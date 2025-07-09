Genshin Impact Ronova VAs revealed 

HoYoverse unveiled a new Genshin Impact Teyvat Interlude Chapter teaser featuring none other than the Ruler of Death, Ronova, as we finally get a good look at her. Ever since the conclusion of Natlan's story quest, way back in version 5.3, she has been able to pique many fans' interest. Now, the developers have finally showcased her and revealed her voice actress.
This article will cover all of the voice actresses or VAs for Ronova in Genshin Impact.
All voice actors or VAs for Ronova in Genshin Impact
Here are all of Ronova's voice actresses for the different languages of Genshin Impact.
Japanese
The Ruler of Death is voiced by Fumiko Orikasa. She is a legendary Japanese VA and has lent her voice to many iconic characters. Here are some of her notable works:
- Rukia Kuchiki in BLEACH
- Chun Li in Street Fighter Series
- Lady in Devil May Cry Series (video games)
- Seras Victoria in Hellsing
- Kyubei Yagyu in Gintama
- Riza Hawkeye in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood
- Rumiko Chie in Higurashi When They Cry
English
Ronova's English voice actor in Genshin Impact is Aiden Dawn. She has also lent her voice in Honkai Star Rail as one of the key members of the Amphoreus cast. Here are some of her notable roles:
- Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail
- Kakania in Reverse 1999
- Desira in AFK Arena
- Florence Di Ferdinando De' Florentine in Black Beacon
Chinese
Selene will be voicing the Ruler of Death in the Chinese dub. We will soon update this section with more information about her other voice-acting gigs.
Korean
Park Yi-Seo will be lending her voice to Ronova in the Korean dub. We will soon update this section with more information about her other voice-acting gigs.
Besides the Ruler of Death, the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser, titled The God's Limits, also featured the Ruler of Life, Naberius, and the Ruler of Time, Istaroth. HoYoverse aims to expand on the Celestians' involvement in the matters of Teyvat in the upcoming region of Nod-Krai in Genshin.
Likely, they are not the only Celestians who will be featured in the upcoming story, and more information will be revealed by the developers when the time is right.
