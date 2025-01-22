League of Legends patch 25.S1.2 notes: Feats of Strength changes, Atakhan nerfs, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.S1.2 notes are now out, featuring a plethora of adjustments to the MOBA's various champions, systems, and more. The changes are expected to make matches more balanced and lessen the snowballing effect for the winning team. Furthermore, Mel, the newest champion in LoL, is now available to play on live servers.

This article highlights the adjustments in the League of Legends patch 25.S1.2.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.S1.2

League of Legends patch 25.S1.2 changes (Image via Riot Games)

1) Evelynn

Trending

E (Whiplash)

Move Speed: 30% → 30/35/40/45/50%

R (Last Caress)

Unempowered AP Ratio : (+65% AP) → (+75% AP)

: (+65% AP) → (+75% AP) Empowered AP Ratio: (+156% AP) → (+180% AP)

2) Kayn

Passive (The Darkin Scythe)

Shadow Assassin Bonus Magic Damage: 15-45% (based on level) → 25-45% (based on level)

3) Malzahar

W (Void Swarm)

Voidling damage now updates when Malzahar levels up

Updated tooltip to show total Voidling attack damage

4) Master Yi

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 → 2.8

E (Wuju Style)

On-hit True Damage: 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% Bonus AD) → 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% Bonus AD)

5) Smolder

Q (Super Scorcher Breath)

Damage scales up to Critical Strike Multiplier based on Critical Strike Chance, allowing Smolder's Q to benefit from Infinity Edge.

6) Yuumi

Passive (Feline Friendship)

Heal : 25-110 (based on level) (+15% AP) ⇒ 25-110 (based on level) (+25% AP)

: 25-110 (based on level) (+15% AP) ⇒ 25-110 (based on level) (+25% AP) Cooldown: 20-10 (based on level) (by level 11) → 20-8 (based on level) (by level 13)

R (Final Chapter)

Damage : 75/100/125 (+20% AP) → 75/125/175 (+25% AP)

: 75/100/125 (+20% AP) → 75/125/175 (+25% AP) Max Damage over 5 waves: 75-250 (+40% AP) → 75-350 (+50% AP)

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.S1.2

1) Cassiopeia

Passive (Serpentine Grace)

Triumphant Move Speed per level : 6 → 5

: 6 → 5 Default Serpentine Grace Move Speed is unchanged.

2) Irelia

W (Defiant Dance)

Minimum Damage : 10/25/40/55/70 (+40% Total AD) → 10/20/30/40/50 (+40% Total AD)

: 10/25/40/55/70 (+40% Total AD) → 10/20/30/40/50 (+40% Total AD) Maximum Damage: 30/75/120/165/210 (+120% Total AD) → 30/60/90/120/150 (+120% Total AD)

E (Flawless Duet)

Damage: 80/125/170/215/260 (+80% AP) → 70/110/150/190/230 (+80% AP)

R (Vanguard's Edge)

Damage: 125/250/375 (+70% AP) → 125/200/275 (+70% AP)

3) Tahm Kench

Q (Tongue Lash)

Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+Passive) → 75/120/165/210/255 (+Passive)

4) Viktor

Q (Siphon Power)

Empowered Attack Bonus Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) (+60% AP) → 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) (+50% AP)

R (Arcane Storm)

Damage per tick: 65/105/145 (+45% AP) → 65/105/145 (+35% AP)

Also read: LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.S1.2

Expand Tweet

1) Homeguard

Homeguard range : It has been increased to cover the entire fountain platform.

: It has been increased to cover the entire fountain platform. Homeguard Duration: 7 seconds → 6 seconds.

2) Feats of Strength

Feat of First Blood

Removed.

Feat of Warfare

Granted to the team that first reaches three champion kills.

3) Atakhan

Threshold

Threshold in Normal/Ranked Games : Reduced by around 20%

: Reduced by around 20% Threshold in Swiftplay Games: Reduced by around 20%

Points Generation

Points per Champion Kill : Reduced by a major amount

: Reduced by a major amount Points from Champion Damage : Unchanged

: Unchanged Points Increase when Alone : 1.85x Melee | 1.65x Ranged → Unchanged

: 1.85x Melee | 1.65x Ranged → Unchanged Swiftplay Points Increase when Alone: 1.85x Melee | 1.65x Ranged → 2x Melee | 1.75x Ranged

Voracious

Gold granted for triggering the Withdraw effect: 100 Gold → 200 Gold

Bloody Roses

XP Per Rose : 25 → 23

: 25 → 23 Adaptive Force Per Rose: Formula decays slightly faster (Subsequent petals are worth the minimum at 34 rather than 39 stacks)

4) Items

Lord Dominik's Regards

Total Gold Cost : 3000 Gold → 3100 Gold

: 3000 Gold → 3100 Gold Armor Penetration: 35% → 40%

Mortal Reminder

Total Gold Cost : 3200 Gold → 3300 Gold

: 3200 Gold → 3300 Gold Armor Penetration: 30% → 35%

Yun Tal Wildarrows

Attack Damage : 50 → 55

: 50 → 55 Attack Speed : 25% → 35%

: 25% → 35% Total Gold Cost: 2900 Gold → 3000 Gold

5) Runes

Deep Ward

Yellow Trinket Duration: 30-120s (based on average champion level) → 45-150s (based on average champion level)

Grisly Mementos

Trinket Haste for each Memento : 4 (2 for Summoner Haste) → 6 (3 for Summoner Haste)

: 4 (2 for Summoner Haste) → 6 (3 for Summoner Haste) Max Mementos: 25 → 18

Sixth Sense

Cooldown: 300s Melee / 360s Ranged → 275s Melee / 350s Ranged

This covers the League of Legends patch 25.S1.2 notes released on January 23, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.