League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview: Skarner nerfs, Chemtech Soul buffs, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview highlights significant alterations to the abilities of numerous champions. Revealed by Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X), several elements of Summoner's Rift and Swiftplay are set to receive modifications. Champions that have been deemed overpowered, including Skarner, Rell, Jayce, and others, will face substantial nerfs.
This article highlights all the details shared in the League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview.
Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview when available.
Champion and system adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview
Summoner's Rift adjustments
Champion buffs
- Evelynn
- Jax
- Kayn (Shadow Assassin, blue)
- Nasus
- Quinn
- Rakan
- Samira
- Swain
- Thresh
Champion nerfs
- Cassiopeia
- Galio
- Tank Jayce
- Miss Fortune
- Rell
- Skarner
- Teemo
- Viego
System buffs
- Attack Speed Cap
- Chemtech Soul
- Domination Keystones
System nerfs
- Bloodsong
- Cloud Soul
- Void Grubs
- Zaz'Zak's Realmspike
System adjustments
- Champio bounties (for the losing team)
Swiftplay adjustments
Champion buffs
- Fiddlesticks
- Nidalee
- Ivern
- Zoe
Champion nerfs
- Yorick
- Teemo
System adjustments
- Game pacing changes
Ultra Rapid Fire (URF)
System adjustments
- Increasing Attack Speed cap
Riot Games is trying to achieve a balance between the right level of support power, which affects ADC satisfaction, and the overall enjoyment of the role. The upcoming adjustments are expected to reduce the damage output of certain high-impact support items to mitigate their damage within the game.
Matt Leung-Harrison had this to say about the new Bounty system:
"We’re further reducing the value of bounties when a single player is trying to claw the game back while carrying on the losing team"
There will be a slight rebalancing of the Dragon Souls in the next patch. While most solo queue players see Cloud Soul as the weakest, skilled or professional players view it as the strongest. On the other hand, Chemtech Soul is generally considered underpowered. Therefore, adjustments to their effects will be made to improve gameplay balance.
League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 will be released to the live servers on February 5, 2025.
