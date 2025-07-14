"Ride out": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1104 (Tuesday, July 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 15, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are closely associated with the champions featured in League of Legends. To successfully tackle these puzzles, players are required to have an extensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and additional pertinent details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1104th edition of LoLdle is:
"Ride out."
Fiora, Hecarim, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1104th edition (July 15, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 15, 2025, are:
- Classic: Fiora
- Quote: Hecarim
- Ability: Lee Sin; Bonus: Q (Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike)
- Emoji: Evelynn
- Splash Art: Kayn; Bonus: Default Kayn
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 15, 2025, is Fiora. The clue linked to the Quote puzzle refers to Hecarim, a champion frequently selected for the Jungler position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is linked to the Q ability of Lee Sin, known as "Sonic Wave/Resonating Strike." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Evelynn, while the associated Splash Art showcases Kayn's Default skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki
- LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
- LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
- LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
- LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
- LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
- LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
- LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
- LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
The answers to the 1105th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 16, 2025.
