  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview: Jayce buffs, Mel adjustments, system changes, and more

League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview: Jayce buffs, Mel adjustments, system changes, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 12, 2025 09:42 GMT
Mel will undergo several changes in League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 (Image via Riot Games)
Mel will undergo several changes in League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview presents a multitude of modifications set to impact the MOBA, as disclosed by Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X). In addition to numerous alterations affecting champions within the Summoner's Rift, various items have been revised to foster a more equitable experience during matches.

This article showcases all the details in the League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview.

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Champion buffs

1) Ashe

  • Q total AD: 110-130% → 111-135%
  • W AD ratio: 1.0 → 1.1
  • R damage: 200/400/600 → 250/450/650

2) Ekko

  • Q1 damage: 70-130 → 80-140

3) Gangplank

  • AD Growth: 3.7 → 4.2

4) Jayce

  • W Attack Speed now reaches 3.0 AS cap

5) Nautilus

  • Q Base Damage: 70-250 85-265

6) Sion

  • Base Armor: 32 → 36
  • Base Health Regen: 7.5 → 9

7) Teemo

  • E Monster Damage: 125% → 145%

8) Yasuo

  • P crit damage mod: -10% → 0%

Champion nerfs

1) Hwei

  • QW Base Damage: 80-160 → 60-160
  • WE Damage: 25-65 (+ 20% AP) → 20-60 (+ 15% AP)
  • Passive AP Ratio: 35% → 30%

2) Kalista

  • W max HP damage: 14-18% → 10-18%

3) Kog'Maw

  • Q damage: 90-290 → 80-260

4) Lulu

  • W Attack Speed: 25-35% → 20-30%
  • W Cooldown: 17-15 → 18-16
  • E Base Damage/Shield Strength: 80-260 → 80-240

5) Twitch

  • Axiom Arcanist treated as AoE damage

6) Warwick

  • Q Cost: 70-90 → 80-100

Champion adjustments

1) Mel

  • Q missile speed: 5000 + 4500
  • Q range: 1000 → 950
  • W duration: 1.0 → 0.75
  • W damage: 40-70% → 40-60%
  • W mana: 60-0 → 80-0
  • E root: 1.75-2.25 → 1.25-2.25
  • E damage: 60-220 + 50% → 60-240 + 60%
  • R per-stack AP ratio: 2.5% → 3.5%

2) Diana

  • P monster mod: 3x → 2.25x
  • Q damage: 60-200 → 70-210
  • W damage: 54-198 → 60-204

3) Elise

  • Human W damage: 60-240 + 95% → 60-220 + 75%
  • Spider W AS: 60-100% → 60-120%
  • Spider W CD: 10 → 6
  • Spiderling damage: 8-26 +15% → 10-40 +15%

Also read: LoL patch 25.S1.3 notes

System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview

System buffs

1) Mercury's Treads

  • Price: 1300 → 1250

2) Symbiotic Soles

  • Move speed: 35 → 40

System nerfs

1) Abyssal Mask

  • Magic resist: 50 → 45

2) Fimbulwinter

  • Shield: 100-180 + 4.5% current mana → 100 + 4.5% current mana

3) Heartsteel

  • Damage to max HP conversion: 10% → 8%

4) Plated Steelcaps

  • Plating damage reduction: 12% → 10%

5) Unending Despair

  • Anguish damage: 8-15 + 3% bonus HP → 0 + 3% bonus HP

System adjustments

1) Infinity Edge

  • Price: 3600 → 3450
  • Attack damage: 70 → 65

RiotPhroxzon has shared on the League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview that the upcoming adjustments aim to enhance the experience of ADCs through modifications to Infinity Edge and certain outlier Tank items. Additionally, the forthcoming patch will introduce changes that affect the frequency of Voracious and Ruinous Atakhan spawns in matches.

The official release date of League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 on the live servers is February 20, 2025.

Check out more LoL news updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी