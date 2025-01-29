  • home icon
  League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview: Skarner nerfs, Chemtech Soul buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview: Skarner nerfs, Chemtech Soul buffs, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 29, 2025 06:33 GMT
Skarner is finally being nerfed in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 (Image via Riot Games)
Skarner is finally being nerfed in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview highlights significant alterations to the abilities of numerous champions. Revealed by Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X), several elements of Summoner's Rift and Swiftplay are set to receive modifications. Champions that have been deemed overpowered, including Skarner, Rell, Jayce, and others, will face substantial nerfs.

This article highlights all the details shared in the League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview.

Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview when available.

Champion and system adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview

Summoner's Rift adjustments

Champion buffs

  • Evelynn
  • Jax
  • Kayn (Shadow Assassin, blue)
  • Nasus
  • Quinn
  • Rakan
  • Samira
  • Swain
  • Thresh

Champion nerfs

  • Cassiopeia
  • Galio
  • Tank Jayce
  • Miss Fortune
  • Rell
  • Skarner
  • Teemo
  • Viego

System buffs

  • Attack Speed Cap
  • Chemtech Soul
  • Domination Keystones

System nerfs

  • Bloodsong
  • Cloud Soul
  • Void Grubs
  • Zaz'Zak's Realmspike

System adjustments

  • Champio bounties (for the losing team)

Swiftplay adjustments

Champion buffs

  • Fiddlesticks
  • Nidalee
  • Ivern
  • Zoe

Champion nerfs

  • Yorick
  • Teemo

System adjustments

  • Game pacing changes

Ultra Rapid Fire (URF)

System adjustments

  • Increasing Attack Speed cap

Riot Games is trying to achieve a balance between the right level of support power, which affects ADC satisfaction, and the overall enjoyment of the role. The upcoming adjustments are expected to reduce the damage output of certain high-impact support items to mitigate their damage within the game.

Matt Leung-Harrison had this to say about the new Bounty system:

"We’re further reducing the value of bounties when a single player is trying to claw the game back while carrying on the losing team"

There will be a slight rebalancing of the Dragon Souls in the next patch. While most solo queue players see Cloud Soul as the weakest, skilled or professional players view it as the strongest. On the other hand, Chemtech Soul is generally considered underpowered. Therefore, adjustments to their effects will be made to improve gameplay balance.

League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 will be released to the live servers on February 5, 2025.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
