage : Medium

: Medium Shading: Medium

Also read — WWE 2K25 PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 & 3070 Ti

Ad

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are more than capable of running this game at Medium settings with DLSS Quality and Native at 1440p resolution, respectively. While our recommended settings are for 1440p, you can lower the settings to play this at 4K resolutions.

Moreover, you can set all parameters at Epic if you are playing at 1080p. However, we don’t recommend playing this game now on a widescreen/ultra-widescreen monitor since a bug causes visual glitches.

Ad

For more info regarding Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, check out these posts:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More