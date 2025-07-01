  • home icon
  • League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 01, 2025 14:47 GMT
All details about the MSI 2025 Bracket Stage explored (Image via LoL Esports)
The Bracket Stage of the League of Legends MSI 2025 (Mid-Season Invitational) is set to commence on July 1, 2025. Eight prominent teams from various regions will compete in a double-elimination bracket, and all matches will be played in a best-of-five, fearless draft format. Notably, the Grand Final will occur on July 13, 2025.

Here are more details regarding the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage, its participating teams, matchup timings, and other relevant information.

All qualified teams in the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

While the Play-In stage of the MSI 2025 featured four teams, only Bilibili Gaming and G2 Esports have managed to qualify for the Bracket Stage. They have now joined the other top teams from different regions.

Here are all of the eight participating teams in the MSI 2025 Bracket Stage:

  • Gen.G (LCK)
  • T1 (LCK)
  • Anyone's Legend (LPL)
  • Bilibili Gaming (LPL)
  • KOI (LEC)
  • G2 (LEC)
  • CTBC Flying Oyster (LCP)
  • FlyQuest (LTA)

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes (MSI 2025 patch)

League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Schedule

Upper Bracket Round 1

Here are the Upper Bracket Round 1 matches and their timings:

Gen.G vs G2

  • PT: July 1, 2025, at 5 pm
  • CET: July 2, 2025, at 2 am
  • IST: July 2, 2025, at 5:30 am
  • Beijing CST: July 2, 2025, at 8 am
  • KST: July 2, 2025, at 9 am

Result: TBD

Anyone's Legend vs FlyQuest

  • PT: July 2, 2025, at 5 pm
  • CET: July 3, 2025, at 2 am
  • IST: July 3, 2025, at 5:30 am
  • Beijing CST: July 3, 2025, at 8 am
  • KST: July 3, 2025, at 9 am

Result: TBD

Bilibili Gaming vs KOI

  • PT: July 3, 2025, at 12 pm
  • CET: July 3, 2025, at 9 pm
  • IST: July 4, 2025, at 12:30 am
  • Beijing CST: July 4, 2025, at 3 am
  • KST: July 4, 2025, at 4 am
Result: TBD

T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster

  • PT: July 3, 2025, at 5 pm
  • CET: July 4, 2025, at 2 am
  • IST: July 4, 2025, at 5:30 am
  • Beijing CST: July 4, 2025, at 8 am
  • KST: July 4, 2025, at 9 am

Result: TBD

Note: This MSI 2025 Bracket Stage schedule and results will be updated live as the tournament progresses.

How to watch League of Legends MSI 2025 live

To watch the English broadcast of MSI 2025 live, head to either of the following websites:

Meanwhile, fans can also enjoy the MSI 2025 watch party featuring well-known streamers such as Caedrel, Doublelift, IWDominate, Jankos, Kittwy, Meteos, Midbeast, and more.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Edited by Debayan Saha
