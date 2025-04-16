League of Legends patch 25.08 notes: Mel buffs, Gwen nerfs, Ahri adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 25.08 was released on the live server on April 16, 2025. This is the final update before the conclusion of SR Ranked Season 1, which will end on April 29, 2025. The latest patch includes adjustments to various items. Furthermore, significant enhancements have been made to several champions, including two key Midlane champions, Mel and Zoe.

Read on to learn further details regarding the modifications introduced in League of Legends patch 25.08.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.08

All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.08 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Blitzcrank

Passive - Mana Barrier

Shield: 30% of Max Mana ⇒ 35% of Max Mana

Q - Rocket Grab

Damage: 105 / 150 / 195 / 240 / 285 (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 (+ 120% AP)

2) Brand

Passive - Blaze

Ablaze damage per tick to monsters: 215% ⇒ 240%

3) Hwei

Passive - Signature of the Visionary

Damage: 30-180 (based on level) (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 35-230 (based on level) (+ 30% AP)

R - Spiraling Despair

Explosion Damage: 200 / 300 / 400 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 200 / 325 / 450 (+ 80% AP)

4) Mel

Base Stats

Health: 600 ⇒ 630

Passive - Searing Brillance

Damage per Stack: 5-20 (based on level) (+1% AP) ⇒ 8-25 (based on level) (+ 1% AP)

5) Renekton

R - Dominus

Damage: 30 / 60 / 90 (+5% Bonus AD) (+5% AP) ⇒ 30 / 75 / 120 (+ 5% Bonus AD) (+ 5% AP)

6) Shen

Q - Twilight Assault

Slow when moving away from Shen: 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35% ⇒ 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45%

W - Spirit's Refuge

Cooldown: 18 / 16.5 / 15 / 13.5 / 12 ⇒ 16 / 14.5 / 13 / 11.5 / 10

7) Singed

Passive - Noxious Slipstream

Per-target Cooldown: 10 ⇒ 8

8) Sona

Q - Hymn of Valor

Bolt Damage: 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 50 / 85 / 120 / 155 / 190 (+ 40% AP)

9) Syndra

W - Force of Will

Slow: 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45% ⇒ 25%

E - Scatter the Weak

Damage: 75 / 115 / 155 / 195 / 235 (+ 45% AP) ⇒ 60 / 95 / 130 / 165 / 200 (+ 60% AP)

R - Unleashed Power

Damage per Sphere: 100 / 140 / 180 (+17% AP) ⇒ 90 / 130 / 170 (+ 20% AP)

10) Xerath

Passive - Mana Surge

Cooldown Reduction on Kill: 2.5 seconds ⇒ 3.5 seconds

Q - Arcanopulse

Damage: 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 90% AP) ⇒ 75 / 115 / 155 / 195 / 235 (+ 90% AP)

11) Zeri

R - Lightning Crash

Chain Lightning Damage: 25% Total AD ⇒ 30% Total AD

12) Zoe

Q - Paddle Star

Damage fall-off to secondary targets: Removed

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.08

1) Gwen

E - Skip 'N Slash

On-Hit Damage: 12 / 14 / 16 / 18 / 20 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 8 / 11 / 14 / 17 / 20 (+ 25% AP)

2) Lulu

Base Stats

Health: 595 ⇒ 565

3) Tristana

R - Buster Shot

Damage: 275 / 325 / 375 (+ 70% Bonus AD) (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 225 / 275 / 325 (+ 70% Bonus AD) (+ 100% AP)

4) Yone

W - Spirit Cleave

Damage: 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 10 / 11 / 12 / 13 / 14% target max HP) ⇒ 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50(+ 8 / 9 / 10 / 11 / 12% target max HP)

5) Yorick

Passive - Shepherd of Souls

Monster Damage Taken : 60% ⇒ 100%

: 60% ⇒ 100% Damage to Monsters : 60% ⇒ 70%

: 60% ⇒ 70% Minion damage taken: Unchanged.

E - Mourning Mist

Damage : 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 10% of target max HP (+ 3% per 100 AP)

: 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 10% of target max HP (+ 3% per 100 AP) NEW Monster Damage Cap : 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 (+ 100% AP)

: 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 (+ 100% AP) NEW Lane Minion Minimum Damage: 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 100% AP)

R - Eulogy of the Isles

NEW Mark only affects champions.

6) Yuumi

Passive - Feline Friendship

Heal: 25-110 (based on level) (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 20-110 (based on level) (+ 25% AP)

E - Zoomies

Shield: 80 / 105 / 130 / 155 / 180 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 65 / 90 / 115 / 140 / 165 (+ 30% AP)

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.08

Item changes

1) Cryptbloom

Ability Haste: 15 ⇒ 20

2) Dead Man's Plate

Slow Resist: 25% ⇒ 15%

3) Opportunity

Lethality : 15 ⇒ 18

: 15 ⇒ 18 Preparation: After being out of combat with enemy champions for 8 seconds, gain 11 (melee) / 7 (ranged) lethality ⇒ After being out of combat with enemy champions for 8 seconds, gain 11 (melee) / 5 (ranged) lethality

4) Overlord's Bloodmail

Tyranny : Bonus AD equal to 2% of bonus health ⇒ Bonus AD equal to 2.5% of bonus health

: Bonus AD equal to 2% of bonus health ⇒ Bonus AD equal to 2.5% of bonus health Retribution: 0-10% (based on missing health) bonus AD ⇒ 0-12% (based on missing health) bonus AD

This covers the League of Legends patch 25.08 notes released on April 16, 2025.

