Genshin Impact Istaroth VAs revealed

Genshin Impact has revealed the Shades of the Heavenly Principle, which includes the Ruler of Time, Istaroth. The new Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser, titled The God's Limit, finally gave us a heavy lore drop on the enigmatic Celestian Gods, who rule Teyvat from the floating island that can be seen in the sky. HoYoverse has also revealed all of the talented individuals who will be voicing these gods.

This article will cover all of the known voice actors or VAs of Istaroth in Genshin Impact.

All voice actors or VAs for Istaroth in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse took an unconventional approach while selecting the voice actor for the Ruler of Time. Instead of going for new VAs, the developers selected the actors for Venti, the Anemo Archon, for all four languages.

Here are all the individuals who will voice Istaroth in Genshin Impact, alongside a few of their notable roles.

Japanese

Ayumu Murase will voice the Ruler of Time for the Japanese dub. He is known for the following roles:

Setanta in Fate Grand/Order

Victor Grantz in Identity V

Shoyo Hinata in Haikyu!!

Venti in Genshin Impact

Kenjiro Minami in Yuri!!! On Ice

Ryo Asuka in Devilman Crybaby

Ginro in Dr. Stone

Aki Hayakawa (Young) in Chainsaw Man

Shinichi Nagata in Sword Art Online

English

Erika Harlacher, Venti's English voice actress, will take on the role of the Ruler of Time. She is known for voicing the following characters:

Jeanne D' Arc in Fate/ Apocrypha

Violet Evergarden in Violet Evergarden

Videl in Dragon Ball Super

Leonardo Da Vinci in Fate/Grand Order - Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

Ann Takamaki/Panther in Persona 5

Shinobu Kocho in Demon Slayer

Djeeta in Granblue Fantasy

Chinese

Miao Jiang will voice Istaroth in the Chinese dub. She has also voiced quite a few characters from other HoYoverse games:

Durandal in Honkai Impact 3rd

Otto Apocalypse (young) in Honkai Impact 3rd

Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail

Korean

Jeong Yu-jeong will play the Ruler of Time for the Korean dub. She has played the following roles:

Tsunade (Young) in Naruto

Damian Desmond in Spy X Family

Venti in Genshin

The new Teyvat Chapter Interlude teaser heavily hinted at how the story of the upcoming region of Nod-Krai will likely unfold, as two Fatuui Harbingers are set to play a major role.

