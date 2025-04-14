"Those souls are not yours to keep": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1013 (Tuesday, April 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 15, 2025, are now available. LoLdle is quite popular among League of Legends players as well as puzzle enthusiasts. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, participants must possess a solid understanding of the lore connected to the MOBA and its champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1013th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Those souls are not yours to keep."
Anivia, Yorick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1013th edition (April 15, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 15, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Anivia
- Quote: Yorick
- Ability: Evelynn; Bonus: R (Last Caress)
- Emoji: Annie
- Splash Art: Neeko; Bonus: Star Guardian Neeko
The solution to the Classic LoLdle on April 15, 2025, is Anivia. The quotation features a phrase associated with Yorick, a champion commonly selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found in Evelynn's R ability, referred to as Last Caress. This Emoji puzzle is linked to Annie, while the Splash Art showcases Neeko's Star Guardian skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
- LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
- LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
- LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
The answers to the 1014th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 16, 2025.
