"Nasus": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1011 (Sunday, April 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 13, 2025, are now available. This engaging puzzle not only draws in players of League of Legends but also captivates puzzle enthusiasts. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, participants must comprehend the lore related to the MOBA and its champions.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1011st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Nasus… thank you for your brother."

Zilean, Xerath, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1011st edition (April 13, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 13, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Zilean

: Zilean Quote : Xerath

: Xerath Ability : Karma; Bonus : W (Focused Resolve)

: Karma; : W (Focused Resolve) Emoji : Jax

: Jax Splash Art: Nasus; Bonus: Space Groove Nasus

The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated April 13, 2025, is Zilean. The quotation features a phrase associated with Xerath, a champion commonly selected for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found within Karma's W ability, referred to as Focused Resolve. This Emoji is linked to Jax, while the Splash Art showcases Nasus' Space Groove skin.

Ad

Check out: League of Legends patch 25.8 preview: Mel buffs, Ahri adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora

Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell

Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius

Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch

Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira

Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio

Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce

Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka

Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex

Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko

Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath

Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar

Ad

The answers to the 1012nd edition of LoLdle will be published on April 14, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.