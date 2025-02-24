"Your legacy shall drift away": League of Legends LoLdle answers 964 (Tuesday, February 25, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 25, 2025, are now available. The challenges posed by LoLdle have garnered considerable attention from both enthusiasts of League of Legends and those who enjoy puzzles. To successfully engage with the riddles concerning the various champions featured in the MOBA, participants need to possess a comprehensive knowledge of LoL lore.

The Quote puzzle from the 964th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Your legacy shall drift away; blown into eternity, like the sands of the desert."

Pantheon, Nasus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 964th edition (February 25, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 25, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Pantheon

: Pantheon Quote : Nasus

: Nasus Ability : Blitzcrank; Bonus : E (Power Fist)

: Blitzcrank; : E (Power Fist) Emoji : Caitlyn

: Caitlyn Splash Art: Sejuani; Bonus: Darkrider Sejuani

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 25, 2025, is Pantheon. The Quote riddle includes a line of dialogue attributed to Nasus, a popular choice among Toplane players in League of Legends.

The E ability of Blitzcrank, known as Power Fist, provides the solution to the Ability puzzle, whereas the Emoji is linked to Caitlyn. Finally, the Splash Art section showcases Sejuani's Darkrider skin.

Read more: LoL patch 25.04 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23) : Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

: Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves LoLdle 961 (February 22) : Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco

: Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco LoLdle 960 (February 21) : Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric

: Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric LoLdle 959 (February 20) : Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan

: Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan LoLdle 958 (February 19) : K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle

: K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle LoLdle 957 (February 18) : Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux

: Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux LoLdle 956 (February 17) : Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn

: Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn LoLdle 955 (February 16) : Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki

: Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki LoLdle 954 (February 15) : Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia

: Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia LoLdle 953 (February 14) : Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah

: Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah LoLdle 952 (February 13) : Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna

: Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna LoLdle 951 (February 12) : Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar

: Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar LoLdle 950 (February 11) : Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc

: Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo

The answers to the 965th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 26, 2025.

