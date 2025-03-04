League of Legends patch 25.05 notes: The First Stand 2025 patch

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 04, 2025 23:16 GMT
LoL patch 25.05 notes overview (Image via Riot Games)
LoL patch 25.05 notes overview (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends patch 25.05 was released on the live server on March 5, 2025. This update is set to be utilized for First Stand 2025, which marks the inaugural international esports event for LoL in the year. While the live balance adjustments in this patch primarily cater to professional play, several modifications will notably impact the solo queue experience.

Ad

Keep reading to know more about the adjustments in the League of Legends patch 25.05.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.05

All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.05 (Image via Riot Games)
All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.05 (Image via Riot Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

1) Aphelios

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Base Stats

  • Attack Speed Ratio: .640 → .658

2) Dr. Mundo

Base Stats

  • Health: 613 → 640

3) Seraphine

Q (High Note)

  • Maximum Champion Bonus Damage: 60% → 75%

4) Zed

E (Shadow Slash)

  • Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+65% bonus AD) → 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% bonus AD)

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.05

1) Ambessa

E - Lacerate

  • Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+60% bonus AD) → 40/60/80/100/120 (+60 bonus AD)

2) Ashe

R (Enchanted Crystal Arrow)

  • Damage: 250/450/650 → 200/400/600

3) Aurora

E (The Weirding)

  • Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+80% AP) → 70/110/150/190/230 (+70% AP)

R (Between Worlds)

  • Border Collision Slow: 75% → 50%

4) Cho'Gath

Q (Rupture)

Ad
  • Damage: 80/145/210/275/340 (+100% AP) → 80/140/200/260/320 (+100% AP)

W (Feral Scream)

  • Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 (+70% AP) → 80/130/180/230/280 (+70% AP)

E (Vorpal Spikes)

  • Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+3% (+0.5% per stack) of target's max health) → 20/40/60/80/100 (+2.5/2.75/3/3.25/3.5% (+0.5% per stack) of target's max health)

5) Elise

Human Q (Neurotoxin)

  • Damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+4 % of target's health)(+3% per 100 AP)) → 40/70/100/130/160 (+4 % of target's health)(+3% per 100 AP))

Spider Q (Venomous Bite)

  • Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+8 of targets missing HP (+3% per 100 AP)) → 50/80/110/140/180 (+8 of targets missing HP (+3% per 100 AP))

6) K'Sante

Passive (Dauntless Instinct)

  • Mark Damage: 20 (+1-2% (based on level) target's max HP) → 12 (+1-2% (based on level) target's max HP)
Ad

W (Path Maker)

  • All Out Bonus True Damage: 10-100% (based on channel duration) → 10-80% (based on channel duration)

7) Skarner

Q (Shattered Earth)

  • Slow Duration: 1.25 seconds → 1 second
  • Final Attack Bonus Damage: +10% of target's maximum health → +8% of target's maximum health

E (Ixtal's Impact)

  • Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 → 22/21/20/19/18

8) Yorick

R (Eulogy of the Isles)

  • Maiden Mark Monster damage cap: 100 → 50

Also read: 5 best Toplaners in LCK 2025

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.05

1) Poppy

Ad

Base Stats

  • HP Growth: 104 → 110

Passive (Iron Ambassador)

  • Shield: 13/15.5/18% max HP at level 1/7/13 → 11-20% max HP (based on level)

E (Heroic Charge)

  • Max Damage: 100/140/180/220/260 (+100% bonus AD) → 80/120/160/200/240 (+120% bonus AD)

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.05

Ad

Items changes

1) Staff of Flowing Water

  • Rapid AP buff duration: 4 seconds → 6 seconds

2) Yun Tal Wildarrows

  • Practice Makes Lethal Crit Chance per Stack: 0.2% per stack → 0.4% / 0.2% (Melee/Ranged)

Runes changes

1) Axiom Arcanist

  • Single Target Ultimate Empower: 14% → 12%
  • AoE Ultimate Empower: 9% → 8%

2) Unflinching

  • Bonus Resists: 2-10 (based on level) → 6-12 (based on level)

3) Sixth Sense

  • Cooldown: 275s/350s (melee/ranged) → 250s

Lane swap changes

Lane Swap Detection

  • From 1:30 to 3:30, if two enemy champions don't have a jungle item, they are in the Top/Mid lane or surrounding areas.
  • If the team has no junglers, the above rule is disabled.
  • If the team has two or more junglers, the junglers will now be included in the check.
  • Champions about to trigger Lane Swap Detection will get a warning ping and a text warning that they're about to trigger lane swapping penalties.
  • Champions who trigger Lane Swap Detection will have a debuff, an icon over their champion, and repeated text warning them that they're taking lane swap penalties.
Ad

While Detected

  • Defending turret has 95% damage reduction. Fortification no longer reduces damage if lane swaps are not detected.
  • Defending turret deals 1000% damage to minions.
  • Defending turret and minions give gold and XP from their kills to the nearest allied champion in the lane.
  • Offending champions gain 50% less gold and XP from minions. This will linger for 20 seconds in the Toplane and 6 seconds in the Midlane.
  • In the Toplane only, the defending turret will also deal 1000% damage to champions and the defending champion has a 50% damage reduction under their turret.
Ad

This covers the League of Legends patch 25.05 notes released on March 5, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी