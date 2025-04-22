League of Legends patch 25.09 preview: Negative Behavior reduction, Ignite buffs, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.09 preview emphasizes forthcoming modifications to various champions and the overall system to the MOBA. Notably, the update will enhance the Negative Behavior mechanic in an attempt to eliminate the intentionally losing actions from the players. On April 22, 2025, Matt Leung-Harrison, Gameplay Designer for League of Legends (@RiotPhroxzon on X), delivered an in-depth analysis of these alterations.
Here's the League of Legends patch 25.09 preview.
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.09 preview
Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.09 preview
Champion buffs
- Annie
- Ashe
- K'Sante
- Leona
- Morgana
- Orianna
- Shen
Champion nerfs
- Gwen
- Kalista
- Naafiri
- Yorick
System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.09 preview
System buffs
- Ignite (spell)
- Unflinching (rune)
System nerfs
- Boots of Swiftness
System adjustments
- Biscuits
- Feats of Strength Boots
- Symbiotic Soles
The next patch will update the MOBA's Negative Behavior systems to reduce intentional losses among players. In this regard, RiotPhroxzon stated,
"We're expecting this to give us a great foundation to continue to build more detections and crack down on asshats in our games. We're initially rolling out conservatively to minimize false positives and plan to ramp up after we verify the system is doing what we intend.
As the LoL patch 25.09 will be the first patch of the new ranked season, the map will showcase a Spirit Blossom theme and a new post-death screen.
The Feats of Strength system introduced earlier this year will be enhanced in the forthcoming update. According to the developers, players have recognized that this system may not be as formidable as it appears. So Riot will try to recalibrate its perceived strength to better align with expectations.
The Teleport spell continues to prevail in higher ranks and the professional scene, frequently outperforming Ignite in both the early and late stages of the game. So, the developers aim to enhance the latter's presence significantly. Consequently, the update will improve Ignite's scaling properties to ensure a more balanced competitive landscape.
However, the objective is not to transform the Botlane or the early game into a chaotic environment where all supports opt for Ignite; therefore, the adjustments to Ignite's values will be implemented starting from level 6 and beyond.
The official League of Legends patch 25.09 will hit the live server on April 30, 2025.
