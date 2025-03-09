League of Legends First Stand 2025: Schedule and livestream details

The League of Legends First Stand 2025 will commence on March 10, 2025, and will feature the strongest teams from five major regions. While the LPL and LCK teams are the favorites, the LTA and the LEC winners are also expected to contest prominently. Notably, the tournament will boast a Round Robin and a Playoff stage.

This article highlights all of the scheduled matches of League of Legends First Stand 2025, alongside their broadcast information.

League of Legends First Stand 2025: Round 1 schedule

The opening stage of First Stand starts on March 10, 2025, and here are the qualified teams:

LPL : Top Esports

: Top Esports LCK : Hanwha Life Esports

: Hanwha Life Esports LEC : Karmine Corp

: Karmine Corp LTA : Team Liquid

: Team Liquid LCP: CTBC Flying Oyster

The scheduled matchups of Round 1 are:

March 10, 2025

Team Liquid vs Karmine Corp : 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST Hanwha Life Esports vs Top Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST

March 11, 2025

CTBC Flying Oyster vs Karmine Corp : 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST Team Liquid vs Top Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST

March 12, 2025

CTBC Flying Oyster vs Hanwha Life Esports : 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST Karmine Corp vs Top Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST

March 13, 2025

Team Liquid vs CTBC Flying Oyster : 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST Karmine Corp vs Hanwha Life Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST

March 14, 2025

CTBC Flying Oyster vs Top Esports : 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

: 12 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST Team Liquid vs Hanwha Life Esports: 4 am PT/12 pm CET/4:30 pm IST/8 pm KST

All of the matches will be played on LoL Patch 25.05. Notably, the top four teams of Round 1 will qualify for the Playoffs.

Note: The Playoff stage match schedule will be updated when available.

League of Legends First Stand 2025: Livestream details

To watch the First Stand 2025 event live in English, head to either of the following websites:

Meanwhile, fans can also tune in to notable streamers such as Caedrel, Doublelift, IWDominate, Jankos, LS, and more for the First Stand watch party.

