  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Your legacy shall drift away": League of Legends LoLdle answers 964 (Tuesday, February 25, 2025)

"Your legacy shall drift away": League of Legends LoLdle answers 964 (Tuesday, February 25, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 24, 2025 21:32 GMT
Darkrider Sejuani in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Darkrider Sejuani in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 25, 2025, are now available. The challenges posed by LoLdle have garnered considerable attention from both enthusiasts of League of Legends and those who enjoy puzzles. To successfully engage with the riddles concerning the various champions featured in the MOBA, participants need to possess a comprehensive knowledge of LoL lore.

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 964th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Your legacy shall drift away; blown into eternity, like the sands of the desert."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Pantheon, Nasus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 964th edition (February 25, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 25, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Pantheon
  • Quote: Nasus
  • Ability: Blitzcrank; Bonus: E (Power Fist)
  • Emoji: Caitlyn
  • Splash Art: Sejuani; Bonus: Darkrider Sejuani

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 25, 2025, is Pantheon. The Quote riddle includes a line of dialogue attributed to Nasus, a popular choice among Toplane players in League of Legends.

The E ability of Blitzcrank, known as Power Fist, provides the solution to the Ability puzzle, whereas the Emoji is linked to Caitlyn. Finally, the Splash Art section showcases Sejuani's Darkrider skin.

Ad

Read more: LoL patch 25.04 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
  • LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
  • LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
  • LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
  • LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
  • LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
  • LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
  • LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
  • LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
  • LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia
  • LoLdle 953 (February 14): Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah
  • LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
  • LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
  • LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
  • LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
Ad

The answers to the 965th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 26, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी