How does the break system work in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

The break system in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 offers certain advantages to players when dealing with tough foes. Not only does breaking opponents stun them, but it also provides bonus damage and turn cancellation. Developed by Sandfall Interactive, the combat experience is one of the primary reasons for this RPG's rise in popularity. However, it might be a little difficult to understand how the break bar works, as simply filling it won't do the job.
This article explores the break system in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, how it works, and its advantages during combat.
The workings of the break system in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Filling the break bar in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
The break bar is a golden-yellow bar that appears beneath the health bar of mob tier enemies or on top of the screen for named bosses with dedicated health bars. While it fills up whenever a foe sustains damage from an assault, a point to note is that attack combinations involving multiple hits in a single turn take smaller chunks out of it.
To deal higher damage to the break bar, you should ideally free-aim to target the opponents' weak spots or counter them whenever possible.
Breaking an opponent in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Simply filling the break bar in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is not enough to break and attain an advantage over your opponents. This is because there are a few attacks accessible to each character that have the phrase "Can Break" in their descriptions. If the damage from these abilities causes an enemy to reach or surpass the entirety of their Break bar, the broken status will be applied.
Note that using any other attacks when filling the break bar only leaves the opponents with a full bar. Thus, it is recommended to bring party members equipped with at least one break effect skill.
Benefits of the break system in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Opponents that get hit with a broken status are stunned and forfeit their following turn. This broken effect can be noticed by the whirling stars icon that appears under their health bars. You can also take advantage of a few skills that provide additional benefits against these stunned opponents, so keep an eye out for opportunities to exploit their weaknesses.
Additionally, the break system in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 allows you to wear down opponents with high defenses, making it necessary to break them to attain victory.
