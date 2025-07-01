League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The Bracket Stage of the League of Legends MSI 2025 (Mid-Season Invitational) is set to commence on July 1, 2025. Eight prominent teams from various regions will compete in a double-elimination bracket, and all matches will be played in a best-of-five, fearless draft format. Notably, the Grand Final will occur on July 13, 2025.

Here are more details regarding the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage, its participating teams, matchup timings, and other relevant information.

All qualified teams in the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

While the Play-In stage of the MSI 2025 featured four teams, only Bilibili Gaming and G2 Esports have managed to qualify for the Bracket Stage. They have now joined the other top teams from different regions.

Here are all of the eight participating teams in the MSI 2025 Bracket Stage:

Gen.G (LCK)

T1 (LCK)

Anyone's Legend (LPL)

Bilibili Gaming (LPL)

KOI (LEC)

G2 (LEC)

CTBC Flying Oyster (LCP)

FlyQuest (LTA)

League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Schedule

Upper Bracket Round 1

Here are the Upper Bracket Round 1 matches and their timings:

Gen.G vs G2

PT : July 1, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 1, 2025, at 5 pm CET : July 2, 2025, at 2 am

: July 2, 2025, at 2 am IST : July 2, 2025, at 5:30 am

: July 2, 2025, at 5:30 am Beijing CST : July 2, 2025, at 8 am

: July 2, 2025, at 8 am KST: July 2, 2025, at 9 am

Result: TBD

Anyone's Legend vs FlyQuest

PT : July 2, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 2, 2025, at 5 pm CET : July 3, 2025, at 2 am

: July 3, 2025, at 2 am IST : July 3, 2025, at 5:30 am

: July 3, 2025, at 5:30 am Beijing CST : July 3, 2025, at 8 am

: July 3, 2025, at 8 am KST: July 3, 2025, at 9 am

Result: TBD

Bilibili Gaming vs KOI

PT : July 3, 2025, at 12 pm

: July 3, 2025, at 12 pm CET : July 3, 2025, at 9 pm

: July 3, 2025, at 9 pm IST : July 4, 2025, at 12:30 am

: July 4, 2025, at 12:30 am Beijing CST : July 4, 2025, at 3 am

: July 4, 2025, at 3 am KST: July 4, 2025, at 4 am

Result: TBD

T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster

PT : July 3, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 3, 2025, at 5 pm CET : July 4, 2025, at 2 am

: July 4, 2025, at 2 am IST : July 4, 2025, at 5:30 am

: July 4, 2025, at 5:30 am Beijing CST : July 4, 2025, at 8 am

: July 4, 2025, at 8 am KST: July 4, 2025, at 9 am

Result: TBD

Note: This MSI 2025 Bracket Stage schedule and results will be updated live as the tournament progresses.

How to watch League of Legends MSI 2025 live

To watch the English broadcast of MSI 2025 live, head to either of the following websites:

Meanwhile, fans can also enjoy the MSI 2025 watch party featuring well-known streamers such as Caedrel, Doublelift, IWDominate, Jankos, Kittwy, Meteos, Midbeast, and more.

