League of Legends patch 25.13 notes: The MSI 2025 patch

The League of Legends patch 25.13 notes were revealed on June 24, 2025. This update features small tweaks and follow-up to the LoL patch 25.12 and will be utilized during the MSI 2025 (Mid-Season Invitational). Champions such as Rammus and Kindred have received significant buffs, while some nerfs were made to champions like Vi, Twisted Fate, and more.

Here are the details concerning the changes made in League of Legends patch 25.13.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.13

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.13 (Image via Riot Games) nter caption Enter caption

1) Fiddlesticks

Trending

W - Bountiful Harvest

Damage per second: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 45% AP)

2) Gangplank

Q - Parrrley

Mana Cost: 55 / 50 / 45 / 40 / 35 ⇒ 50 / 45 / 40 / 35 / 30

R - Cannon Barrage

Cooldown: 170 / 150 / 130 ⇒ 160 / 140 / 120

3) Irelia

Passive - Ionian Fervor

Attack Speed per stack : 7.5% - 25% (based on level) ⇒ 10% - 25% (based on level)

: 7.5% - 25% (based on level) ⇒ 10% - 25% (based on level) Max Attack Speed : 30% - 100% (based on level) ⇒ 40 - 100% (based on level)

: 30% - 100% (based on level) ⇒ 40 - 100% (based on level) Bug Fix: Attack Speed now dynamically updates if she levels up while buffed.

4) Kindred

R - Lamb's Respite

Cooldown: 180 / 150 / 120 ⇒ 160 / 140 / 120

5) Nidalee

Q - Javelin Toss

Damage increase based on distance traveled : 0 - 200% ⇒ 0 - 225%

: 0 - 200% ⇒ 0 - 225% Distance required for damage amp: 525 ⇒ unchanged

6) Rammus

Base Stats

Health Growth: 94 ⇒ 100

W - Defensive Ball Curl

Bonus Armor/Magic Resist: 27 ⇒ 27 / 32 / 37 / 42 / 47

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.13

1) Ryze

W - Rune Prison

Damage : 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% Bonus Mana) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% Bonus Mana)

: 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% Bonus Mana) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% Bonus Mana) Mana: 40 / 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 ⇒ 50 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 90

2) Twisted Fate

R - Destiny

Cooldown: 160 / 130 / 100 ⇒ 170 / 140 / 110

3) Vi

Passive - Blast Shield

Shield: 14% Max HP ⇒ 12% Max HP

4) Yorick

Base Stats

Armor: 39 ⇒ 36

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.13

1) Briar

W - Blood Frenzy

NEW: Frenzied attacks can no longer be canceled. (This prevents her from sometimes canceling attacks when chasing fast-moving enemies)

E - Chilling Scream

Cast Time After Channel: 0.25 (scaling down with Attack Speed) ⇒ 0.15

Also read: All Season 2 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

Other notable changes in League of Legends patch 25.13

1) ARAM

Koeshin's Crossing, the latest map in ARAM (Image via Riot Games)

Starting LoL patch 25.13, two maps are being added to ARAM to bring more variety and excitement to each game. Furthermore, until LoL patch 25.16, you'll load into one of three maps, each with its unique look, alongside slight gameplay and terrain differences.

All three maps are mentioned below:

Howling Abyss

Koeshin's Crossing (new)

Butcher's Bridge

2) Arena

Arena, the popular game mode, has officially returned with this patch and will remain in effect at least for the next 12 months. While no fundamental changes are included, the developers will provide regular balance updates with each patch.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.