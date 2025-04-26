I'm sick of this sh*t: Venti VA from Genshin Impact accuses SAG of sending threatening letters

With no recent updates regarding the Genshin Impact Kinich VA controversy that was front page news even a couple of weeks ago, things seem to have quietened down for a bit. However, a large majority of the English voice actors in the game are yet to return to their posts, meaning that characters are still going unvoiced in the English dub.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update is scheduled to feature a major Archon quest, comprising characters such as Venti, Albedo, Kaeya, Jean, etc. While players are uncertain regarding which characters will be voiced in this quest, Anemo Archon Venti's English voice actor, Erika Harlacher-Stone, has spoken up regarding the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, mentioning "I'm sick of this sh*t."

When asked on TikTok whether she would be voicing Venti in Genshin Impact 5.6, Erica Harlacher-Stone replied that she hadn't been able to 'figure things out for 5.6', and hence wouldn't be able to lend her voice to the beloved Anemo Archon.

Replying to another user on TikTok who questioned whether the VAs might be able to return to voice acting in version 5.7, Erica stated:

"sag has been sending threatening letters so it's been very difficult to navigate but they were rude to me and I'm sick of this sh*t so lol"

This marks the first instance of an English voice actor speaking out against SAG-AFTRA and the strike. Ever since the controversy regarding Jacob Takanashi taking over Kinich's role started to gain traction, many prominent EN VAs — inlcuding the voice actors of Paimon (Corina Boettger), Keqing (Kayli Mills), and Candace (Shara Kirby), to name a few — have been very vocal in criticizing Takanashi for taking the role 'from an actor who was on strike.' Corina further went on to say in a TikTok video posted on their account that "if voice actors, both union and non-union, in a video game, want a game to unionize, the game should go union".

Under such circumstances, Erika Harlacher-Stone has been the first to mention that she is displeased with how SAG-AFTRA has been handling things:

"I'm so sorry this strike has sucked for everyone we didn't even vote on it."

Replying to other users, she has also mentioned that she might be back in version 5.7, and that she can 'hopefully cover 5.6 retroactively'.

Will the other characters featured in the Genshin Impact 5.6 Archon Quest be voiced?

Venti, Jean, Albedo, Kaeya, Diluc (Image via HoYoverse)

As revealed in the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, the Archon Quest in the upcoming version will feature characters from Mondstadt, such as the Anemo Archon Venti and Knights of Favonius Acting Grandmaster Jean, Albedo, Kaeya, and Diluc. Venti's EN VA Erica Harlacher-Stone has already announced that she will not be voicing Venti in the Archon Quest.

Khoi Dao's post on X (Image via X/@khoidaooo)

Albedo's English voice actor, Khoi Dao, has made several posts on X explaining the current situation with SAG-AFTRA and HoYoverse, and has also reposted posts from other users who are in support of the strike. While it is yet unknown whether he will be voicing Albedo in Genshin Impact 5.6, the character will likely remain silent in the English dub for the upcoming version.

Sean Chiplock's reply to Kinich's previous EN VA John Patneaude (Image via Bluesky/@sonicmega.bsky.social)

Diluc's English VA Sean Chiplock had replied to Kinich's original EN VA John Patneaude's post on Bluesky, telling him that it was 'truly saddening that he ended up being the next on the chopping block.' Since Diluc had remained unvoiced in the Traveler's Tales: Anthology Chapter (Character Anecdotes) event in Genshin Impact 5.4, it is highly likely that he will also remain unvoiced in the upcoming Archon Quest in version 5.6.

Meanwhile, the English voice actors for Jean (Stephanie Southerland) and Kaeya (Josey Montana McCoy) have not spoken out about the SAG-AFTRA strike or made any posts regarding the controversy with Kinich's VA. However, they did not lend their voices to their respective characters in the Traveler's Tales: Anthology Chapter event, suggesting that both Jean and Kaeya will continue to be silent in the English dub of the Genshin Impact 5.6 update.

