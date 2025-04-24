Best Sciel build guide in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 features a highly aggressive gameplay style, perfect for those who love to see big damage numbers on screen. Like other characters in the game, she also features a unique Sun and Moon charge mechanic by constantly applying and consuming Foretell.

In this article, we will take a look at some of Sciel's best skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Best Sciel skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Sciel is recruited as the fourth member of your Expedition 33. While she does have supportive skills, Sciel specializes in offensive gameplay. Apart from having the Sun and Moon mechanics, she also has a Twilight mode, which activates when she holds both charges of Sun and Moon.

Her starting ability can apply three stacks of Foretell, but can be replaced with Bad Omen. For consuming Foretell, use Firing Shadow or Plentiful Harvest.

Best early game skills for Sciel

Bad Omen: Works the same as Focused Foretell; however, Bad Omen does decent damage with a small AP cost increase. This will be your go-to skill for applying Foretell in the early game.

Works the same as Focused Foretell; however, Bad Omen does decent damage with a small AP cost increase. This will be your go-to skill for applying Foretell in the early game. Marking Card: Deals a decent amount of damage while also applying Mark and three stacks of Foretell. This serves as one of the best abilities for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Deals a decent amount of damage while also applying Mark and three stacks of Foretell. This serves as one of the best abilities for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Phantom Blade: An incredibly strong ability that can deal a lot of damage while also applying Break status on the enemy. Broken enemy takes 20% increased damage.

An incredibly strong ability that can deal a lot of damage while also applying Break status on the enemy. Broken enemy takes 20% increased damage. Firing Shadow: If you are having issues maintaining AP during the early game, use Firing Shadow to deal AOE damage across all enemies.

Best late-game skills for Sciel

Marking Card: The ability to mark enemies remains useful at every step, allowing you or other characters in the team to deal more damage.

The ability to mark enemies remains useful at every step, allowing you or other characters in the team to deal more damage. End Slice: This skill does increased damage for each fortell used since the start of the fight. Prime enemies with other skills before unleashing a devastating blow.

This skill does increased damage for each fortell used since the start of the fight. Prime enemies with other skills before unleashing a devastating blow. Twilight Dance: High AP/Foretell consuming skill that deals impressive single-target damage and extends the duration of Twilight. Use this skill occasionally.

High AP/Foretell consuming skill that deals impressive single-target damage and extends the duration of Twilight. Use this skill occasionally. Spectral Sweep: Single-target damage ability that consumes a decent amount of AP to apply Foretell with each hit. The hit count ranges from two-to-six. If you don’t like the odds, use Bad Omen to apply Foretell.

Best weapon for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Sciel's weapon (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Sciel has a lot of great weapon choices, including Charnon, Blizzon, and Tisseron. Among these three, Blizzon features a simple yet effective gameplay loop. Reaching Level 20 with the weapon allows you to deal guaranteed critical hits.

The weapon does come with a downside, as you also take double the damage from regular hits, making the build a bit of a glass cannon.

Here are the perks for Blizzon:

While having at least one active Moon charge, Moon Skills are always critical, but damage taken is doubled.

25% increased damage per Moon charge.

Base attack gives one Moon charge.

Also Read: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — How to upgrade weapons

Best Pictos for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

All abilities for Sciel require a lot of AP, and to counter this issue, it’s best to go with Pictos that provide you with AP recovery. As you gain more Lumina Points, you’ll be able to apply some of the Pictos as passive, which will free up the space for more flexibility.

Here are some of the best Pictos to pair with Sciel:

Energising Turn: Adds 1 AP of turn start for Sciel, which may not do much initially, but can come in handy after using Sun skills for applying Foretell.

Adds 1 AP of turn start for Sciel, which may not do much initially, but can come in handy after using Sun skills for applying Foretell. Slowing Break: Breaking the enemy using Phantom Blade slows them down and delays their turn. Extremely helpful when fighting strong enemies.

Breaking the enemy using Phantom Blade slows them down and delays their turn. Extremely helpful when fighting strong enemies. Dead Energy: Getting 3 AP on each kill is an incredible deal, especially when you can take down the enemies easily.

Getting 3 AP on each kill is an incredible deal, especially when you can take down the enemies easily. Rewarding Mark: Defeating the marked target grants you 2 AP. Since you are making use of the Marking Card skill, this Pictos brings great synergy to the build.

Best Attribute to upgrade for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Sciel with Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Sciel is one of those characters that can make use of all attributes. More Vitality and Defense means more ways to tank hits, while Agility will allow her to attack more often. Luck is another attribute that is completely viable with some of her builds.

For this build, we recommend focusing on Might and Agility.

Might: The more damage you have from Might, the more benefit you get from critical hits. Since Sciel takes more damage while using Blizzon, it’s better to finish the fight early.

The more damage you have from Might, the more benefit you get from critical hits. Since Sciel takes more damage while using Blizzon, it’s better to finish the fight early. Agility: Investing in Agility provides you with more frequent turns, which translates to more damage. Paired wth the Blizzon’s ability to ensure critical hits, you will be able to deal a lot more damage in short intervals.

If you are having trouble surviving, consider investing in Defense instead of Might. Combined with Agility, you will still be able to deal more damage with better survivability.

