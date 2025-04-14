"Those souls are not yours to keep": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1013 (Tuesday, April 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 15, 2025, are now available. LoLdle is quite popular among League of Legends players as well as puzzle enthusiasts. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, participants must possess a solid understanding of the lore connected to the MOBA and its champions.

The Quote puzzle in the 1013th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Those souls are not yours to keep."

Anivia, Yorick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1013th edition (April 15, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 15, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Anivia

: Anivia Quote : Yorick

: Yorick Ability : Evelynn; Bonus : R (Last Caress)

: Evelynn; : R (Last Caress) Emoji : Annie

: Annie Splash Art: Neeko; Bonus: Star Guardian Neeko

The solution to the Classic LoLdle on April 15, 2025, is Anivia. The quotation features a phrase associated with Yorick, a champion commonly selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found in Evelynn's R ability, referred to as Last Caress. This Emoji puzzle is linked to Annie, while the Splash Art showcases Neeko's Star Guardian skin.

Read more: LoL patch 25.8 preview: Mel buffs, Ahri adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian

Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus

Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora

Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell

Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius

Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch

Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira

Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio

Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce

Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka

Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex

Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko

Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath

Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar

The answers to the 1014th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 16, 2025.

