League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list (January 2024)

The League of Legends: Wild Rift champions tier list for January 2024 defines a champion’s capability in matches following the latest updates introduced by the developer. With Riot Games steadily making new balance changes and improvements, players may struggle to stay updated with the recently buffed and nerfed champions.

Besides, this MOBA is still being released in various regions, and many are looking to choose the most powerful champions and avoid beginner mistakes in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Based on the recent patches, we have curated a tier list of champions for January 2024. They are divided into different roles in the title: Baron/Top, Mid, ADC, Jungle, and Support. This article will help you identify the meta champions for each League of Legends: Wild Rift role.

League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list for January 2024

Baron/Top lane

The Top or Baron laner presumes the leadership role of your team in League of Legends: Wild Rift. They battle against the opponent's Top laner in the early stages of a match.

Further, they are responsible for initiating team fights and covering the squishy champions against enemies in the late game. Top lane champions mostly include tanks, fighters, and assassins. This is what their power ranking for January 2024 looks like:

S-tier: Fiora, Renekton, Camille, Gragas, Riven, Wukong, Garen, Gwen,Yone, Sett, Aatrox, Shen

Fiora, Renekton, Camille, Gragas, Riven, Wukong, Garen, Gwen,Yone, Sett, Aatrox, Shen A-tier: Akali, Darius, Jayce, Graves, Irelia, Jax, Malphite, Sion, Gragas, Riven, Irelia

Akali, Darius, Jayce, Graves, Irelia, Jax, Malphite, Sion, Gragas, Riven, Irelia B-tier: Dr. Mundo, Kennen, Olaf, Nasus, Pantheon, Lucian, Tryndamere, Zed, Singed, Teemo

Dr. Mundo, Kennen, Olaf, Nasus, Pantheon, Lucian, Tryndamere, Zed, Singed, Teemo C-tier: Akshan, Diana, Vayne, Yasuo, Kayle

Mid lane

Mid-laners are effective team components, and they play a crucial role throughout a match due to their high damage-dealing abilities. The mid-lane is the shortest among the three, highlighting the importance of a powerful mage for winning team fights.

Ability Power (AP) champions and assassins are the preferred option in the mid-lane League of Legends: Wild Rift. The mid-laner meta-list for January 2024 shapes up like this:

S-tier: Vex, Diana, Aatrox, Zed, Jayce, Yone, Ahri, Karma, Yasuo, Zoe, Corki

Vex, Diana, Aatrox, Zed, Jayce, Yone, Ahri, Karma, Yasuo, Zoe, Corki A-tier: Irelia, Morgana, Akshan, Pantheon, Akali, Gragas, Lucian, Veigar, Katarina, Galio, Twisted Fate, Kassadin, Ziggs, Fizz, Orianna

Irelia, Morgana, Akshan, Pantheon, Akali, Gragas, Lucian, Veigar, Katarina, Galio, Twisted Fate, Kassadin, Ziggs, Fizz, Orianna B-tier: Lux, Brand, Singed, Graves, Annie

Lux, Brand, Singed, Graves, Annie C-tier: Seraphine, Kayle, Aurelion Sol, Nunu & Willump

Duo/Bot lane

Attack Damage Carry (ADC) champions are the critical damage dealers of the team. They possess high attack damage (AD), damage per second (DPS), and quick movement speed capabilities. League of Legends: Wild Rift has a variety of ADCs/marksmen with high AD and DPS for different phases of the match.

However, these champions are squishy and require a viable farm score to build up items quickly. These items help boost their damage power, which is essential to turn around bad situations in a match. The tier list of marksmen in January 2024 has a lot to offer:

S-tier: Ezreal, Tristana, Draven, Samira, Varus, Caitlyn, Lucian

Ezreal, Tristana, Draven, Samira, Varus, Caitlyn, Lucian A-tier: Kai’Sa, Xayah, Corki, Ziggs, Orianna, Jinx, Vayne, Twitch

Kai’Sa, Xayah, Corki, Ziggs, Orianna, Jinx, Vayne, Twitch B-tier: Morgana, Jhin, Ashe

Morgana, Jhin, Ashe C-tier: Senna, Miss Fortune, Akshan

Jungle

Junglers slay grant monsters and hunt down enemies in the Wild Rift arena. They are responsible for getting the various power-ups for the squad from the monsters, which emphasizes their importance for team gold and EXP collection during matches. Moreover, they support all the lanes and assist allies to finish off the opponents. They also hunt down the low-health (HP) enemies.

The jungle tier list of League of Legends: Wild Rift for January 2024 is as follows:

S-tier: Lee Sin, Xin Zhao, Kha’Zix, Shyvana, Gragas, Lilia, Vi, Rengar, Kayn

Lee Sin, Xin Zhao, Kha’Zix, Shyvana, Gragas, Lilia, Vi, Rengar, Kayn A-tier: Jarvan IV, Camille, Fiora, Nunu, Wukong, Gwen, Morgana, Evelyn, Olaf, Irelia, Vi, Jayce

Jarvan IV, Camille, Fiora, Nunu, Wukong, Gwen, Morgana, Evelyn, Olaf, Irelia, Vi, Jayce B-tier: Master Yi, Tryndamere, Ekko, Nautilus, Amumu, Sett, Jax, Rammus, Diana

Master Yi, Tryndamere, Ekko, Nautilus, Amumu, Sett, Jax, Rammus, Diana C-tier: Dr. Mundo, Fizz

Support

Supports are responsible for protecting squishy champions like ADCs and Mid laners from the enemy damage dealers. They cover by consuming the damage inflicted by the junglers. Tanks, healers, and stun ability champions are popular choices in this facet of League of Legends: Wild Rift.

The tier list for the support champions is as follows:

S-tier: Nautilus, Soraka, Karma, Rakan, Thresh, Nami, Senna, Pyke, Galio

Nautilus, Soraka, Karma, Rakan, Thresh, Nami, Senna, Pyke, Galio A-tier: Lux, Janna, Braum, Yuumi, Lulu, Gragas, Seraphine, Leona, Malphite

Lux, Janna, Braum, Yuumi, Lulu, Gragas, Seraphine, Leona, Malphite B-tier: Sett, Amumu, Shen, Sona, Ashe

Sett, Amumu, Shen, Sona, Ashe C-tier: Morgana, Brand, Blitzcrank

That concludes our Wild Rift tier list for January 2024. If you like playing on your smartphone, check out the list of the best mobile games to play in 2024.