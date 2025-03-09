  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • League of Legends First Stand 2025: Schedule and livestream details

League of Legends First Stand 2025: Schedule and livestream details

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 09, 2025 21:19 GMT
LoL First Stand 2025 schedule (Image via LoL Esports)
LoL First Stand 2025 schedule (Image via LoL Esports)

The League of Legends First Stand 2025 will commence on March 10, 2025, and will feature the strongest teams from five major regions. While the LPL and LCK teams are the favorites, the LTA and the LEC winners are also expected to contest prominently. Notably, the tournament will boast a Round Robin and a Playoff stage.

Ad

This article highlights all of the scheduled matches of League of Legends First Stand 2025, alongside their broadcast information.

League of Legends First Stand 2025: Round 1 schedule

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The opening stage of First Stand starts on March 10, 2025, and here are the qualified teams:

  • LPL: Top Esports
  • LCK: Hanwha Life Esports
  • LEC: Karmine Corp
  • LTA: Team Liquid
  • LCP: CTBC Flying Oyster

The scheduled matchups of Round 1 are:

March 10, 2025

  • Team Liquid vs Karmine Corp: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
  • Hanwha Life Esports vs Top Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST

March 11, 2025

  • CTBC Flying Oyster vs Karmine Corp: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
  • Team Liquid vs Top Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST
Ad

March 12, 2025

  • CTBC Flying Oyster vs Hanwha Life Esports: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
  • Karmine Corp vs Top Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST

March 13, 2025

  • Team Liquid vs CTBC Flying Oyster: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
  • Karmine Corp vs Hanwha Life Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST

March 14, 2025

  • CTBC Flying Oyster vs Top Esports: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
  • Team Liquid vs Hanwha Life Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST
Ad

All of the matches will be played on LoL Patch 25.05. Notably, the top four teams of Round 1 will qualify for the Playoffs.

Note: The Playoff stage match schedule will be updated when available.

League of Legends First Stand 2025: Livestream details

Ad

To watch the First Stand 2025 event live in English, head to either of the following websites:

Meanwhile, fans can also tune in to notable streamers such as Caedrel, Doublelift, IWDominate, Jankos, LS, and more for the First Stand watch party.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी