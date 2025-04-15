"My axe is thirsty": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1014 (Wednesday, April 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 16, 2025, are now available. LoLdle enjoys significant popularity among both League of Legends players and puzzle enthusiasts. To effectively engage with its daily challenge, participants must have a strong grasp of the lore associated with the MOBA and its champions.

The Quote puzzle in the 1014th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"My axe is thirsty."

Lillia, Olaf, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1014th edition (April 16, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 16, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Lillia

: Lillia Quote : Olaf

: Olaf Ability : Vex; Bonus : Q (Mistral Bolt)

: Vex; : Q (Mistral Bolt) Emoji : Garen

: Garen Splash Art: Azir; Bonus: Elderwood Azir

The answer to the Classic LoLdle on April 16, 2025, is Lillia. The quotation includes a phrase linked to Olaf, a champion frequently chosen for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is discovered within Vex's Q ability, known as Mistral Bolt. This Emoji puzzle is associated with Garen, and the Splash Art features Azir's Elderwood skin.

Read more: LoL patch 25.8 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko

Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian

Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus

Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora

Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell

Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius

Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch

Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira

Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio

Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce

Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka

Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex

Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko

Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath

Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar

The answers to the 1015th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 17, 2025.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

