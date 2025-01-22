League of Legends patch 25.S1.2 notes: Feats of Strength changes, Atakhan nerfs, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.S1.2 notes are now out, featuring a plethora of adjustments to the MOBA's various champions, systems, and more. The changes are expected to make matches more balanced and lessen the snowballing effect for the winning team. Furthermore, Mel, the newest champion in LoL, is now available to play on live servers.
This article highlights the adjustments in the League of Legends patch 25.S1.2.
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.S1.2
1) Evelynn
E (Whiplash)
- Move Speed: 30% → 30/35/40/45/50%
R (Last Caress)
- Unempowered AP Ratio: (+65% AP) → (+75% AP)
- Empowered AP Ratio: (+156% AP) → (+180% AP)
2) Kayn
Passive (The Darkin Scythe)
- Shadow Assassin Bonus Magic Damage: 15-45% (based on level) → 25-45% (based on level)
3) Malzahar
W (Void Swarm)
- Voidling damage now updates when Malzahar levels up
- Updated tooltip to show total Voidling attack damage
4) Master Yi
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 → 2.8
E (Wuju Style)
- On-hit True Damage: 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% Bonus AD) → 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% Bonus AD)
5) Smolder
Q (Super Scorcher Breath)
- Damage scales up to Critical Strike Multiplier based on Critical Strike Chance, allowing Smolder's Q to benefit from Infinity Edge.
6) Yuumi
Passive (Feline Friendship)
- Heal: 25-110 (based on level) (+15% AP) ⇒ 25-110 (based on level) (+25% AP)
- Cooldown: 20-10 (based on level) (by level 11) → 20-8 (based on level) (by level 13)
R (Final Chapter)
- Damage: 75/100/125 (+20% AP) → 75/125/175 (+25% AP)
- Max Damage over 5 waves: 75-250 (+40% AP) → 75-350 (+50% AP)
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.S1.2
1) Cassiopeia
Passive (Serpentine Grace)
- Triumphant Move Speed per level: 6 → 5
- Default Serpentine Grace Move Speed is unchanged.
2) Irelia
W (Defiant Dance)
- Minimum Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+40% Total AD) → 10/20/30/40/50 (+40% Total AD)
- Maximum Damage: 30/75/120/165/210 (+120% Total AD) → 30/60/90/120/150 (+120% Total AD)
E (Flawless Duet)
- Damage: 80/125/170/215/260 (+80% AP) → 70/110/150/190/230 (+80% AP)
R (Vanguard's Edge)
- Damage: 125/250/375 (+70% AP) → 125/200/275 (+70% AP)
3) Tahm Kench
Q (Tongue Lash)
- Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+Passive) → 75/120/165/210/255 (+Passive)
4) Viktor
Q (Siphon Power)
- Empowered Attack Bonus Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) (+60% AP) → 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) (+50% AP)
R (Arcane Storm)
- Damage per tick: 65/105/145 (+45% AP) → 65/105/145 (+35% AP)
System changes in League of Legends patch 25.S1.2
1) Homeguard
- Homeguard range: It has been increased to cover the entire fountain platform.
- Homeguard Duration: 7 seconds → 6 seconds.
2) Feats of Strength
Feat of First Blood
- Removed.
Feat of Warfare
- Granted to the team that first reaches three champion kills.
3) Atakhan
Threshold
- Threshold in Normal/Ranked Games: Reduced by around 20%
- Threshold in Swiftplay Games: Reduced by around 20%
Points Generation
- Points per Champion Kill: Reduced by a major amount
- Points from Champion Damage: Unchanged
- Points Increase when Alone: 1.85x Melee | 1.65x Ranged → Unchanged
- Swiftplay Points Increase when Alone: 1.85x Melee | 1.65x Ranged → 2x Melee | 1.75x Ranged
Voracious
- Gold granted for triggering the Withdraw effect: 100 Gold → 200 Gold
Bloody Roses
- XP Per Rose: 25 → 23
- Adaptive Force Per Rose: Formula decays slightly faster (Subsequent petals are worth the minimum at 34 rather than 39 stacks)
4) Items
Lord Dominik's Regards
- Total Gold Cost: 3000 Gold → 3100 Gold
- Armor Penetration: 35% → 40%
Mortal Reminder
- Total Gold Cost: 3200 Gold → 3300 Gold
- Armor Penetration: 30% → 35%
Yun Tal Wildarrows
- Attack Damage: 50 → 55
- Attack Speed: 25% → 35%
- Total Gold Cost: 2900 Gold → 3000 Gold
5) Runes
Deep Ward
- Yellow Trinket Duration: 30-120s (based on average champion level) → 45-150s (based on average champion level)
Grisly Mementos
- Trinket Haste for each Memento: 4 (2 for Summoner Haste) → 6 (3 for Summoner Haste)
- Max Mementos: 25 → 18
Sixth Sense
- Cooldown: 300s Melee / 360s Ranged → 275s Melee / 350s Ranged
This covers the League of Legends patch 25.S1.2 notes released on January 23, 2025.
