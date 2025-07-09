Genshin Impact Ronova VAs revealed 

HoYoverse unveiled a new Genshin Impact Teyvat Interlude Chapter teaser featuring none other than the Ruler of Death, Ronova, as we finally get a good look at her. Ever since the conclusion of Natlan's story quest, way back in version 5.3, she has been able to pique many fans' interest. Now, the developers have finally showcased her and revealed her voice actress.

Ad

This article will cover all of the voice actresses or VAs for Ronova in Genshin Impact.

All voice actors or VAs for Ronova in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are all of Ronova's voice actresses for the different languages of Genshin Impact.

Japanese

The Ruler of Death is voiced by Fumiko Orikasa. She is a legendary Japanese VA and has lent her voice to many iconic characters. Here are some of her notable works:

Rukia Kuchiki in BLEACH

Chun Li in Street Fighter Series

Lady in Devil May Cry Series (video games)

Seras Victoria in Hellsing

Kyubei Yagyu in Gintama

Riza Hawkeye in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Rumiko Chie in Higurashi When They Cry

Ad

English

Ronova's English voice actor in Genshin Impact is Aiden Dawn. She has also lent her voice in Honkai Star Rail as one of the key members of the Amphoreus cast. Here are some of her notable roles:

Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail

Kakania in Reverse 1999

Desira in AFK Arena

Florence Di Ferdinando De' Florentine in Black Beacon

Chinese

Selene will be voicing the Ruler of Death in the Chinese dub. We will soon update this section with more information about her other voice-acting gigs.

Ad

Korean

Park Yi-Seo will be lending her voice to Ronova in the Korean dub. We will soon update this section with more information about her other voice-acting gigs.

Besides the Ruler of Death, the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser, titled The God's Limits, also featured the Ruler of Life, Naberius, and the Ruler of Time, Istaroth. HoYoverse aims to expand on the Celestians' involvement in the matters of Teyvat in the upcoming region of Nod-Krai in Genshin.

Likely, they are not the only Celestians who will be featured in the upcoming story, and more information will be revealed by the developers when the time is right.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.