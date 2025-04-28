Who is the main villain in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Antagonist's identity, explained

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has captivated the RPG genre fans with its deep storyline and strategic gameplay. Set on the island of Lumière, the game introduces players to a society that is plagued by a ritual named Gommage. In it, a mysterious entity named Paintress inscribes a number on a gigantic monolith every year, causing all individuals of that specific age to vanish.

Ad

Considering this, it's understandable that many players would think that she is the primary antagonist. However, as we progress, it becomes clear that the true villain is someone completely different, and the Gommage ritual is not that evil.

On that note, this article explains everything about the main antagonist of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for the game. Read at your own risk.

The lore of Renoir in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Renoir, also known as the White-haired Man, is the main antagonist of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Renoir is first encountered as the White-haired Man who ambushes Expedition 33 shortly after their arrival on the mainland. This encounter leads to decimation of the team and the death of Gustave. This initial encounter already paints him as a bad person, but his true identity still remains unknown.

Ad

Trending

Ad

We then discover that Renoir was the commander of the very first expedition named, Expedition 00. Upon reaching the mainland, he and another expedition member, Verso, became immortal. While Verso did not care about it, Renoir became obsessed with preserving the world within the Canvas, a fabricated reality.

For clarification, the Gommage ritual began long before Renoir became immortal. The ritual started after a catastrophic Fracture event occurred, that broke the world and trapped the people of Lumière inside an unstable reality named the Canvas. The first Paintress appeared after the Fracture event and did the Gommage ritual to keep the world from falling apart completely.

Ad

Renoirs wants to control this fabricated reality, even at the cost of countless lives. In contrast, the Paintress is actually a protective figure who was originally doing the ritual to maintain balance, but now also does it to prevent Renoir from taking control. Her actions, though severe and kills many innocents every year, were attempts to save the people of Lumière from the dangerous motives of the White-haired Man.

Aline's annual painting serves as a mechanism to prevent Renoir from accessing countless souls, effectively by sealing him away and safeguarding the world. The Gommage, in conclusion, is a very complex and debatable act of protection for the Lumière island residents.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.