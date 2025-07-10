Genshin Impact: Potential lore implications in Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser

Genshin Impact’s latest Teyvat Chapter Interlude teaser marks a pivotal moment in the game’s overarching story. From the long-awaited reveal of the Four Shades to the debut of Nod-Krai, the teaser signals that Teyvat is moving towards its next chapter in lore.

The Fatui have been ordered to carry out the Palestar Edict in Nod-Krai, while the Heavenly Principles remain dormant. Combined with the mysterious narrator, this teaser is setting the stage for Genshin Impact’s final narrative arc.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinion and fan speculation.

The narrator’s identity in Genshin Impact's Interlude Teaser, explored

The voice of the old woman briefly shown in Genshin Impact’s Teyvat Chapter Interlude teaser is likely to be that of Anya M. Andersdotter. Also known as 'M' of the Hexenzirkel, she was a member of the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact's lore.

Andersdotter was a human known for her storytelling and was also a scholar within Hexenzirkel. According to the teaser, it's probable that Rhinedottir tried to recreate her for an experiment.

Her narration centers around the Shades, and when she speaks of the Shade who governs space, she reveals that this ruler was the one who stopped and separated the golden-haired Traveler twins. The reason remains unknown, as her projection fades into nothingness just as Ronova begins to descend.

Asmoday is missing

According to the Interlude Teaser, the other three Shades acknowledge that Asmoday is missing. Ronova hints that Asmoday may have chosen to follow a new master. This implication has reignited the long-standing theory that Paimon is Asmoday in a dormant or depowered state.

Expand Tweet

Many players in the Genshin Impact community share the same theory. They believe Paimon’s unique design, mysterious origin, and constant presence beside the Traveler hint at a forgotten divine identity. Some suggest she may not remember who she once was, while others think she is hiding it on purpose.

Nod-Krai and the Fatui in Genshin Impact

The teaser further confirms that Nod-Krai will be the next major region in Genshin Impact. Located between Natlan and Snezhnaya, it departs from the traditional elemental themes of earlier nations and features semi-modern, technologically advanced architecture, including structures that resemble spacecraft. It appears to serve as a convergence point in terms of lore.

A look at the Voynich Guild's plaza in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

Eleven major factions are believed to be active in Nod-Krai, including the Fatui, the Knights of Favonius, and the Frostmoon Scions.

The Fatui are set to carry out the Palestar Edict to retrieve Columbina, one of the Eleven Harbingers. The activation of such a high-level directive of the Fatui strongly suggests that something significant is unfolding in the region.

The Fatui Harbingers in the Interlude Teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

At the center of this growing movement is Pierro, the Jester and First Harbinger of the Fatui. He is shown gazing directly at the Four Shades, an act that implies he possesses knowledge or power far beyond that of ordinary mortals.

Through his dialogue, it becomes clear that Pierro understands the cost of confronting the gods and is now questioning what it would take to destroy one.

He also delivers a message from the Tsaritsa, asserting that even gods have their limits. This declaration is immediately followed by a shot of Celestia, reinforcing the idea that the Fatui are preparing to challenge the divine hierarchy head-on.

The Teyvat Chapter Interlude teaser is more than just a look at what’s coming next. From the Four Shades and the truth about the Traveler twins to the arrival of Nod-Krai and the Fatui’s rising power, every part of the teaser has meaning.

The absence of Asmoday and the Fatui carrying out their highest directive adds even more mystery. With Nod-Krai up next and Snezhnaya not far behind, it’s clear that Genshin Impact is heading into the final chapters of its story.

