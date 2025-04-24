Best Lune build guide in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a completely fresh take on a turn-based RPG. The game features eight playable characters, each featuring several different skills. One of them is Lune, the first character you recruit. If you like combining different elements, Lune might become your favourite character. Think of her like the Avatar, but along with Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Earth, she also makes use of Light.

Each element features multiple skills, which can get overwhelming at first. In this guide, we’ll take a look at her best skills for early and late game, along with the best weapon and Pictos.

Best Lune Skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lune has an interesting combat style where she generates Elemental Stains by using skills. Apart from consuming AP, her skills can also use these Stains for additional effect. This opens up some incredible combinations during combat.

Start with using low-cost skills like Electrify, Immolation, and Thermal Transfer to get a hold of the gameplay loop. This combination also allows you to maintain AP to bring some hard-hitting skills like Thunderfall to the mix.

Best early game skills Lune

Ice Lance: Deals low damage but slows the target, allowing you to get more turns. This is a great way to finish fights early during the early game.

Deals low damage but slows the target, allowing you to get more turns. This is a great way to finish fights early during the early game. Electrify: The cheapest skill to use, consuming only 1 AP. When paired with Deminerim, the cost turns to 0 AP, allowing you to spam the skill.

The cheapest skill to use, consuming only 1 AP. When paired with Deminerim, the cost turns to 0 AP, allowing you to spam the skill. Thunderfall: Acting as the main damage during the early game, Thunderfall can deal random lightning strikes to enemies. Hit count ranges from two to six, with critical hits adding more strikes.

Acting as the main damage during the early game, Thunderfall can deal random lightning strikes to enemies. Hit count ranges from two to six, with critical hits adding more strikes. Tree of Life: Early game healing can go a long way to survive some brutal encounters, and Tree of Life allows you to cleanse all status effects and provide heals to the entire team.

Best late-game skills for Lune

Mayhem: A cheap yet strong skill that deals elemental damage to enemies. The only downside is that the skill consumes all Elemental Stains.

A cheap yet strong skill that deals elemental damage to enemies. The only downside is that the skill consumes all Elemental Stains. Wildfire: Deals low damage but inflicts enemies with three stacks of Burn. With a combination of Pictos, you can deal more critical hit damage with your next attacks.

Deals low damage but inflicts enemies with three stacks of Burn. With a combination of Pictos, you can deal more critical hit damage with your next attacks. Elemental Trick: Hits an enemy four times with Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Earth. Critical hits will generate a Stain for each element.

Hits an enemy four times with Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Earth. Critical hits will generate a Stain for each element. Elemental Genesis: With a critical hit on Elemental Trick providing four different Stains, we can activate Elemental Genesis to deal a lot of damage to all enemies.

Best Pictos for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lune in action (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Pictos are an essential part of the game, allowing you to increase character strength. Lune is one of the characters that can easily inflict burn on enemies, and there are Pictos that synergize well with her ability.

Note that you can only equip three Pictos at a time. However, Lumina Points allow you to activate them as a passive.

Here are some of the best Pictos to pair with Lune:

Critical Burn: Since Lune can constantly apply burn on enemies, Critical Burn is a very strong pick to get an additional 25% chance for a critical hit on burning enemies. This Pictos is also available early in the game.

Since Lune can constantly apply burn on enemies, Critical Burn is a very strong pick to get an additional 25% chance for a critical hit on burning enemies. This Pictos is also available early in the game. Burn Affinity: Using Burn Affinity is a sure way to increase the damage done by Lune to burning enemies. Pair this with Critical Burn and unleash some devastating attacks.

Using Burn Affinity is a sure way to increase the damage done by Lune to burning enemies. Pair this with Critical Burn and unleash some devastating attacks. Healing Fire: With Healing Fire, simply attacking burning enemies will restore a quarter of Lune’s health, which can keep you fighting for much longer.

With Healing Fire, simply attacking burning enemies will restore a quarter of Lune’s health, which can keep you fighting for much longer. Cheater: Getting two turns in a row can help Lune increase her ability to create Elemental Stains and increase her survivability.

Best Attribute to level up for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are five attributes you can upgrade in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. These are Vitality, Might, Agility, Defense, and Luck. While it is tempting to strike a balance between all, focusing on specific attributes can open up different gameplay styles.

For Lune, Luck and Might are two of the strongest attributes to level up.

Luck: Increasing Luck in general is a good idea for all characters, as it can help in combat and exploration. In combat, Luck increased the critical rate, and since we are using Critical Burn Picto, leveling up Luck allows you to stack more critical rate.

Increasing Luck in general is a good idea for all characters, as it can help in combat and exploration. In combat, Luck increased the critical rate, and since we are using Critical Burn Picto, leveling up Luck allows you to stack more critical rate. Might: Might is associated with attack power and pairs well with Luck. A critical hit deals 50% more damage, so increasing Might will improve the damage done by a critical hit.

Best weapon for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lune in combat (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

The Trebuchim is the best weapon you can get for Lune in the game. This weapon allows you to generate Stains by simply using base attacks — a huge bonus.

Consuming these Stains while using this weapon generates AP, allowing you to use more powerful skills. This creates an incredible skill loop for Lune.

Here are the perks for Trebuchiem:

Generate a random Stain on Free Aim Shot

+1 AP when Stains are consumed

Base attack generates two random Stains

