League of Legends patch 25.08 notes: Mel buffs, Gwen nerfs, Ahri adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 25.08 was released on the live server on April 16, 2025. This is the final update before the conclusion of SR Ranked Season 1, which will end on April 29, 2025. The latest patch includes adjustments to various items. Furthermore, significant enhancements have been made to several champions, including two key Midlane champions, Mel and Zoe.
Read on to learn further details regarding the modifications introduced in League of Legends patch 25.08.
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.08
1) Blitzcrank
Passive - Mana Barrier
- Shield: 30% of Max Mana ⇒ 35% of Max Mana
Q - Rocket Grab
- Damage: 105 / 150 / 195 / 240 / 285 (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 (+ 120% AP)
2) Brand
Passive - Blaze
- Ablaze damage per tick to monsters: 215% ⇒ 240%
3) Hwei
Passive - Signature of the Visionary
- Damage: 30-180 (based on level) (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 35-230 (based on level) (+ 30% AP)
R - Spiraling Despair
- Explosion Damage: 200 / 300 / 400 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 200 / 325 / 450 (+ 80% AP)
4) Mel
Base Stats
- Health: 600 ⇒ 630
Passive - Searing Brillance
- Damage per Stack: 5-20 (based on level) (+1% AP) ⇒ 8-25 (based on level) (+ 1% AP)
5) Renekton
R - Dominus
- Damage: 30 / 60 / 90 (+5% Bonus AD) (+5% AP) ⇒ 30 / 75 / 120 (+ 5% Bonus AD) (+ 5% AP)
6) Shen
Q - Twilight Assault
- Slow when moving away from Shen: 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35% ⇒ 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45%
W - Spirit's Refuge
- Cooldown: 18 / 16.5 / 15 / 13.5 / 12 ⇒ 16 / 14.5 / 13 / 11.5 / 10
7) Singed
Passive - Noxious Slipstream
- Per-target Cooldown: 10 ⇒ 8
8) Sona
Q - Hymn of Valor
- Bolt Damage: 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 50 / 85 / 120 / 155 / 190 (+ 40% AP)
9) Syndra
W - Force of Will
- Slow: 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45% ⇒ 25%
E - Scatter the Weak
- Damage: 75 / 115 / 155 / 195 / 235 (+ 45% AP) ⇒ 60 / 95 / 130 / 165 / 200 (+ 60% AP)
R - Unleashed Power
- Damage per Sphere: 100 / 140 / 180 (+17% AP) ⇒ 90 / 130 / 170 (+ 20% AP)
10) Xerath
Passive - Mana Surge
- Cooldown Reduction on Kill: 2.5 seconds ⇒ 3.5 seconds
Q - Arcanopulse
- Damage: 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 90% AP) ⇒ 75 / 115 / 155 / 195 / 235 (+ 90% AP)
11) Zeri
R - Lightning Crash
- Chain Lightning Damage: 25% Total AD ⇒ 30% Total AD
12) Zoe
Q - Paddle Star
- Damage fall-off to secondary targets: Removed
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.08
1) Gwen
E - Skip 'N Slash
- On-Hit Damage: 12 / 14 / 16 / 18 / 20 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 8 / 11 / 14 / 17 / 20 (+ 25% AP)
2) Lulu
Base Stats
- Health: 595 ⇒ 565
3) Tristana
R - Buster Shot
- Damage: 275 / 325 / 375 (+ 70% Bonus AD) (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 225 / 275 / 325 (+ 70% Bonus AD) (+ 100% AP)
4) Yone
W - Spirit Cleave
- Damage: 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 10 / 11 / 12 / 13 / 14% target max HP) ⇒ 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50(+ 8 / 9 / 10 / 11 / 12% target max HP)
5) Yorick
Passive - Shepherd of Souls
- Monster Damage Taken: 60% ⇒ 100%
- Damage to Monsters: 60% ⇒ 70%
- Minion damage taken: Unchanged.
E - Mourning Mist
- Damage: 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 10% of target max HP (+ 3% per 100 AP)
- NEW Monster Damage Cap: 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 (+ 100% AP)
- NEW Lane Minion Minimum Damage: 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 100% AP)
R - Eulogy of the Isles
- NEW Mark only affects champions.
6) Yuumi
Passive - Feline Friendship
- Heal: 25-110 (based on level) (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 20-110 (based on level) (+ 25% AP)
E - Zoomies
- Shield: 80 / 105 / 130 / 155 / 180 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 65 / 90 / 115 / 140 / 165 (+ 30% AP)
System changes in League of Legends patch 25.08
Item changes
1) Cryptbloom
- Ability Haste: 15 ⇒ 20
2) Dead Man's Plate
- Slow Resist: 25% ⇒ 15%
3) Opportunity
- Lethality: 15 ⇒ 18
- Preparation: After being out of combat with enemy champions for 8 seconds, gain 11 (melee) / 7 (ranged) lethality ⇒ After being out of combat with enemy champions for 8 seconds, gain 11 (melee) / 5 (ranged) lethality
4) Overlord's Bloodmail
- Tyranny: Bonus AD equal to 2% of bonus health ⇒ Bonus AD equal to 2.5% of bonus health
- Retribution: 0-10% (based on missing health) bonus AD ⇒ 0-12% (based on missing health) bonus AD
This covers the League of Legends patch 25.08 notes released on April 16, 2025.
