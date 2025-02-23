"Behind every mask": League of Legends LoLdle answers 963 (Monday, February 24, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 24, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented by LoLdle have attracted significant interest from both League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts. Participants must decipher riddles related to the different champions represented in the MOBA, necessitating a thorough understanding of LoL lore.

The Quote puzzle from the 963rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Behind every mask… is another mask."

Cho'Gath, Jhin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 963rd edition (February 24, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 24, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Cho'Gath

: Cho'Gath Quote : Jhin

: Jhin Ability : Smolder; Bonus : Q (Super Scorcher Breath)

: Smolder; : Q (Super Scorcher Breath) Emoji : Kog'Maw

: Kog'Maw Splash Art: Leona; Bonus: Debonair Leona

The Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 24, 2025, is resolved with the answer Cho'Gath. The Quote riddle features a line of dialogue credited to Jhin, who is a favored selection among ADC players in League of Legends.

Smolder's Q ability, referred to as Super Scorcher Breath, is the answer to the Ability puzzle, while the Emoji is associated with Kog'Maw. Lastly, the Splash Art section features Leona's Debonair skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 962 (February 23) : Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

: Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves LoLdle 961 (February 22) : Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco

: Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco LoLdle 960 (February 21) : Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric

: Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric LoLdle 959 (February 20) : Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan

: Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan LoLdle 958 (February 19) : K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle

: K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle LoLdle 957 (February 18) : Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux

: Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux LoLdle 956 (February 17) : Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn

: Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn LoLdle 955 (February 16) : Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki

: Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki LoLdle 954 (February 15) : Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia

: Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia LoLdle 953 (February 14) : Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah

: Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah LoLdle 952 (February 13) : Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna

: Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna LoLdle 951 (February 12) : Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar

: Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar LoLdle 950 (February 11) : Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc

: Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo

The answers to the 964th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 25, 2025.

