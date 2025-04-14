  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Some say the world will end in fire": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1012 (Monday, April 14, 2025)

"Some say the world will end in fire": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1012 (Monday, April 14, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 14, 2025 01:11 GMT
Pulsefire Lucian in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Pulsefire Lucian in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for April 14, 2025, are now available. LoLdle is popular among both League of Legends players and those who enjoy solving puzzles. To effectively address its daily challenge, participants are required to understand the lore associated with the MOBA and its champions.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1012th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Some say the world will end in fire."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Dr. Mundo, Brand, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1012th edition (April 14, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 14, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Dr. Mundo
  • Quote: Brand
  • Ability: Sejuani; Bonus: Q (Arctic Assault)
  • Emoji: Zac
  • Splash Art: Lucian; Bonus: Pulsefire Lucian

The answer to the Classic LoLdle on April 14, 2025, is Dr. Mundo. The quote includes a phrase linked to Brand, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Sejuani's Q ability, known as Arctic Assault. This Emoji is associated with Zac, whereas the Splash Art features Lucian's Pulsefire skin.

Ad

Check out: LoL patch 25.8 preview: Mel buffs, Ahri adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
  • LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
  • LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
  • LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
  • LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
  • LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
  • LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
  • LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
  • LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
  • LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
  • LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
  • LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
Ad

The answers to the 1013th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 15, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications