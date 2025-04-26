How to defeat Chromatic Abbest in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Chromatic Abbest is an optional boss in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that rewards you with a powerful pictos, along with Colour of Lumina to increase Lumina Points. However, don’t be fooled by this fluffy-looking boss, as it can deal incredible damage with the potential to one-shot your team members.

Taking down Chromatic Abbest can be a real challenge. Hence, this article will dive into strategies to help you defeat this boss.

Combat strategies to defeat Chromatic Abbest

Battle strats (Image via YouTube @SpookyFairy || Kepler Interactive)

Defeating Chromatic Abbest won't be a walk in the park. The fight isn’t recommended if you are fairly low level. Each hit from the boss can deal over 1500 damage, making it challenging to survive a single turn.

That said, defeating this boss depends on your ability to perform dodges or parries. Once you master this skill, you can slowly chip away at its health bar even with low damage.

Also Read: How to parry, dodge and jump in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Learning to parry can take some time, and you may need to try the fight a few times before coming out victorious. Once you figure out the attack patterns, this fight won’t be much of a threat.

For an efficient fight, use a character who can deal Dark damage with skills. Sciel joins the Expedition 33 fairly early in the story and has multiple skills that deal Dark damage. Make sure to equip Pictos that complement her abilities.

Where to find Chromatic Abbest in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Abbest Cave location (Image via mapgenie)

To fight this boss, head towards the Abbest Cave. This place can be found near Spring Meadows and is very easy to spot — it has massive flowers/trees with pink leaves growing around the entrance.

This is a fairly small area with only one enemy. As mentioned, this is an optional boss fight, meaning that if you cannot defeat it during the first encounter, you can always come back after leveling up.

Rewards for defeating Chromatic Abbest

Defeating the Chromatic Abbest alone is quite impressive, and the game doesn’t forget to reward you for your hard work. You will get a fairly strong Pictos called First Offense, which can provide an additional 50% damage increase on first hit.

Along with the Pictos, you will get the Colour of Lumina, which can be used to acquire Lumina points and equip Pictos as passive buffs to a character.

Complete reward list:

4,073 Chroma

59,063 XP

First Offense (Pictos)

2 Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

5 Colour of Lumina

