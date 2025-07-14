"Ride out": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1104 (Tuesday, July 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 15, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are closely associated with the champions featured in League of Legends. To successfully tackle these puzzles, players are required to have an extensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and additional pertinent details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1104th edition of LoLdle is:

"Ride out."

Fiora, Hecarim, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1104th edition (July 15, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 15, 2025, are:

Classic : Fiora

: Fiora Quote : Hecarim

: Hecarim Ability : Lee Sin; Bonus : Q (Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike)

: Lee Sin; : Q (Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike) Emoji : Evelynn

: Evelynn Splash Art: Kayn; Bonus: Default Kayn

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 15, 2025, is Fiora. The clue linked to the Quote puzzle refers to Hecarim, a champion frequently selected for the Jungler position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is linked to the Q ability of Lee Sin, known as "Sonic Wave/Resonating Strike." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Evelynn, while the associated Splash Art showcases Kayn's Default skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1103 (July 14) : Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki

: Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki LoLdle 1102 (July 13) : Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan

: Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan LoLdle 1101 (July 12) : Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath

: Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath LoLdle 1100 (July 11) : Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone

: Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone LoLdle 1099 (July 10) : Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra

: Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 1098 (July 9) : Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn

: Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn LoLdle 1097 (July 8) : Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain

: Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain LoLdle 1096 (July 7) : Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank

: Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank LoLdle 1095 (July 6) : Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona

: Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona LoLdle 1094 (July 5) : Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel

: Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel LoLdle 1093 (July 4) : Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri

: Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante

The answers to the 1105th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 16, 2025.

