League of Legends patch 25.13 notes: The MSI 2025 patch

The League of Legends patch 25.13 notes were revealed on June 24, 2025. This update features small tweaks and follow-up to the LoL patch 25.12 and will be utilized during the MSI 2025 (Mid-Season Invitational). Champions such as Rammus and Kindred have received significant buffs, while some nerfs were made to champions like Vi, Twisted Fate, and more.
Here are the details concerning the changes made in League of Legends patch 25.13.
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.13
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) Fiddlesticks
W - Bountiful Harvest
- Damage per second: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 45% AP)
2) Gangplank
Q - Parrrley
- Mana Cost: 55 / 50 / 45 / 40 / 35 ⇒ 50 / 45 / 40 / 35 / 30
R - Cannon Barrage
- Cooldown: 170 / 150 / 130 ⇒ 160 / 140 / 120
3) Irelia
Passive - Ionian Fervor
- Attack Speed per stack: 7.5% - 25% (based on level) ⇒ 10% - 25% (based on level)
- Max Attack Speed: 30% - 100% (based on level) ⇒ 40 - 100% (based on level)
- Bug Fix: Attack Speed now dynamically updates if she levels up while buffed.
4) Kindred
R - Lamb's Respite
- Cooldown: 180 / 150 / 120 ⇒ 160 / 140 / 120
5) Nidalee
Q - Javelin Toss
- Damage increase based on distance traveled: 0 - 200% ⇒ 0 - 225%
- Distance required for damage amp: 525 ⇒ unchanged
6) Rammus
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 94 ⇒ 100
W - Defensive Ball Curl
- Bonus Armor/Magic Resist: 27 ⇒ 27 / 32 / 37 / 42 / 47
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.13
1) Ryze
W - Rune Prison
- Damage: 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% Bonus Mana) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% Bonus Mana)
- Mana: 40 / 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 ⇒ 50 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 90
2) Twisted Fate
R - Destiny
- Cooldown: 160 / 130 / 100 ⇒ 170 / 140 / 110
3) Vi
Passive - Blast Shield
- Shield: 14% Max HP ⇒ 12% Max HP
4) Yorick
Base Stats
- Armor: 39 ⇒ 36
Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.13
1) Briar
W - Blood Frenzy
- NEW: Frenzied attacks can no longer be canceled. (This prevents her from sometimes canceling attacks when chasing fast-moving enemies)
E - Chilling Scream
- Cast Time After Channel: 0.25 (scaling down with Attack Speed) ⇒ 0.15
Also read: All Season 2 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends
Other notable changes in League of Legends patch 25.13
1) ARAM
Starting LoL patch 25.13, two maps are being added to ARAM to bring more variety and excitement to each game. Furthermore, until LoL patch 25.16, you'll load into one of three maps, each with its unique look, alongside slight gameplay and terrain differences.
All three maps are mentioned below:
- Howling Abyss
- Koeshin's Crossing (new)
- Butcher's Bridge
2) Arena
Arena, the popular game mode, has officially returned with this patch and will remain in effect at least for the next 12 months. While no fundamental changes are included, the developers will provide regular balance updates with each patch.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones after Fnatic’s Red Bull partnership
- All English broadcast talent at League of Legends MSI 2025
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.