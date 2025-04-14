"Some say the world will end in fire": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1012 (Monday, April 14, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 14, 2025, are now available. LoLdle is popular among both League of Legends players and those who enjoy solving puzzles. To effectively address its daily challenge, participants are required to understand the lore associated with the MOBA and its champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1012th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Some say the world will end in fire."
Dr. Mundo, Brand, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1012th edition (April 14, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 14, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Dr. Mundo
- Quote: Brand
- Ability: Sejuani; Bonus: Q (Arctic Assault)
- Emoji: Zac
- Splash Art: Lucian; Bonus: Pulsefire Lucian
The answer to the Classic LoLdle on April 14, 2025, is Dr. Mundo. The quote includes a phrase linked to Brand, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Sejuani's Q ability, known as Arctic Assault. This Emoji is associated with Zac, whereas the Splash Art features Lucian's Pulsefire skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
- LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
- LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
The answers to the 1013th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 15, 2025.
