League of Legends First Stand 2025: Schedule and livestream details

The League of Legends First Stand 2025 will commence on March 10, 2025, and will feature the strongest teams from five major regions. While the LPL and LCK teams are the favorites, the LTA and the LEC winners are also expected to contest prominently. Notably, the tournament will boast a Round Robin and a Playoff stage.
This article highlights all of the scheduled matches of League of Legends First Stand 2025, alongside their broadcast information.
League of Legends First Stand 2025: Round 1 schedule
The opening stage of First Stand starts on March 10, 2025, and here are the qualified teams:
- LPL: Top Esports
- LCK: Hanwha Life Esports
- LEC: Karmine Corp
- LTA: Team Liquid
- LCP: CTBC Flying Oyster
The scheduled matchups of Round 1 are:
March 10, 2025
- Team Liquid vs Karmine Corp: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
- Hanwha Life Esports vs Top Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST
March 11, 2025
- CTBC Flying Oyster vs Karmine Corp: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
- Team Liquid vs Top Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST
March 12, 2025
- CTBC Flying Oyster vs Hanwha Life Esports: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
- Karmine Corp vs Top Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST
March 13, 2025
- Team Liquid vs CTBC Flying Oyster: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
- Karmine Corp vs Hanwha Life Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST
March 14, 2025
- CTBC Flying Oyster vs Top Esports: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
- Team Liquid vs Hanwha Life Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST
All of the matches will be played on LoL Patch 25.05. Notably, the top four teams of Round 1 will qualify for the Playoffs.
Note: The Playoff stage match schedule will be updated when available.
League of Legends First Stand 2025: Livestream details
To watch the First Stand 2025 event live in English, head to either of the following websites:
- Twitch: Riot Games
- YouTube: LoL Esports
- LoLEsports.com: LoL Esports
Meanwhile, fans can also tune in to notable streamers such as Caedrel, Doublelift, IWDominate, Jankos, LS, and more for the First Stand watch party.
