The League of Legends patch 25.05 preview highlights substantial modifications anticipated to conclude the lane swap meta. In addition, several champions that have recently dominated the Rift will face nerfs. The changes were presented by the Lead Gameplay Designer of LoL, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X), providing a comprehensive analysis of the forthcoming patch.

This article highlights all the details in the League of Legends patch 25.05 preview.

Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.05 preview when available.

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.05 preview

All buffs, nerfs, and adjustments coming to the LoL champions in patch 25.05 are shown below:

Champion buffs

Aphelios

Dr. Mundo

Seraphine

Zed

Champion nerfs

Ambessa

Ashe

Aurora

Cho'Gath

Elise

K'Sante

Skarner

Yorick (Jungle)

Champion adjustments

Poppy (less Support role, more Top/Jungle role)

System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.05 preview

All upcoming system changes are highlighted below:

System buffs

Sixth Sense (Rune)

Unflinching (Rune)

System nerfs

Axiom Arcanist (Rune)

In the post, Matt Leung-Harrison indicated that the forthcoming patch will prioritize the professional scene, particularly concerning the inaugural international tournament of the year — First Stand 2025.

Significantly, the adjustments will have a substantial impact on the lane swap strategies. The removal of mechanics such as Deep Proxying and diverse lane shift strategies is on the horizon.

In addition, the mid-penalty duration will be reverted to 3:30, and players will be provided with improved notifications regarding this change.

Matt Leung-Harrison addressed the situation by saying:

"Please don't bother trying to grief people in soloQ with this, we will detect this and punish you - We're also adding a warning area to inform players that they will enter the zone right before they're penalized (it is also very loud if triggered)."

Riot Games is set to implement nerfs on Ashe, anticipating a significant shift in the ADC meta, as the lane-swap antics are expected to come to an end. These forthcoming adjustments aim to enhance the dynamic of the meta in preparation for First Stand 2025.

The League of Legends patch 25.05 patch will hit the live server on March 5, 2025.

