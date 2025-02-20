  • home icon
League of Legends patch 25.04 notes: Ashe buffs, Kalista nerfs, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 20, 2025
The League of Legends patch 25.04 notes are here (Image via Riot Games)
The League of Legends patch 25.04 notes are here (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends patch 25.04 was released on the live server on February 20, 2025. It features notable adjustments to several items and champions. Additionally, the patch naming convention has been modified. Previously denoted as "25.S1.3", this patch is now referred to as 25.04, a format that will be consistently applied moving forward. Consequently, the final patch of this year will be designated as 25.24.

Keep reading to learn more about the adjustments in the League of Legends patch 25.04.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.04

All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.04 (Image via Riot Games)
All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.04 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Ashe

Q (Ranger's Focus)

  • Total Damage per Flurry: 110/115/120/125/130% AD → 111/117/123/129/135% AD

W (Volley)

  • AD Ratio: 100% bonus AD → 110% bonus AD

R (Enchanted Crystal Arrow)

  • Damage: 200/400/600 (+120% AP) → 250/450/650 (+120% AP)
  • Secondary Target Damage: 50% → 100%

2) Ekko

Q (Timewinder)

  • Damage: 70/85/100/115/130 (+30% AP) → 80/95/110/125/140 (+30% AP)

3) Gangplank

Base Stats

  • AD Growth: 3.7 → 4.2

4) Jayce

W (Hyper Charge)

  • Set Attack Speed: 2.67 → 3.0

5) Nautilus

Q (Dredge Line)

  • Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+90% AP) → 85/130/175/220/265 (+90% AP)

6) Sion

Base Stats

  • Base Armor: 32 → 36
  • Health Regeneration: 7.5 → 9

7) Teemo

E (Toxic Shot)

  • Monster Damage: 125% → 145%

8) Yasuo

Passive (Way of the Wanderer)

  • Critical Damage Reduction: 10% → Removed

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.04

1) Hwei

Passive (Signature of the Visionary)

  • Damage: 35–180 (based on level) (+35% AP) → 35–180 (based on level) (+30% AP)

QW (Severing Bolt)

  • Damage: 80/100/120/140/160 (+25% AP) → 60/85/110/135/160 (+25% AP)

WE (Stirring Lights)

  • Damage: 25/35/45/55/65 (+20% AP) → 20/30/40/50/60 (+15% AP)

2) Kalista

W (Sentinel)

  • Target Max Health Damage: 14/15/16/17/18% → 10/12/14/16/18%

3) Kog'Maw

Q (Caustic Spittle)

  • Damage: 90/140/190/240/290 (+70% AP) → 80/125/170/215/260 (+80% AP)

4) Lulu

W (Whimsy)

  • Bonus Attack Speed: 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% → 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%
  • Cooldown: 17/16.5/16/15.5/15 → 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 seconds

E (Help, Pix!)

  • Base Damage/Shield Strength: 80/125/170/215/260 → 80/120/160/200/240

5) Warwick

Q (Jaws of the Beast)

  • Mana Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 → 80/85/90/95/100

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.04

1) Diana

Passive (Moonsilver Blade)

  • Monster Damage: 300% → 225%

Q (Crescent Strike)

  • Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+70% AP) → 70/105/140/175/210 (+70% AP)

W (Pale Cascade)

  • Maximum Damage: 54/90/126/162/198 (+54% AP) → 60/96/132/168/204 (+54% AP)

2) Elise

W (Volatile Spiderling)

  • Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+95% AP) → 60/100/140/180/220 (+75% AP)

W (Skittering Frenzy)

  • Cooldown: 10 → 6 seconds
  • Bonus Attack Speed: 60/70/80/90/100% → 60/75/90/105/120%

R (Spider Form)

  • Spiderling Damage: 8/14/20/26 (+15% AP) → 10/20/30/40 (+15% AP)
3) Mel

Q (Radiant Volley)

  • Cast Range: 1000 → 950
  • Projectile Speed: 5000 → 4500

W (Rebuttal)

  • Duration: 1 → 0.75 seconds
  • Mana Cost: 60/45/30/15/0 → 80/60/40/20/0
  • Reflected Damage: 40/47.5/55/62.5/70% → 40/45/50/55/60%

E (Solar Snare)

  • Root Duration: 1.75/1.88/2/2.13/2.25 → 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds
  • Direct Hit Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% AP) → 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP)

R (Golden Eclipse)

  • Damage per Overwhelm Stack: 4/7/10 (+2.5% AP) → 4/7/10 (+3.5% AP)

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.04

Items changes

1) Abyssal Mask

  • Magic Resistance: 50 → 45

2) Fimbulwinter

  • Everlasting Shield: 100-180 (based on level) (+4.5% current mana) → 100 (+4.5% current mana) This is roughly 30% less shielding in average cases
3) Heartsteel

  • Colossal Consumption Max Health: 10% of damage → 8% of damage

4) Infinity Edge

  • Price: 3600 → 3450 gold
  • Attack Damage: 70 → 65

5) Mercury Treads

  • Price: 1300 → 1250 gold

6) Plated Steelcaps

  • Damage Reduction from Auto Attacks: 12% → 10%

7) Symbiotic Soles

  • Flat Movement Speed: 35 → 40 (Note: Evolved movement speed unchanged at 45)

8) Unending Despair

  • Anguish: 8-15 (based on level) (+3% bonus health) → 3% of bonus health (Note: this is a 10-15% nerf to the item's damage)

This covers the League of Legends patch 25.04 notes and outlines the changes it introduces to the MOBA.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
