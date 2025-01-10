All League of Legends patch release dates in 2025

Riot Games has officially announced the release schedule for all League of Legends patches to be implemented in 2025. The MOBA title regularly receives patches that encompass bug fixes, adjustments to champions, modifications to systems, enhancements, and the introduction of new content. A forthcoming patch will initially be accessible on the LoL PBE server before being rolled out on the live servers after a few days.
The dates for every League of Legends patch scheduled for release in 2025 are highlighted in this article.
League of Legends patch release schedule for 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
In 2025, Riot Games modified the patch-naming convention to align with the new structure of three seasons each year. The updated format is now expressed as "year.season.patch-number." Consequently, what was previously referred to as "patch 15.1" in 2024 will now be identified as "25.S1.1." This pattern will continue accordingly throughout the year.
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.S1.1 notes: System changes, new Epic Monster, and more
Each LoL season will now comprise eight patches, allowing for a straightforward assessment of the remaining duration within any specific season.
Here are the scheduled League of Legends patch release dates in 2025:
- 25.01: January 9, 2025
- 25.02: January 23, 2025
- 25.03: February 5, 2025
- 25.04: February 20, 2025
- 25.05: March 5, 2025
- 25.06: March 19, 2025
- 25.07: April 2, 2025
- 25.08: April 16, 2025
- 25.09: April 30, 2025
- 25.10: May 14, 2025
- 25.11: May 28, 2025
- 25.12: June 11, 2025
- 25.13: June 25, 2025
- 25.14: July 16, 2025
- 25.15: July 30, 2025
- 25.16: August 13, 2025
- 25.17: August 27, 2025
- 25.18: September 10, 2025
- 25.19: September 24, 2025
- 25.20: October 8, 2025
- 25.21: October 22, 2025
- 25.22: November 5, 2025
- 25.23: November 19, 2025
- 25.24: December 10, 2025
Note: The patch schedule dates are subject to change at any given time due to various factors. This article will be updated to reflect any alterations to a patch's scheduled date.
Check out more League of Legends news updates from Sportskeeda:
- Mel in League of Legends: Release date and abilities explored
- League of Legends LPL Split 1 2025 Group Stage: All teams, schedule, and how to watch
- What are the Feats of Strength? New boots upgrade system in League of Legends patch 25.S1.1 explained
- League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Schedule and how to watch
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.