League of Legends First Stand 2025: All qualified teams, format, and more

The League of Legends First Stand 2025 marks the debut of this early-season international tournament. Notably, it will boast the winners of the five major regional tournaments. The event will start on March 10, 2025, and will be held at the LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea.

Ad

This article highlights all the major details about the League of Legends First Stand 2025 tournament.

All qualified teams at League of Legends First Stand 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Only five teams are participating in First Stand, the winners of the LCK Cup, LPL Split 1, LEC Winter, LTA Cross-Conference, and LCP Split 1. Although some champions have already been finalized, LEC and LPL have yet to reach the final stages.

Here are the qualified teams at LoL First Stand 2025:

LCK (South Korea) : Hanwha Life Esports

: Hanwha Life Esports LPL (China) : TBD

: TBD LEC (Europe) : TBD

: TBD LTA (The Americas) : Team Liquid

: Team Liquid LCP (Pacific): CTBC Flying Oyster

Note: The winners of LPL Split 1 and LEC Winter will be updated later when finalized.

Ad

Format and prize money

Expand Tweet

Ad

The First Stand features two phases: the Round Robin Stage and the Knockout Stage. Detailed information regarding both stages is provided below:

Round Robin Stage

In this stage, each team plays a best-of-three series against every other team, resulting in four series for each team. Notably, the side selections (blue or red) for game one are decided randomly beforehand in two series. The remaining two series will not present this format.

Ad

The fifth-placed team in the Rond Robin stage will be eliminated, while the top four teams progress to the Knockout Stage.

Knockout Stage

The top four teams play in the Knockout Stage, a single-elimination bracket and every match will be bo5. As the previous stage's result will decide the matchups, here is the schedule:

1st vs 4th

2nd vs 3rd

The winners will reach the grand final, where the champion will be determined.

Ad

Significantly, the tournament will employ a Fearless Draft format throughout its duration. This indicates that any champions utilized in earlier games of a series will be unavailable for both teams in the following games.

Prize money will be allocated to the teams according to the following distribution:

Champion : $300,000

: $300,000 Runner-up : $225,000

: $225,000 Third and fourth-placed teams : $172,500

: $172,500 Fifth-placed team: $130,000

First Stand 2025 features a new HUD

First Stand HUD overview #1 (Image via LoL Esports)

The tournament will feature a newly designed HUD, intended to provide an in-depth display of all aspects of the game.

Ad

First Stand HUD overview #2 (Image via LoL Esports)

With the introduction of a new Epic Monster this season, along with previously added mechanics, the updated HUD aims to clarify all elements effectively. This should elevate the overall experience for devoted League of Legends enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.05 preview

First Stand 2025: Schedule and livestream details

Ad

As the First Stand 2025 starts on March 10, 2025, here are the key details regarding the schedule:

Round Robin Stage : March 10, 2025, to March 14, 2025, at 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

: March 10, 2025, to March 14, 2025, at 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST Semifinals (Knockout Stage) : March 15, 2025, at 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

: March 15, 2025, at 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST Grand Final (Knockout Stage): March 16, 2025, at 8 pm PT(March 15)/5 am CET/9:30 am IST/1 pm KST

To watch the event live, head to the following websites:

Ad

Drops

Fans can watch the matches live on LoLEsports.com and sign in with their Riot IDs to unlock in-game Drops. Here are the details:

Receive a 2025 Esports Capsule for each Pentakill and Baron Nashor steal.

Any series that extends to five games in the Knockout Stage will give a 2025 Esports Capsule.

Watch the Grand Final for the First Stand Brand emote: "I Am FUMING."

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.