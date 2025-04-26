How to unlock the Endless Tower in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 provides you with a lot of challenging side activities, one of which is the Endless Tower. Considered the hardest content in the game, completing it is necessary to unlock the Endless achievement. However, it can take you a while to reach this place, as there are no shortcuts.

This article aims to help you in your quest to unlock the Endless Tower, along with providing some useful tips to defeat the enemies.

How to unlock the Endless Tower

The Endless Tower is floating in the sky and isn’t a place you stumble across by simply wandering around. To reach the tower, you'll need help from Esquie. Recruited during Act 1, Esquie brings a lot of travel abilities to the team, including flying.

Tower location (Image via mapgenie)

This ability becomes available during the battle with the Paintress in the final act, meaning you need to progress a lot further before reaching the tower. After you acquire the ability, head to the massive circle on the map.

The Endless Tower is a great source of XP. Along with that, you can acquire Pictos, cosmetics, and Grandiose Chroma Catalysts. These items will make your next run of the game easier if you decide to start a New Game+.

How to complete the Endless Tower in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Verso getting ready to attack (Image via YouTube @TrophyGuide || Kepler Interactive)

Contrary to its name, the Endless Tower only has 33 trials, with each floor providing you with tough boss battles. The enemies on each floor will be a much stronger variant of the bosses you encounter across previous battles.

Since these enemies will have a lot of health and attack power, a good damage dealer, paired with someone who can provide party-wide healing, is strongly recommended.

Verso is one of the best damage dealers in the game, while Monoco is a great option to provide healing and deal damage. Many of the skills for Monoco are also acquired through the tower, making the character a strong pick.

