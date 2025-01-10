All League of Legends patch release dates in 2025

Riot Games has officially announced the release schedule for all League of Legends patches to be implemented in 2025. The MOBA title regularly receives patches that encompass bug fixes, adjustments to champions, modifications to systems, enhancements, and the introduction of new content. A forthcoming patch will initially be accessible on the LoL PBE server before being rolled out on the live servers after a few days.

The dates for every League of Legends patch scheduled for release in 2025 are highlighted in this article.

League of Legends patch release schedule for 2025

In 2025, Riot Games modified the patch-naming convention to align with the new structure of three seasons each year. The updated format is now expressed as "year.season.patch-number." Consequently, what was previously referred to as "patch 15.1" in 2024 will now be identified as "25.S1.1." This pattern will continue accordingly throughout the year.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.S1.1 notes: System changes, new Epic Monster, and more

Each LoL season will now comprise eight patches, allowing for a straightforward assessment of the remaining duration within any specific season.

Here are the scheduled League of Legends patch release dates in 2025:

25.01 : January 9, 2025

: January 9, 2025 25.02 : January 23, 2025

: January 23, 2025 25.03 : February 5, 2025

: February 5, 2025 25.04 : February 20, 2025

: February 20, 2025 25.05 : March 5, 2025

: March 5, 2025 25.06 : March 19, 2025

: March 19, 2025 25.07 : April 2, 2025

: April 2, 2025 25.08 : April 16, 2025

: April 16, 2025 25.09 : April 30, 2025

: April 30, 2025 25.10 : May 14, 2025

: May 14, 2025 25.11 : May 28, 2025

: May 28, 2025 25.12 : June 11, 2025

: June 11, 2025 25.13 : June 25, 2025

: June 25, 2025 25.14 : July 16, 2025

: July 16, 2025 25.15 : July 30, 2025

: July 30, 2025 25.16 : August 13, 2025

: August 13, 2025 25.17 : August 27, 2025

: August 27, 2025 25.18 : September 10, 2025

: September 10, 2025 25.19 : September 24, 2025

: September 24, 2025 25.20 : October 8, 2025

: October 8, 2025 25.21 : October 22, 2025

: October 22, 2025 25.22 : November 5, 2025

: November 5, 2025 25.23 : November 19, 2025

: November 19, 2025 25.24: December 10, 2025

Note: The patch schedule dates are subject to change at any given time due to various factors. This article will be updated to reflect any alterations to a patch's scheduled date.

