How to defeat Bourgeon in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 

Bourgeon in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the more dangerous bosses you’ll encounter during your journey through the Flying Waters. It’s a towering nightmare with limbs long enough to sweep your entire team if you’re not careful.
This article will guide you through how to beat the monstrous boss in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, covering essential tactics and abilities you must rely on.
How to beat Bourgeon in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
To find Bourgeon, just keep pushing forward through the Flying Waters until you come across those 3 Cruler enemies. Deal with them, and you’ll hit the point of no return where Bourgeon shows up. It’s not hidden or tucked away — just stay on the main track and you’ll bump into the boss. Make sure to interact with the Expedition Flag nearby to top off your resources and prep your team.
Now, let's go over some key details you must know.
- Bourgeon is brutal, and it emits a thick cloud of Miasma that depletes your health bar. Dodge is your best friend here. Just when you think you’re gaining the upper hand, this oversized plant monster might suddenly swallow one of your teammates. Fortunately, if you keep attacking it, the boss usually spits them out. But don’t breathe easy just yet — it can do it again mid-fight. Be prepared to adapt and keep your backup plans ready.
- Start with Gustave — his Overcharge is your main nuke in this fight. The more damage you deal, and the better your dodges and parries are, the quicker Gustave’s arm charges up. Once it’s ready, pop Overcharge and watch chunks of Bourgeon’s health bar depleting. It’s easily one of the most effective tools you’ve got.
- Switching to Lune, you’ll want to rely on Electrify since the boss has a solid weakness to lightning, and this move lands solid hits. It’s not a finisher like Overcharge, but it contributes well.
- Lune’s Healing Light is also essential. You will take damage in this fight, no matter how good your dodges are — so don't hesitate to top your squad up between Miasma sprays and slams.
- The 5-hit combo: The boss has a windmill of a move that comes out quickly. If you’re not paying attention, it can wreck your whole team. Try to parry the opening strikes, then dodge out of range once it starts swinging wider.
Rewards
Taking down the boss rewards you with:
- Augmented Counter I
- Bourgeon Skin
- Chroma Catalyst
- 532 Chroma
- 1,080 XP
The fight might take you a few attempts, especially with how punishing its Miasma and combos can be. But once you’ve got Gustave’s Overcharge and Lune’s lightning spells flowing in sync, you’ll slowly gain the upper hand. Keep THE pressure on, avoid the clouds, and don’t let it catch your team off guard with those sudden grabs.
