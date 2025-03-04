League of Legends patch 25.05 notes: The First Stand 2025 patch

League of Legends patch 25.05 was released on the live server on March 5, 2025. This update is set to be utilized for First Stand 2025, which marks the inaugural international esports event for LoL in the year. While the live balance adjustments in this patch primarily cater to professional play, several modifications will notably impact the solo queue experience.
Keep reading to know more about the adjustments in the League of Legends patch 25.05.
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.05
1) Aphelios
Base Stats
- Attack Speed Ratio: .640 → .658
2) Dr. Mundo
Base Stats
- Health: 613 → 640
3) Seraphine
Q (High Note)
- Maximum Champion Bonus Damage: 60% → 75%
4) Zed
E (Shadow Slash)
- Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+65% bonus AD) → 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% bonus AD)
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.05
1) Ambessa
E - Lacerate
- Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+60% bonus AD) → 40/60/80/100/120 (+60 bonus AD)
2) Ashe
R (Enchanted Crystal Arrow)
- Damage: 250/450/650 → 200/400/600
3) Aurora
E (The Weirding)
- Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+80% AP) → 70/110/150/190/230 (+70% AP)
R (Between Worlds)
- Border Collision Slow: 75% → 50%
4) Cho'Gath
Q (Rupture)
- Damage: 80/145/210/275/340 (+100% AP) → 80/140/200/260/320 (+100% AP)
W (Feral Scream)
- Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 (+70% AP) → 80/130/180/230/280 (+70% AP)
E (Vorpal Spikes)
- Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+3% (+0.5% per stack) of target's max health) → 20/40/60/80/100 (+2.5/2.75/3/3.25/3.5% (+0.5% per stack) of target's max health)
5) Elise
Human Q (Neurotoxin)
- Damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+4 % of target's health)(+3% per 100 AP)) → 40/70/100/130/160 (+4 % of target's health)(+3% per 100 AP))
Spider Q (Venomous Bite)
- Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+8 of targets missing HP (+3% per 100 AP)) → 50/80/110/140/180 (+8 of targets missing HP (+3% per 100 AP))
6) K'Sante
Passive (Dauntless Instinct)
- Mark Damage: 20 (+1-2% (based on level) target's max HP) → 12 (+1-2% (based on level) target's max HP)
W (Path Maker)
- All Out Bonus True Damage: 10-100% (based on channel duration) → 10-80% (based on channel duration)
7) Skarner
Q (Shattered Earth)
- Slow Duration: 1.25 seconds → 1 second
- Final Attack Bonus Damage: +10% of target's maximum health → +8% of target's maximum health
E (Ixtal's Impact)
- Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 → 22/21/20/19/18
8) Yorick
R (Eulogy of the Isles)
- Maiden Mark Monster damage cap: 100 → 50
Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.05
1) Poppy
Base Stats
- HP Growth: 104 → 110
Passive (Iron Ambassador)
- Shield: 13/15.5/18% max HP at level 1/7/13 → 11-20% max HP (based on level)
E (Heroic Charge)
- Max Damage: 100/140/180/220/260 (+100% bonus AD) → 80/120/160/200/240 (+120% bonus AD)
System changes in League of Legends patch 25.05
Items changes
1) Staff of Flowing Water
- Rapid AP buff duration: 4 seconds → 6 seconds
2) Yun Tal Wildarrows
- Practice Makes Lethal Crit Chance per Stack: 0.2% per stack → 0.4% / 0.2% (Melee/Ranged)
Runes changes
1) Axiom Arcanist
- Single Target Ultimate Empower: 14% → 12%
- AoE Ultimate Empower: 9% → 8%
2) Unflinching
- Bonus Resists: 2-10 (based on level) → 6-12 (based on level)
3) Sixth Sense
- Cooldown: 275s/350s (melee/ranged) → 250s
Lane swap changes
Lane Swap Detection
- From 1:30 to 3:30, if two enemy champions don't have a jungle item, they are in the Top/Mid lane or surrounding areas.
- If the team has no junglers, the above rule is disabled.
- If the team has two or more junglers, the junglers will now be included in the check.
- Champions about to trigger Lane Swap Detection will get a warning ping and a text warning that they're about to trigger lane swapping penalties.
- Champions who trigger Lane Swap Detection will have a debuff, an icon over their champion, and repeated text warning them that they're taking lane swap penalties.
While Detected
- Defending turret has 95% damage reduction. Fortification no longer reduces damage if lane swaps are not detected.
- Defending turret deals 1000% damage to minions.
- Defending turret and minions give gold and XP from their kills to the nearest allied champion in the lane.
- Offending champions gain 50% less gold and XP from minions. This will linger for 20 seconds in the Toplane and 6 seconds in the Midlane.
- In the Toplane only, the defending turret will also deal 1000% damage to champions and the defending champion has a 50% damage reduction under their turret.
This covers the League of Legends patch 25.05 notes released on March 5, 2025.
