League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview: Jayce buffs, Mel adjustments, system changes, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview presents a multitude of modifications set to impact the MOBA, as disclosed by Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X). In addition to numerous alterations affecting champions within the Summoner's Rift, various items have been revised to foster a more equitable experience during matches.
This article showcases all the details in the League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview.
Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview
Champion buffs
1) Ashe
- Q total AD: 110-130% → 111-135%
- W AD ratio: 1.0 → 1.1
- R damage: 200/400/600 → 250/450/650
2) Ekko
- Q1 damage: 70-130 → 80-140
3) Gangplank
- AD Growth: 3.7 → 4.2
4) Jayce
- W Attack Speed now reaches 3.0 AS cap
5) Nautilus
- Q Base Damage: 70-250 85-265
6) Sion
- Base Armor: 32 → 36
- Base Health Regen: 7.5 → 9
7) Teemo
- E Monster Damage: 125% → 145%
8) Yasuo
- P crit damage mod: -10% → 0%
Champion nerfs
1) Hwei
- QW Base Damage: 80-160 → 60-160
- WE Damage: 25-65 (+ 20% AP) → 20-60 (+ 15% AP)
- Passive AP Ratio: 35% → 30%
2) Kalista
- W max HP damage: 14-18% → 10-18%
3) Kog'Maw
- Q damage: 90-290 → 80-260
4) Lulu
- W Attack Speed: 25-35% → 20-30%
- W Cooldown: 17-15 → 18-16
- E Base Damage/Shield Strength: 80-260 → 80-240
5) Twitch
- Axiom Arcanist treated as AoE damage
6) Warwick
- Q Cost: 70-90 → 80-100
Champion adjustments
1) Mel
- Q missile speed: 5000 + 4500
- Q range: 1000 → 950
- W duration: 1.0 → 0.75
- W damage: 40-70% → 40-60%
- W mana: 60-0 → 80-0
- E root: 1.75-2.25 → 1.25-2.25
- E damage: 60-220 + 50% → 60-240 + 60%
- R per-stack AP ratio: 2.5% → 3.5%
2) Diana
- P monster mod: 3x → 2.25x
- Q damage: 60-200 → 70-210
- W damage: 54-198 → 60-204
3) Elise
- Human W damage: 60-240 + 95% → 60-220 + 75%
- Spider W AS: 60-100% → 60-120%
- Spider W CD: 10 → 6
- Spiderling damage: 8-26 +15% → 10-40 +15%
System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview
System buffs
1) Mercury's Treads
- Price: 1300 → 1250
2) Symbiotic Soles
- Move speed: 35 → 40
System nerfs
1) Abyssal Mask
- Magic resist: 50 → 45
2) Fimbulwinter
- Shield: 100-180 + 4.5% current mana → 100 + 4.5% current mana
3) Heartsteel
- Damage to max HP conversion: 10% → 8%
4) Plated Steelcaps
- Plating damage reduction: 12% → 10%
5) Unending Despair
- Anguish damage: 8-15 + 3% bonus HP → 0 + 3% bonus HP
System adjustments
1) Infinity Edge
- Price: 3600 → 3450
- Attack damage: 70 → 65
RiotPhroxzon has shared on the League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview that the upcoming adjustments aim to enhance the experience of ADCs through modifications to Infinity Edge and certain outlier Tank items. Additionally, the forthcoming patch will introduce changes that affect the frequency of Voracious and Ruinous Atakhan spawns in matches.
The official release date of League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 on the live servers is February 20, 2025.
