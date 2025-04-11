"Yeah, yeah, yeah": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1010 (Saturday, April 12, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 12, 2025, are now available. LoLdle attracts not only League of Legends players but also puzzle enthusiasts. To effectively engage with its daily challenge, participants must understand the lore associated with the MOBA and its champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1010th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Yeah, yeah, yeah. World. Peril. Save it. I got it, I got it."
Varus, Ezreal, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1010th edition (April 12, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 12, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Varus
- Quote: Ezreal
- Ability: Nocturne; Bonus: Q (Duskbringer)
- Emoji: Master Yi
- Splash Art: Aurora; Bonus: Battle Bunny Aurora
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 12, 2025, is Varus. The quote includes a phrase linked to Ezreal, a champion frequently chosen for the ADC position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Nocturne's Q ability, known as Duskbringer. The Emoji is associated with Master Yi, whereas the Splash Art features Aurora's Battle Bunny skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
- LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
- LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
The answers to the 1011st edition of LoLdle will be published on April 13, 2025.
