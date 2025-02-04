League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes: Introduction of Streamer Mode, Skarner nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 was released on the live server on February 5, 2025, featuring adjustments to several champions, items, runes, and more. Chemtech and Cloud Souls have faced significant buffs and nerfs, respectively. Additionally, the game now features a Streamer Mode, allowing LoL streamers to have an easier time in a match when live.

Keep reading to learn more about the adjustments in the League of Legends patch 25.S1.3.

League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 features Streamer Mode

The MOBA title has introduced a Streamer Mode, which replaces account names with the champion name during the loading screen and continues to do so throughout the game for players with this feature enabled. This enhancement aims to lower the Stream Sniping rate and various forms of harassment or disruption directed at streamers.

To enable Streamer Mode, follow the steps below:

Open the LoL client.

Go to Settings → Interface → ealth and Resource Bar.

Enable Streamer Mode.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Evelynn

E (Whiplash)

Basic Damage : 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% AP) target max HP) → 60/90/120/150/180 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) target max HP)

: 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% AP) target max HP) → 60/90/120/150/180 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) target max HP) Empowered Damage: 75/100/125/150/175 (+4% (+2.5% AP) target max HP) → 80/120/160/200/240 (+4% (+2.5% per 100 AP) target max HP)

2) Jax

Base Stats

Health Growth : 100 → 103

: 100 → 103 Base Mana Regen: 7.6 → 8.2

3) Kayn

Q (Reaping Slash)

Damage: 75/95/115/135/155 (+85% Bonus AD) → 75/100/125/150/175 (+85% Bonus AD)

4) Nasus

Passive - Soul Eater

Life Steal: 9/15/21% (based on level) → 12/18/24% (based on level)

5) Quinn

W (Heightened Senses)

Attack Speed: 28/36/44/52/60% → 28/41/54/67/80%

6) Rakan

W (Grand Entrance)

Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 → 14/13/12/11/10

7) Samira

E (Wild Rush)

Attack Speed Duration: 3 seconds → 5 seconds

8) Swain

Passive (Ravenous Flock)

Max Health per Soul Fragment: 12 → 15

E (Nevermove)

Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+60% AP) → 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP)

9) Thresh

Base Stats

Health: 600 → 620

E (Flay)

Basic Attack Damage: 1.5 per Soul (+ up to 80/110/140/170/200%) → 1.7 per Soul (+ up to 90/120/150/180/210% total AD)

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3

1) Cassiopeia

Q (Noxious Blast)

Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+70% AP) → 75/110/145/180/215 (+65% AP)

W (Miasma)

Damage per second: 20/25/30/35/40 (+15% AP) → 20/25/30/35/40 (+10 AP)

2) Galio

Base Stats

Health: 632 → 600

3) Jayce

Q (To the Skies!)

Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 (+120% bonus AD) → 60/105/150/195/240/285 (+135% bonus AD)

Q (Shock Blast)

Damage: 60/115/170/225/280/335 (+125% bonus AD) → 60/110/160/210/260/310 (+140% bonus AD)

W (Lightning Field)

Damage: 40/55/70/85/100/115 (+25% AP) → 35/50/65/80/95/110 (+25% AP)

R (Transform Mercury Hammer)

Empowered Basic Attack Damage: 25/65/105/145 (based on level) (+25% bonus AD) → 25/60/100/130 (based on level) (+30% bonus AD)

4) Miss Fortune

Base Stats

Armor : 28 → 25

: 28 → 25 Armor Growth: 4.2 → 4

5) Rell

Base Stats

Health : 640 → 620

: 640 → 620 Armor Growth: 4.3 → 4

6) Skarner

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 4.8 → 4.5

E (Ixtal’s Impact)

Stun Duration: 1.5 seconds → 1 second

7) Teemo

E (Toxic Shot)

On-Hit Damage: 14/27/40/53/66 (+30% AP) → 9/23/37/51/65 (+30% AP)

8) Viego

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 60 → 57

9) Wukong

W (Decoy)

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 → 20/19/18/17/16

E (Nimbus Strike)

Attack Speed: 40/45/50/55/60% → 35/40/45/50/55%

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3

Items changes

1) Bloodsong

Expose Weakness Increased Damage Taken : 10% Melee | 5% Ranged → 8% Melee | 5% Ranged

: 10% Melee | 5% Ranged → 8% Melee | 5% Ranged Duration: 6s → 4s

2) Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike

AP Ratio: 20% → 15%

Rune changes

1) Electrocute

Damage: 50-190 (based on level) → 70-240 (based on level) (ratio unchanged)

2) Dark Harvest

Damage: 20 (+9 per soul) → 30 (+11 per soul) (ratio unchanged)

3) Hail of Blades

Melee Attack Speed : 110% → 140%

: 110% → 140% Cooldown: 12 seconds → 10 seconds

Other system adjustments

1) Chemtech Soul

Below 50% Health Buff: 11% increased damage and damage reduction → 13% increased damage and damage reduction

2) Cloud Soul

Movement Speed Gain 20% → 15%

3) Void Grubs

On initial spawn, health and attack damage update immediately instead of at 6:04.

Buff Structure Damage per Stack: 8/4 every 1s for 4s → 6/3 every 1s for 4s

4) Atakhan

Extra gold earned whenever you get a takedown : 40g → 25g

: 40g → 25g Withdrawal now fully heals you as opposed to only fully healing your base health

False Life Withdrawal Stasis Duration: 5.5s → 15s

This covers the League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes and outlines the modifications it introduces to the game.

