League of Legends patch 25.09 preview: Negative Behavior reduction, Ignite buffs, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.09 preview emphasizes forthcoming modifications to various champions and the overall system to the MOBA. Notably, the update will enhance the Negative Behavior mechanic in an attempt to eliminate the intentionally losing actions from the players. On April 22, 2025, Matt Leung-Harrison, Gameplay Designer for League of Legends (@RiotPhroxzon on X), delivered an in-depth analysis of these alterations.

Ad

Here's the League of Legends patch 25.09 preview.

Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.09 preview when available.

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.09 preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.09 preview

Champion buffs

Annie

Ashe

K'Sante

Leona

Morgana

Orianna

Shen

Champion nerfs

Gwen

Kalista

Naafiri

Yorick

System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.09 preview

System buffs

Ignite (spell)

Unflinching (rune)

System nerfs

Boots of Swiftness

System adjustments

Biscuits

Feats of Strength Boots

Symbiotic Soles

Also read: 5 best Toplaners in League of Legends LCK 2025, ranked

The next patch will update the MOBA's Negative Behavior systems to reduce intentional losses among players. In this regard, RiotPhroxzon stated,

Ad

"We're expecting this to give us a great foundation to continue to build more detections and crack down on asshats in our games. We're initially rolling out conservatively to minimize false positives and plan to ramp up after we verify the system is doing what we intend.

As the LoL patch 25.09 will be the first patch of the new ranked season, the map will showcase a Spirit Blossom theme and a new post-death screen.

Ad

The Feats of Strength system introduced earlier this year will be enhanced in the forthcoming update. According to the developers, players have recognized that this system may not be as formidable as it appears. So Riot will try to recalibrate its perceived strength to better align with expectations.

Read more — "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones

The Teleport spell continues to prevail in higher ranks and the professional scene, frequently outperforming Ignite in both the early and late stages of the game. So, the developers aim to enhance the latter's presence significantly. Consequently, the update will improve Ignite's scaling properties to ensure a more balanced competitive landscape.

Ad

However, the objective is not to transform the Botlane or the early game into a chaotic environment where all supports opt for Ignite; therefore, the adjustments to Ignite's values will be implemented starting from level 6 and beyond.

The official League of Legends patch 25.09 will hit the live server on April 30, 2025.

Check out more League of Legends news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.