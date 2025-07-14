League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025: Qualified teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

The League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC) is set to commence on July 16, 2025. A total of 12 teams will compete in this tournament, representing various regions across the globe. While many of the teams will have to go through the Group Stage, four teams will directly qualify for the Playoff Stage.

Ad

Here are all the essential details regarding the League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025, its participating teams, schedule, prize pool, and related aspects.

All qualified League of Legends teams in the Esports World Cup 2025

12 teams will be competing at the League of Legends EWC 2025 tournament (Image via EWC)

The League of Legends EWC 2025 is divided into two parts: the Group Stage and the Playoff Stage. While four teams (two LCK and two LPL teams) will compete directly in the latter stage, eight teams from the LCK, LTA, LPL, LEC, and LCP must first pass through the Group Stage to advance.

Ad

Trending

Here are all of the qualified League of Legends teams in EWC 2025:

Group Stage teams:

Hanwha Life Esports (LCK)

FlyQuest (LTA North)

Cloud9 (LTA North)

FURIA (LTA South)

CTBC Flying Oyster (LCP)

GAM Esports (LCP)

KOI (LEC)

G2 Esports (LEC)

Playoff Stage teams:

Gen.G (LCK)

T1 (LCK)

AG.AL (LPL)

Bilibili Gaming (LPL)

The MSI 2025 results determined the teams that booked their spots at the Playoff Stage. All four aforementioned squads secured positions within the top four of the Mid-Season Tournament.

Ad

Notably, the LPL Split 2 winner, Anyone's Legend, will compete under the banner of AG.AL at the EWC 2025.

League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025: Format

The Group Stage and the Playoff Stage at the EWC 2025 will have different formats. While the former will have a double-elimination bracket featuring best-of-one matches, the latter will feature a knockout stage with best-of-three series and a best-of-five Grand Final.

Ad

Here are more details regarding the EWC 2025 format:

Group Stage details:

Eight teams are divided into two groups, each with four teams.

The Group Stage will feature a double-elimination format.

The best two teams from each group will advance to the Playoff Stage, so a total of four teams.

All matches will be best-of-one.

Playoff Stage details:

A total of eight teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket.

Quarterfinal and Semifinal matches will be best-of-three series.

The Grand Final will be best-of-five.

Ad

It should be noted that all EWC 2025 matches will be conducted using League of Legends Patch 25.13, and the Playoff Stage will utilize a Fearless Draft format.

League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025: Schedule

Group Stage

Hanwha Life Esports vs CTBC Flying Oyster (Group B initial match)

PT : July 16, 2025, at 2 am

: July 16, 2025, at 2 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 11 am

: July 16, 2025, at 11 am IST : July 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm Beijing CST : July 16, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 5 pm KST: July 16, 2025, at 6 pm

KOI vs GAM Esports (Group B initial match)

Ad

PT : July 16, 2025, at 3 am

: July 16, 2025, at 3 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 12 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 12 pm IST : July 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm Beijing CST : July 16, 2025, at 6 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 6 pm KST: July 16, 2025, at 7 pm

G2 Esports vs FURIA (Group A initial match)

PT : July 16, 2025, at 4 am

: July 16, 2025, at 4 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 1 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 1 pm IST : July 16, 2025, at 4:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 4:30 pm Beijing CST : July 16, 2025, at 7 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 7 pm KST: July 16, 2025, at 8 pm

FlyQuest vs Cloud9 (Group A initial match)

PT : July 16, 2025, at 5 am

: July 16, 2025, at 5 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 2 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 2 pm IST : July 16, 2025, at 5:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 5:30 pm Beijing CST : July 16, 2025, at 8 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 8 pm KST: July 16, 2025, at 9 pm

TBD vs TBD (Group B winners' match)

Ad

PT : July 16, 2025, at 6 am

: July 16, 2025, at 6 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 3 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 3 pm IST : July 16, 2025, at 6:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 6:30 pm Beijing CST : July 16, 2025, at 9 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 9 pm KST: July 16, 2025, at 10 pm

TBD vs TBD (Group A winners' match)

PT : July 16, 2025, at 7 am

: July 16, 2025, at 7 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 4 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 4 pm IST : July 16, 2025, at 7:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 7:30 pm Beijing CST : July 16, 2025, at 10 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 10 pm KST: July 16, 2025, at 11 pm

TBD vs TBD (Group B elimination match)

PT : July 16, 2025, at 8 am

: July 16, 2025, at 8 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 5 pm IST : July 16, 2025, at 8:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 8:30 pm Beijing CST : July 16, 2025, at 11 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 11 pm KST: July 17, 2025, at 12 am

TBD vs TBD (Group A elimination match)

Ad

PT : July 16, 2025, at 9 am

: July 16, 2025, at 9 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 6 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 6 pm IST : July 16, 2025, at 9:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 9:30 pm Beijing CST : July 17, 2025, at 12 am

: July 17, 2025, at 12 am KST: July 17, 2025, at 1 am

TBD vs TBD (Group B decider match)

PT : July 17, 2025, at 2 am

: July 17, 2025, at 2 am CET : July 17, 2025, at 11 am

: July 17, 2025, at 11 am IST : July 17, 2025, at 2:30 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 2:30 pm Beijing CST : July 17, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 5 pm KST: July 17, 2025, at 6 pm

TBD vs TBD (Group A decider match)

PT : July 17, 2025, at 3 am

: July 17, 2025, at 3 am CET : July 17, 2025, at 12 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 12 pm IST : July 17, 2025, at 3:30 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 3:30 pm Beijing CST : July 17, 2025, at 6 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 6 pm KST: July 17, 2025, at 7 pm

Playoff Stage

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gen.G vs TBD (Quarterfinals)

PT : July 17, 2025, at 4 am

: July 17, 2025, at 4 am CET : July 17, 2025, at 1 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 1 pm IST : July 17, 2025, at 4:30 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 4:30 pm Beijing CST : July 17, 2025, at 7 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 7 pm KST: July 17, 2025, at 8 pm

Bilibili Gaming vs TBD (Quarterfinals)

PT : July 17, 2025, at 7 am

: July 17, 2025, at 7 am CET : July 17, 2025, at 4 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 4 pm IST : July 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm Beijing CST : July 17, 2025, at 10 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 10 pm KST: July 17, 2025, at 11 pm

AG.AL vs TBD (Quarterfinals)

PT : July 18, 2025, at 2 am

: July 18, 2025, at 2 am CET : July 18, 2025, at 11 am

: July 18, 2025, at 11 am IST : July 18, 2025, at 2:30 pm

: July 18, 2025, at 2:30 pm Beijing CST : July 18, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 18, 2025, at 5 pm KST: July 18, 2025, at 6 pm

T1 vs TBD (Quarterfinals)

PT : July 16, 2025, at 5 am

: July 16, 2025, at 5 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 2 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 2 pm IST : July 16, 2025, at 5:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 5:30 pm Beijing CST : July 16, 2025, at 8 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 8 pm KST: July 16, 2025, at 9 pm

Ad

Note: This EWC 2025 schedule and results will be updated live as the tournament progresses.

League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025: Prize pool

The League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 is set to distribute a total prize pool of $2,000,000 among all competing teams, based on the results. The following are the detailed distribution specifics:

Champion : $600,000

: $600,000 Runners-up : $320,000

: $320,000 3rd place : $230,000

: $230,000 4th place : $160,000

: $160,000 5th to 8th placed teams : $110,000 (each)

: $110,000 (each) 9th and 10th placed teams : $75,000 (each)

: $75,000 (each) 11th and 12th placed teams: $50,000 (each)

Ad

Also read: Esports World Cup 2025 (all games, prize pool, and schedule)

How to watch the League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025

Ad

To watch the live broadcast of the League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025, head to any of the following websites:

YouTube : EWC

: EWC Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

It is worth mentioning that a distinguished lineup of well-known English broadcasting personalities, including Atlus, Aux, Valdes, Hysterics, and Wolf, among others, will serve as hosts for the tournament.

Check out more related news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.