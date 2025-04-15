"My axe is thirsty": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1014 (Wednesday, April 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 16, 2025, are now available. LoLdle enjoys significant popularity among both League of Legends players and puzzle enthusiasts. To effectively engage with its daily challenge, participants must have a strong grasp of the lore associated with the MOBA and its champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1014th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"My axe is thirsty."
Lillia, Olaf, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1014th edition (April 16, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 16, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Lillia
- Quote: Olaf
- Ability: Vex; Bonus: Q (Mistral Bolt)
- Emoji: Garen
- Splash Art: Azir; Bonus: Elderwood Azir
The answer to the Classic LoLdle on April 16, 2025, is Lillia. The quotation includes a phrase linked to Olaf, a champion frequently chosen for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is discovered within Vex's Q ability, known as Mistral Bolt. This Emoji puzzle is associated with Garen, and the Splash Art features Azir's Elderwood skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
- LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
- LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
- LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
- LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
The answers to the 1015th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 17, 2025.
