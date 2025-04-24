How to defeat Ultimate Sakapatate in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ultimate Sakapatate in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the tougher bosses you’ll face during your time in the Ancient Sanctuary. It’s a grotesque brute of a creature, dragging a corpse-laced club in one hand and a cannon-packed shield in the other. If you encounter it, get ready for heavy hits, burning damage, and some of the most brutal attack chains.

This article guides you through how to beat the Ultimate Sakapatate in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, covering essential tactics and abilities you’ll need to rely on.

How to beat Ultimate Sakapatate in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Duel with the boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

To reach Ultimate Sakapatate in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, follow the path past the Giant Bell Alley and head toward the end of the Ancient Sanctuary. You’ll see a flag before a giant stone archway — interact with it to prep. As soon as you step through, Sakapatate drops in with zero fanfare and all aggression. There’s no missing this boss — he’s a wall you have to smash through to progress.

Now, let’s go over some key details you will need to know about fighting Ultimate Sakapatate in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Sakapatate kicks off with Dead Partner, a brutal 3-hit combo using his corpse-club. The last swing is a low sweep — jump just as the icon appears, or risk getting wrecked. His Ground strike move is even worse. It targets everyone and drops a "Mark" debuff that boosts the damage you take. Learn the timing and parry right before the club slams down.

Once he whips out the shield, watch out for Shield Strike. He leans back slightly before performing it. Parry the moment he pivots, or you'll take significant damage.

Dead partner against the expedition team (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

Later in the fight, he uses Cannons, which launch a triple burst of fire damage at your entire squad. Parrying works, but you’ll need precise timing — react right after the gunfires sound, not before. And if that wasn’t enough, once you break his shield, he starts using some weird electric thunder attacks that strike your expedition team out of nowhere. These are a bit slower and easier to dodge or parry — think of them as his desperate last resort.

Use Lune’s Healing Light for standard healing throughout the fight. You will take damage, and the move is clutch when things get dicey. If you somehow lose your member mid-fight, you can revive your teammate with a Revive Tint. On top of that, use Revitalization when you need a group-wide heal — it restores 40-60% of your party’s HP and can swing the momentum in your favor.

The boss is weak to fire, and any fire-based attack chips away at his health quickly. Once the shield is active, focus on breaking his posture. When that bar breaks, he drops the shield and reveals a weak spot on his left arm. You need to hit this three times — if done correctly, he will self-destruct, skipping a nasty phase and dealing major damage.

Rewards

Taking down Ultimate Sakapatate rewards you with:

Picto – Breaker

Recoat x1

Polished Chroma Catalyst x3

1,929 Chroma

6,750 XP

