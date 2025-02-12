League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview: Jayce buffs, Mel adjustments, system changes, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview presents a multitude of modifications set to impact the MOBA, as disclosed by Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X). In addition to numerous alterations affecting champions within the Summoner's Rift, various items have been revised to foster a more equitable experience during matches.

This article showcases all the details in the League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview.

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview

Champion buffs

1) Ashe

Q total AD : 110-130% → 111-135%

: 110-130% → 111-135% W AD ratio : 1.0 → 1.1

: 1.0 → 1.1 R damage: 200/400/600 → 250/450/650

2) Ekko

Q1 damage: 70-130 → 80-140

3) Gangplank

AD Growth: 3.7 → 4.2

4) Jayce

W Attack Speed now reaches 3.0 AS cap

5) Nautilus

Q Base Damage: 70-250 85-265

6) Sion

Base Armor : 32 → 36

: 32 → 36 Base Health Regen: 7.5 → 9

7) Teemo

E Monster Damage: 125% → 145%

8) Yasuo

P crit damage mod: -10% → 0%

Champion nerfs

1) Hwei

QW Base Damage : 80-160 → 60-160

: 80-160 → 60-160 WE Damage : 25-65 (+ 20% AP) → 20-60 (+ 15% AP)

: 25-65 (+ 20% AP) → 20-60 (+ 15% AP) Passive AP Ratio: 35% → 30%

2) Kalista

W max HP damage: 14-18% → 10-18%

3) Kog'Maw

Q damage: 90-290 → 80-260

4) Lulu

W Attack Speed : 25-35% → 20-30%

: 25-35% → 20-30% W Cooldown : 17-15 → 18-16

: 17-15 → 18-16 E Base Damage/Shield Strength: 80-260 → 80-240

5) Twitch

Axiom Arcanist treated as AoE damage

6) Warwick

Q Cost: 70-90 → 80-100

Champion adjustments

1) Mel

Q missile speed : 5000 + 4500

: 5000 + 4500 Q range : 1000 → 950

: 1000 → 950 W duration : 1.0 → 0.75

: 1.0 → 0.75 W damage : 40-70% → 40-60%

: 40-70% → 40-60% W mana : 60-0 → 80-0

: 60-0 → 80-0 E root : 1.75-2.25 → 1.25-2.25

: 1.75-2.25 → 1.25-2.25 E damage : 60-220 + 50% → 60-240 + 60%

: 60-220 + 50% → 60-240 + 60% R per-stack AP ratio: 2.5% → 3.5%

2) Diana

P monster mod : 3x → 2.25x

: 3x → 2.25x Q damage : 60-200 → 70-210

: 60-200 → 70-210 W damage: 54-198 → 60-204

3) Elise

Human W damage : 60-240 + 95% → 60-220 + 75%

: 60-240 + 95% → 60-220 + 75% Spider W AS : 60-100% → 60-120%

: 60-100% → 60-120% Spider W CD : 10 → 6

: 10 → 6 Spiderling damage: 8-26 +15% → 10-40 +15%

System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview

System buffs

1) Mercury's Treads

Price: 1300 → 1250

2) Symbiotic Soles

Move speed: 35 → 40

System nerfs

1) Abyssal Mask

Magic resist: 50 → 45

2) Fimbulwinter

Shield: 100-180 + 4.5% current mana → 100 + 4.5% current mana

3) Heartsteel

Damage to max HP conversion: 10% → 8%

4) Plated Steelcaps

Plating damage reduction: 12% → 10%

5) Unending Despair

Anguish damage: 8-15 + 3% bonus HP → 0 + 3% bonus HP

System adjustments

1) Infinity Edge

Price : 3600 → 3450

: 3600 → 3450 Attack damage: 70 → 65

RiotPhroxzon has shared on the League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview that the upcoming adjustments aim to enhance the experience of ADCs through modifications to Infinity Edge and certain outlier Tank items. Additionally, the forthcoming patch will introduce changes that affect the frequency of Voracious and Ruinous Atakhan spawns in matches.

The official release date of League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 on the live servers is February 20, 2025.

