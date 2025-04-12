"Nasus": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1011 (Sunday, April 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 13, 2025, are now available. This engaging puzzle not only draws in players of League of Legends but also captivates puzzle enthusiasts. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, participants must comprehend the lore related to the MOBA and its champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1011st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Nasus… thank you for your brother."
Zilean, Xerath, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1011st edition (April 13, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 13, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Zilean
- Quote: Xerath
- Ability: Karma; Bonus: W (Focused Resolve)
- Emoji: Jax
- Splash Art: Nasus; Bonus: Space Groove Nasus
The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated April 13, 2025, is Zilean. The quotation features a phrase associated with Xerath, a champion commonly selected for the Midlane role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found within Karma's W ability, referred to as Focused Resolve. This Emoji is linked to Jax, while the Splash Art showcases Nasus' Space Groove skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
- LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
The answers to the 1012nd edition of LoLdle will be published on April 14, 2025.
