League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes: Introduction of Streamer Mode, Skarner nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 was released on the live server on February 5, 2025, featuring adjustments to several champions, items, runes, and more. Chemtech and Cloud Souls have faced significant buffs and nerfs, respectively. Additionally, the game now features a Streamer Mode, allowing LoL streamers to have an easier time in a match when live.
League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 features Streamer Mode
The MOBA title has introduced a Streamer Mode, which replaces account names with the champion name during the loading screen and continues to do so throughout the game for players with this feature enabled. This enhancement aims to lower the Stream Sniping rate and various forms of harassment or disruption directed at streamers.
To enable Streamer Mode, follow the steps below:
- Open the LoL client.
- Go to Settings → Interface → ealth and Resource Bar.
- Enable Streamer Mode.
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3
1) Evelynn
E (Whiplash)
- Basic Damage: 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% AP) target max HP) → 60/90/120/150/180 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) target max HP)
- Empowered Damage: 75/100/125/150/175 (+4% (+2.5% AP) target max HP) → 80/120/160/200/240 (+4% (+2.5% per 100 AP) target max HP)
2) Jax
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 100 → 103
- Base Mana Regen: 7.6 → 8.2
3) Kayn
Q (Reaping Slash)
- Damage: 75/95/115/135/155 (+85% Bonus AD) → 75/100/125/150/175 (+85% Bonus AD)
4) Nasus
Passive - Soul Eater
- Life Steal: 9/15/21% (based on level) → 12/18/24% (based on level)
5) Quinn
W (Heightened Senses)
- Attack Speed: 28/36/44/52/60% → 28/41/54/67/80%
6) Rakan
W (Grand Entrance)
- Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 → 14/13/12/11/10
7) Samira
E (Wild Rush)
- Attack Speed Duration: 3 seconds → 5 seconds
8) Swain
Passive (Ravenous Flock)
- Max Health per Soul Fragment: 12 → 15
E (Nevermove)
- Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+60% AP) → 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP)
9) Thresh
Base Stats
- Health: 600 → 620
E (Flay)
- Basic Attack Damage: 1.5 per Soul (+ up to 80/110/140/170/200%) → 1.7 per Soul (+ up to 90/120/150/180/210% total AD)
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3
1) Cassiopeia
Q (Noxious Blast)
- Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+70% AP) → 75/110/145/180/215 (+65% AP)
W (Miasma)
- Damage per second: 20/25/30/35/40 (+15% AP) → 20/25/30/35/40 (+10 AP)
2) Galio
Base Stats
- Health: 632 → 600
3) Jayce
Q (To the Skies!)
- Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 (+120% bonus AD) → 60/105/150/195/240/285 (+135% bonus AD)
Q (Shock Blast)
- Damage: 60/115/170/225/280/335 (+125% bonus AD) → 60/110/160/210/260/310 (+140% bonus AD)
W (Lightning Field)
- Damage: 40/55/70/85/100/115 (+25% AP) → 35/50/65/80/95/110 (+25% AP)
R (Transform Mercury Hammer)
- Empowered Basic Attack Damage: 25/65/105/145 (based on level) (+25% bonus AD) → 25/60/100/130 (based on level) (+30% bonus AD)
4) Miss Fortune
Base Stats
- Armor: 28 → 25
- Armor Growth: 4.2 → 4
5) Rell
Base Stats
- Health: 640 → 620
- Armor Growth: 4.3 → 4
6) Skarner
Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 4.8 → 4.5
E (Ixtal’s Impact)
- Stun Duration: 1.5 seconds → 1 second
7) Teemo
E (Toxic Shot)
- On-Hit Damage: 14/27/40/53/66 (+30% AP) → 9/23/37/51/65 (+30% AP)
8) Viego
Base Stats
- Attack Damage: 60 → 57
9) Wukong
W (Decoy)
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 → 20/19/18/17/16
E (Nimbus Strike)
- Attack Speed: 40/45/50/55/60% → 35/40/45/50/55%
System changes in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3
Items changes
1) Bloodsong
- Expose Weakness Increased Damage Taken: 10% Melee | 5% Ranged → 8% Melee | 5% Ranged
- Duration: 6s → 4s
2) Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike
- AP Ratio: 20% → 15%
Rune changes
1) Electrocute
- Damage: 50-190 (based on level) → 70-240 (based on level) (ratio unchanged)
2) Dark Harvest
- Damage: 20 (+9 per soul) → 30 (+11 per soul) (ratio unchanged)
3) Hail of Blades
- Melee Attack Speed: 110% → 140%
- Cooldown: 12 seconds → 10 seconds
Other system adjustments
1) Chemtech Soul
- Below 50% Health Buff: 11% increased damage and damage reduction → 13% increased damage and damage reduction
2) Cloud Soul
- Movement Speed Gain 20% → 15%
3) Void Grubs
- On initial spawn, health and attack damage update immediately instead of at 6:04.
- Buff Structure Damage per Stack: 8/4 every 1s for 4s → 6/3 every 1s for 4s
4) Atakhan
- Extra gold earned whenever you get a takedown: 40g → 25g
- Withdrawal now fully heals you as opposed to only fully healing your base health
- False Life Withdrawal Stasis Duration: 5.5s → 15s
This covers the League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes and outlines the modifications it introduces to the game.
