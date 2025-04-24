How to defeat Bourgeon in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 

Bourgeon in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the more dangerous bosses you’ll encounter during your journey through the Flying Waters. It’s a towering nightmare with limbs long enough to sweep your entire team if you’re not careful.

Ad

This article will guide you through how to beat the monstrous boss in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, covering essential tactics and abilities you must rely on.

How to beat Bourgeon in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Duel with the boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

To find Bourgeon, just keep pushing forward through the Flying Waters until you come across those 3 Cruler enemies. Deal with them, and you’ll hit the point of no return where Bourgeon shows up. It’s not hidden or tucked away — just stay on the main track and you’ll bump into the boss. Make sure to interact with the Expedition Flag nearby to top off your resources and prep your team.

Ad

Trending

Now, let's go over some key details you must know.

Bourgeon is brutal, and it emits a thick cloud of Miasma that depletes your health bar. Dodge is your best friend here. Just when you think you’re gaining the upper hand, this oversized plant monster might suddenly swallow one of your teammates. Fortunately, if you keep attacking it, the boss usually spits them out. But don’t breathe easy just yet — it can do it again mid-fight. Be prepared to adapt and keep your backup plans ready.

Start with Gustave — his Overcharge is your main nuke in this fight. The more damage you deal, and the better your dodges and parries are, the quicker Gustave’s arm charges up. Once it’s ready, pop Overcharge and watch chunks of Bourgeon’s health bar depleting. It’s easily one of the most effective tools you’ve got.

— his is your main nuke in this fight. The more damage you deal, and the better your dodges and parries are, the quicker Gustave’s arm charges up. Once it’s ready, pop Overcharge and watch chunks of Bourgeon’s health bar depleting. It’s easily one of the most effective tools you’ve got. Switching to Lune , you’ll want to rely on Electrify since the boss has a solid weakness to lightning, and this move lands solid hits. It’s not a finisher like Overcharge, but it contributes well.

, you’ll want to rely on since the boss has a solid weakness to lightning, and this move lands solid hits. It’s not a finisher like Overcharge, but it contributes well. Lune’s Healing Light is also essential. You will take damage in this fight, no matter how good your dodges are — so don't hesitate to top your squad up between Miasma sprays and slams.

is also essential. You will take damage in this fight, no matter how good your dodges are — so don't hesitate to top your squad up between Miasma sprays and slams. The 5-hit combo: The boss has a windmill of a move that comes out quickly. If you’re not paying attention, it can wreck your whole team. Try to parry the opening strikes, then dodge out of range once it starts swinging wider.

Ad

Read also: 5 reasons to be excited for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Rewards

Taking down the boss rewards you with:

Augmented Counter I

Bourgeon Skin

Chroma Catalyst

532 Chroma

1,080 XP

The fight might take you a few attempts, especially with how punishing its Miasma and combos can be. But once you’ve got Gustave’s Overcharge and Lune’s lightning spells flowing in sync, you’ll slowly gain the upper hand. Keep THE pressure on, avoid the clouds, and don’t let it catch your team off guard with those sudden grabs.

Ad

Check out: Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.