League of Legends patch 25.08 notes: Mel buffs, Gwen nerfs, Ahri adjustments, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 16, 2025 07:33 GMT
LoL patch 25.08 notes overview (Image via Riot Games)
League of Legends patch 25.08 was released on the live server on April 16, 2025. This is the final update before the conclusion of SR Ranked Season 1, which will end on April 29, 2025. The latest patch includes adjustments to various items. Furthermore, significant enhancements have been made to several champions, including two key Midlane champions, Mel and Zoe.

Read on to learn further details regarding the modifications introduced in League of Legends patch 25.08.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.08

All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.08 (Image via Riot Games)
1) Blitzcrank

Passive - Mana Barrier

  • Shield: 30% of Max Mana ⇒ 35% of Max Mana

Q - Rocket Grab

  • Damage: 105 / 150 / 195 / 240 / 285 (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 (+ 120% AP)

2) Brand

Passive - Blaze

  • Ablaze damage per tick to monsters: 215% ⇒ 240%

3) Hwei

Passive - Signature of the Visionary

  • Damage: 30-180 (based on level) (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 35-230 (based on level) (+ 30% AP)

R - Spiraling Despair

  • Explosion Damage: 200 / 300 / 400 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 200 / 325 / 450 (+ 80% AP)

4) Mel

Base Stats

  • Health: 600 ⇒ 630

Passive - Searing Brillance

  • Damage per Stack: 5-20 (based on level) (+1% AP) ⇒ 8-25 (based on level) (+ 1% AP)
5) Renekton

R - Dominus

  • Damage: 30 / 60 / 90 (+5% Bonus AD) (+5% AP) ⇒ 30 / 75 / 120 (+ 5% Bonus AD) (+ 5% AP)

6) Shen

Q - Twilight Assault

  • Slow when moving away from Shen: 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35% ⇒ 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45%

W - Spirit's Refuge

  • Cooldown: 18 / 16.5 / 15 / 13.5 / 12 ⇒ 16 / 14.5 / 13 / 11.5 / 10

7) Singed

Passive - Noxious Slipstream

  • Per-target Cooldown: 10 ⇒ 8

8) Sona

Q - Hymn of Valor

  • Bolt Damage: 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 50 / 85 / 120 / 155 / 190 (+ 40% AP)

9) Syndra

W - Force of Will

  • Slow: 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45% ⇒ 25%

E - Scatter the Weak

  • Damage: 75 / 115 / 155 / 195 / 235 (+ 45% AP) ⇒ 60 / 95 / 130 / 165 / 200 (+ 60% AP)

R - Unleashed Power

  • Damage per Sphere: 100 / 140 / 180 (+17% AP) ⇒ 90 / 130 / 170 (+ 20% AP)

10) Xerath

Passive - Mana Surge

  • Cooldown Reduction on Kill: 2.5 seconds ⇒ 3.5 seconds

Q - Arcanopulse

  • Damage: 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 90% AP) ⇒ 75 / 115 / 155 / 195 / 235 (+ 90% AP)

11) Zeri

R - Lightning Crash

  • Chain Lightning Damage: 25% Total AD ⇒ 30% Total AD

12) Zoe

Q - Paddle Star

  • Damage fall-off to secondary targets: Removed

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.08

1) Gwen

E - Skip 'N Slash

  • On-Hit Damage: 12 / 14 / 16 / 18 / 20 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 8 / 11 / 14 / 17 / 20 (+ 25% AP)

2) Lulu

Base Stats

  • Health: 595 ⇒ 565

3) Tristana

R - Buster Shot

  • Damage: 275 / 325 / 375 (+ 70% Bonus AD) (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 225 / 275 / 325 (+ 70% Bonus AD) (+ 100% AP)

4) Yone

W - Spirit Cleave

  • Damage: 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 10 / 11 / 12 / 13 / 14% target max HP) ⇒ 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50(+ 8 / 9 / 10 / 11 / 12% target max HP)

5) Yorick

Passive - Shepherd of Souls

  • Monster Damage Taken: 60% ⇒ 100%
  • Damage to Monsters: 60% ⇒ 70%
  • Minion damage taken: Unchanged.

E - Mourning Mist

  • Damage: 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 10% of target max HP (+ 3% per 100 AP)
  • NEW Monster Damage Cap: 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 (+ 100% AP)
  • NEW Lane Minion Minimum Damage: 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 100% AP)
R - Eulogy of the Isles

  • NEW Mark only affects champions.

6) Yuumi

Passive - Feline Friendship

  • Heal: 25-110 (based on level) (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 20-110 (based on level) (+ 25% AP)

E - Zoomies

  • Shield: 80 / 105 / 130 / 155 / 180 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 65 / 90 / 115 / 140 / 165 (+ 30% AP)

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.08

Item changes

1) Cryptbloom

  • Ability Haste: 15 ⇒ 20

2) Dead Man's Plate

  • Slow Resist: 25% ⇒ 15%

3) Opportunity

  • Lethality: 15 ⇒ 18
  • Preparation: After being out of combat with enemy champions for 8 seconds, gain 11 (melee) / 7 (ranged) lethality ⇒ After being out of combat with enemy champions for 8 seconds, gain 11 (melee) / 5 (ranged) lethality
4) Overlord's Bloodmail

  • Tyranny: Bonus AD equal to 2% of bonus health ⇒ Bonus AD equal to 2.5% of bonus health
  • Retribution: 0-10% (based on missing health) bonus AD ⇒ 0-12% (based on missing health) bonus AD

This covers the League of Legends patch 25.08 notes released on April 16, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
