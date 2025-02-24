"Your legacy shall drift away": League of Legends LoLdle answers 964 (Tuesday, February 25, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 25, 2025, are now available. The challenges posed by LoLdle have garnered considerable attention from both enthusiasts of League of Legends and those who enjoy puzzles. To successfully engage with the riddles concerning the various champions featured in the MOBA, participants need to possess a comprehensive knowledge of LoL lore.
The Quote puzzle from the 964th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Your legacy shall drift away; blown into eternity, like the sands of the desert."
Pantheon, Nasus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 964th edition (February 25, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 25, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Pantheon
- Quote: Nasus
- Ability: Blitzcrank; Bonus: E (Power Fist)
- Emoji: Caitlyn
- Splash Art: Sejuani; Bonus: Darkrider Sejuani
The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 25, 2025, is Pantheon. The Quote riddle includes a line of dialogue attributed to Nasus, a popular choice among Toplane players in League of Legends.
The E ability of Blitzcrank, known as Power Fist, provides the solution to the Ability puzzle, whereas the Emoji is linked to Caitlyn. Finally, the Splash Art section showcases Sejuani's Darkrider skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
- LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
- LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
- LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
- LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
- LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
- LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
- LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
- LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
- LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia
- LoLdle 953 (February 14): Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah
- LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
- LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
- LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
The answers to the 965th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 26, 2025.
