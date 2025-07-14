10 best foods to cook in Genshin Impact

Food items are a special consumable in Genshin Impact, and you can use them for various purposes. The game offers a wide variety of food items that can be used for healing, revival, restoring stamina, and applying other buffs. Although they cannot be used in Spiral Abyss and other endgame modes, these items are still helpful when fighting against Local Legends.

Furthermore, the game offers a wide variety of recipes to obtain. Some characters can even create special food items if you use them to cook specific recipes. Each dish also has a special, Delicious version, which gives even higher buffs than the normal one.

This article mentions some of the best foods for healing, revival, buffs, and stamina in Genshin Impact that you should cook.

10 best food recipes that you should cook and obtain in Genshin Impact

1) Adeptus' Temptation

Adeptus' Temptation (Image via HoYoverse)

Adeptus' Temptation is one of the rarest foods in the game, as it is a 5-star item. It also requires many ingredients such as Ham, Crab, Shrimp Meat, and Matsutake. Although you need a lot of materials, it is the best dish for most ATK-scaling characters.

Once you consume this dish, all party members gain 316 Base ATK and 10% Crit Rate for 300 seconds. These buffs would be huge for most DPS characters in Genshin Impact, and you can see a considerable increase in their damage after consuming this item.

2) Cheesy Crab Hotpot

Cheesy Crab Hotpot (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from Adeptus' Temptation, the only 5-star food recipe available to players is the Cheesy Crab Hotpot. To obtain this item, you must reach Tribe Reputation Level 4 for six different tribes in the Natlan region.

This dish is the best consumable item for HP-scaling characters in the game. You will receive 25% HP and 17% Energy Charge for all party members for 300 seconds after consuming this item. This dish will be great for characters like Yelan, Furina, Dahlia, Mualani, Baizhu, and others.

3) Mondstadt Hash Brown

Mondstadt Hash Brown (Image via HoYoverse)

Mondstadt Hash Brown is the best healing food item, as it can restore a high amount of HP for the selected character. The recipe can be easily acquired after clearing the Temple of the Wolf domain, which is accessible upon reaching AR 15.

This dish is also relatively easy to cook, as it only requires three ingredients: Pinecone, Potato, and Jam. You can obtain these items with little effort, as Pinecones and Potatoes are scattered throughout various areas in Teyvat. To obtain Jam, you can either purchase it from different vendors or craft it using Sunsettia, Berries, and Sugar.

4) Sashimi Platter

Sashimi Platter (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the recipe for this dish is a bit harder to obtain, it remains one of the best consumable items for buffing the ATK and Crit Rate of all party members. To get this recipe, you must complete the World Quest, "The Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating Well."

Upon consuming this item, all party members will receive 272 Base Attack and 8 percent Crit rate for 300 seconds. Since it increases the ATK of all party members, this dish is excellent for most DPS characters in the game.

5) Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare (Image via HoYoverse)

Steak Tartare is another good consumable dish that can restore the HP of your selected character. It is also easy to obtain, as you can get this recipe after reaching Reputation Level one in the Fontaine region. The required ingredients are Raw Meat, Bird Egg, Onion, and Marcotte, which can be found in many areas.

The effects of this dish are similar to those of the Mondsadt Hash Brown item. Thus, depending on the materials you possess, you can choose to cook either of these two recipes, which have the same effects.

6) Petit Gateau Debord: Revised Version

Petit Gateau Debord: Revised Version (Image via HoYoverse)

The recipe for this dish can be obtained after completing Escoffier's Story Quest. The effects you receive after consuming this item will be the same as the Sashimi Platter dish. The only difference is that Petit Gateau Debord: Revised Edition requires more ingredients than Sashimi Platter.

Since you get a good amount of Base Attack and Crit rate from consuming this item, the buffs obtained will be viable for most ATK-scaling characters in Genshin Impact.

7) Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake

Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake (Image via HoYoverse)

This dish would be perfect for reviving your team's character. After consuming this item on your selected character, they will be revived and obtain 1200 HP. The ingredients required for cooking this dish are Crab Roe, Ham, Cream, and Cabbage. All these items can be purchased from various shops in Teyvat.

This dish would come in handy if any of your characters die in battle. Since most ingredients required for this recipe are readily available, it is also easy to prepare. However, to obtain this recipe, you must complete the Mondstadt daily commission, Food Delivery.

8) Barbatos Ratatouille

Barbatos Ratatouille (Image via HoYoverse)

Barbatos Ratatouille recipe is one of the easiest ones to obtain, as you must talk to the NPC Vind at Stormbearer Point area in the Mondstadt region to get it. The ingredients required to cook this dish are Carrots, Potatoes, and Onions.

Unlike other dishes in this list, Barbatos Ratatouille has a unique effect, as it decreases the gliding and sprinting stamina consumption of all party members by 20% for 900 seconds. If you're looking to explore new areas and maps, you can consume this dish to traverse these areas easily.

9) Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips (Image via HoYoverse)

Fish and Chips is also similar to Barbatos Ratatouille, as it restores 85 stamina points. However, since it just restores these points, it might not be as helpful as the latter for exploring new maps and areas. Despite this, if you are looking for some quick stamina points to help climb a cliff, you can consume the Fish and Chips dish.

To obtain this recipe, you must purchase it from an NPC called Louis, who can be found near the Vasari Passage area at the Court of Fontaine.

10) Teyvat Fried Egg

Teyvat Fried Egg (Image via HoYoverse)

The Teyvat Fried Egg is the easiest to obtain and cook, as it requires only one ingredient to prepare. Furthermore, the recipe for this dish is unlocked automatically, and you don't need to complete a Quest or purchase it from an NPC.

You can revive a selected character and restore 100 HP to them after consuming this dish. Although it is easy to cook, it would be most effective for beginner accounts, as it only restores a small amount of HP. For other accounts, it would be better to use the Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake dish.

