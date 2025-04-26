Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - (Prologue) Complete Lumiere walkthrough

Act 1 of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will start with the Prologue in Lumiere. It will introduce you to important characters like Gustave, Sophie, and other members of the 33rd Expedition. However, since hitting a certain point in the mission will trigger a point of no return, you will miss out on anything you didn't pick up.

This article guides you on Lumiere, the Prologue chapter of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the entire Lumiere Prologue chapter of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

A complete walkthrough of Lumiere (Prologue/Act 1) in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

After the starting cutscene introduces you to Gustave and Maelle in the Lumiere, you'll gain control of the former. Your first task will be to move to the right and pick up the flower for Sophie. Now head straight and follow Maelle. She'll introduce you to grapple points; press the on-screen prompt to use it to cross the gap.

Keep following her and use the newly learned mechanic to keep track with Maelle; press R2/RT on controllers or LShift on PC to Sprint. After you both reach a certain point, Maelle will prompt you to a duel with her. This will serve as a tutorial for the game's turn-based combat system. However, if you choose not to learn the basics here, she'll fight you.

The tutorial (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

This tutorial will introduce you to the in-game battle HUD, using Skills through AP, and earning AP by using Base Attacks or Parries. The next important component is the turn order, the sequence in which each participant can do anything. The person at the top will take action.

Maelle can do one of two attacks. Here are both of them:

She will step back and perform a lunge with a simple stab.

She can perform a combo of three strikes. It will be a stab from the side, a rising attack, and a descending spinning strike.

You can either parry or dodge attacks. Dodging is easier as it has more frames, but if you successfully parry all the attacks, you'll perform a counterattack, essentially giving you a free attack opportunity.

Use the Lumiere Charge attack to build the Overcharge meter, a Gustave-exclusive property (dodging and parrying also build it). When it reaches 10, use the Overcharge attack to inflict massive damage.

Defeating her will give you 1 experience point and a Color of Lumina, an upgrade material. Keep following Maelle after this, and you'll reach a point where you see a Golden Thread descending downwards. Talk to her and use the rope to head below. You'll be introduced to Sophie with a cutscene here. After it ends, you'll get control of her as well, along with the ability to instantly switch between characters.

Exploring the flower market and the harbor in Lumiere

Finding the first Chroma in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Go around the right side of the tree to find some Chroma surrounded by a group of boxes covered by white sheets. It will act as a currency for this game, however, you won't currently have use for this.

There are a ton of optional conversations that aren't needed for any completions, but they can be experienced simply because they are very well written. Head past the Flower Shop and the alley to open up to a square, filled with a large crowd and tons of people to talk to.

Before moving any further, however, take a right to find stacks of wood lying behind some groups of people. Climb it to find a few Chroma lying on the highest one. Backtrack to the entrance and now move left to look through a few belongings (and take something for yourself).

Richard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Move ahead until you notice a man in a red suit just before the Rejoicnez L'expedition banner in Lumiere. He'll be named Richard, who'll have a favor to ask of you — to give a Crimson Suit to his son. Accept it, as you'll find him soon enough.

The woman in a black dress (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Nearby Richard, there'll be a woman in a black dress beside a slanted pillar. She'll give Gustave a challenge to destroy a target in one hit. Use your Lumiere Charge ability to fill your Overcharge meter and obliterate the object. She'll reward you with a Color of Lumina for achieving it.

The painter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Move past the banner and straight ahead until you reach a road with two horse statues in Lumiere. Head to the one on the left. There will be a painter nearby, standing with a canvas. Interact with him and he'll challenge Gustave to successfully dodge Sophie's attacks nine times in a row. Doing so will reward you with a Recoat, which you can use to reallocate a character's Attribute or Skill Points in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

For the next Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 item, interact with a trash can just beside the painter. He'll have a different response to other garbage bins. Interact with him multiple times, and it'll reveal itself to be the "Trash-can man." He'll give you a Chroma Catalyst, an item used to upgrade weapons in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Finding the second Chroma (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Now move opposite to the painter and you'll see a crowd gathered to listen to an artist. There will be a set of stairs behind her, just to the right. Climb it to reach a platform. There will be some Chroma at the end of the area. This will be all the collectibles in the current region; move ahead to the next one.

When you reach a statue with four horses as its base, take a right to see some children performing on a stage. Take another right from there and you'll find a Mime waiting at the end of the alley. Speak to him and he'll attack you.

Finding the mime in Lumiere (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

His main offense will be a three-attack hand-to-hand pattern, which will come out fast, so make sure to dodge/parry with quick succession. Another move he can do will be a four-hit combo with an invisible hammer. Keep building Gustave's Overcharge meter and use it when the yellow meter below the enemy's health is filled. It will break his defenses and stun him. Use a Lumiere Charge attack here, it will probably finish him, and reward you with a Lumiere Music Record in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Head back to the four-horse statue and move towards its left this time to find the last batch of Chroma near the weird blue substance at the perimeter, just beside a group of people.

Finally, head down the set of stairs at the center, and you'll hit a trigger to reach the harbor. Clicking "Yes" here will trigger a saddening cutscene and mark a point of no return. Click "No" if you still have to collect any items or talk to any individual, as proceeding to the harbor will void your access to everything mentioned here.

The Expedition Festival

After the cutscene, you'll take control of Gustave near the entrance of the Expedition festival in Lumiere. As you move ahead, you'll see three stalls with three colored roofs on your left. Each can give you one item for a Festival Token. You'll have one of the latter by default.

Antoine's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

You can get two more by doing the following things:

Look for a bald man named Antoine near the stall with the blue roof. He'll quiz you with three questions. The answers for each will be: "67 years ago," "Expedition Zero," and "Abilities you internalize by using a Pictos in battle enough times."

For the final Token, you'll need to duel with Maelle. She'll have pretty much the same moveset from the tutorial fight, and your strategy for defeating her will also remain unchanged. So use dodges, parries, and attacks to fill up the Overcharge meter and then unleash it on her. Note: If you fail to beat her here, she won't give you the token, but you can challenge her again.

The three stalls in Lumiere's Expedition festival (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

After getting all the tokens, visit the shopkeepers. Here's what each one will give you:

Amandine (Red roof): Bun Haircut

Bun Haircut Colette (Blue roof): The Old Key (A key item you can use in a room in Old Lumiere to acquire a Journal entry)

The Old Key (A key item you can use in a room in Old Lumiere to acquire a Journal entry) Tom (Green roof): An unstable Pictos

There will be a group of three kids in the area. Talk to them to get a Journal, which will allow you to record any entries you come across.

Finally, talk with the child in red clothes standing near a set of stairs. He'll be the son of Richard, the one whom we were tasked to give the Crimson Suit. However, he'll refuse the attire and instead offer it to you, thus unlocking the first outfit of the game.

Emma in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

After interacting with some NPCs, a lady in white named Emma will appear. Interact with her and you'll get the option to attend her speech. This will end the festival, and you won't be able to interact with anyone remaining at the fair. As the speech concludes, Expedition 33 will depart from Lumiere and reach the first biome, Spring Meadows. This will mark the end of the Prologue in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

