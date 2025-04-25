Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Applying the best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings is necessary to play the game smoothly at the best graphical settings possible. This game isn’t very demanding at 1080p, since the developers recommend the RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU to play it at High settings above 60 FPS. As such, we are certain that the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti would fare much better.
This article will feature our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for a PC with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards.
Note: These Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings will help you play this game at 1440p resolution and maintain a consistent frame rate above 60 FPS.
Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 might be an older graphics card, but it can smoothly run this game at its highest settings at 1080p resolution. While you can play this game at 4K, you must lower the settings to medium to do so. You can turn up all the settings to Epic at 1080p for the best performance and quality.
Our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3070 are:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Quality
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Enabled
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 2560x1440 (2K)
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Film Grain: Disabled
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disabled
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: Medium
- Shadows: Medium
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Reflection: Medium
- Post Processing: Medium
- Textures: Medium
- Visual Effects: Medium
- Foliage: Medium
- Shading: Medium
Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3070 Ti
Since the RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the RTX 3070, the settings remain the same. The only difference is that you can now crank up DLSS to Native, which removes some blurriness. However, you can turn up all the settings to Epic at 1080p for the best performance and quality.
Our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3070 Ti are:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Enabled
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 2560x1440 (2K)
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Film Grain: Disabled
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disabled
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: Medium
- Shadows: Medium
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Reflection: Medium
- Post Processing: Medium
- Textures: Medium
- Visual Effects: Medium
- Foliage: Medium
- Shading: Medium
The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are more than capable of running this game at Medium settings with DLSS Quality and Native at 1440p resolution, respectively. While our recommended settings are for 1440p, you can lower the settings to play this at 4K resolutions.
Moreover, you can set all parameters at Epic if you are playing at 1080p. However, we don’t recommend playing this game now on a widescreen/ultra-widescreen monitor since a bug causes visual glitches.
