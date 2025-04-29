League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more

Riot Games recently revealed the League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025 will be held in Madrid, Spain. The tournament is highly intriguing as it will decide which European teams qualify for the LoL Worlds 2025. Details of ticket sales are also out, so fans can make arrangements and reserve their seats accordingly.

Here are all the details about the LEC Summer Finals 2025 schedule, ticket information, and more.

League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025: Schedule and venue details

The LEC event is scheduled to start on September 26, 2025, and conclude on September 28, 2025. All three days will feature live matches on stage at the Caja Mágica, in Madrid, Spain.

Although the EMEA Masters will not be included in this year's season finals, the event format ensures that audiences will witness more high-stakes moments in the LEC, with qualification for LoL Worlds at stake from the very first match.

With four Spaniards on the roster, KOI is poised to become a favored team among fans in the season finals, if they secure qualification. Fortunately, the team looks dominant with prominent victories in the Spring split. Fnatic's Spanish Toplaner Oscarinin and Jungler Razork are also expected to garner support from the home crowd.

All of the LEC season final matches will be best-of-five and use the Fearless Draft format. Lastly, the top three teams will qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2025, which will be held in China in October.

Ticket details for League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025

If you are interested in attending the season finals in Madrid, Riot Games has announced the details regarding ticket sales. The LEC Summer Finals 2025 tickets will be available for purchase beginning May 12, 2025, at 5 pm CEST/8 am PT.

A range of pricing options is available, including several ticket categories, plus Weekend Passes for the full three-day experience. Here are the prices:

Friday matches

Direct view : €45 ($51.20)

: €45 ($51.20) Side and restricted view: €30 ($34.13)

Saturday matches

Direct view : €45 ($51.20)

: €45 ($51.20) Side and restricted view: €30 ($34.13)

Sunday matches

Direct view : €60 ($68.26)

: €60 ($68.26) Side and restricted view: €45 ($51.20)

Weekend pass:

Direct view : €109 ($123.97)

: €109 ($123.97) Side and restricted view: N/A

Fans can purchase a maximum of four tickets for each day at the season finals (per transaction). Furthermore, various LEC teams provide specific ticket allocations for their dedicated fan clubs.

